Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

This is what the fight looks like to save the wildlife impacted by the California oil spill

This is what the fight looks like to save the wildlife impacted by the California oil spill

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 6:11 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 6:11 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz and Stella Chan, CNN

As oil-covered animals come ashore, the broader effect of the California oil spill on wildlife is unknown, experts say.

A brown pelican was the first casualty of the oil spill, wildlife officials said. The bird was euthanized Sunday after it was injured in the spill off the Orange County coast, Michael Ziccardi, director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN), said at a press conference Monday morning.

Officials captured four live birds as of Monday afternoon, Ziccardi said. A coot, ruddy duck and pelican were captured Sunday and a sanderling came in on Monday. Other oiled birds have been spotted in flight, but they've been difficult to catch, he said.

"When we heard of the large size of the slick with the volume that was reported released, we had grave concerns about this impact," Ziccardi said. "In our initial assessment of the area, the number of birds in the general area seems to be lower than we had feared."

With about 126,000 gallons of oil leaked about 5 miles off Huntington Beach, California, experts from wildlife organizations are concerned for animals.

The number killed is unknown. Wildlife experts are collecting animals as they come to shore.

"At this point, we are cautiously optimistic related to the number of animals that might be affected at this point," said Ziccardi, who added that it's too early to tell the impact on wildlife.

Birds come first to help, then marine life

Birds are the priority, since they're most likely to come ashore after an oil spill, Ziccardi said.

"Birds have a high body temperature; they use their feathers almost like a dry suit to keep themselves warm in the marine environment," Ziccardi said. "If they get soiled, their first response is to get warm as quickly as possible. That's why they usually come ashore quickly, so that they can try to stay warm."

The organizations rely on offshore cleanup operators who may spot dolphins or other marine life in distress, he said.

The good news for dolphins is that these mammals are "much less susceptible to oil impacts than birds," Ziccardi said.

There isn't enough information to speak to the long-term effects of an oil spill on marine mammals, Ziccardi said. It depends on how much oil the marine life ingest or inhale, he said.

"Just now we are starting to learn some of those long-term effects from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill more than 10 years ago," Ziccardi said.

Oil pollution was found in thousands of fish 10 years after the disaster, according to a study published in 2020. Millions of gallons of oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico's waters over 87 days in that spill.

Leave the oiled animal care to the experts

OWCN is based out of the University of California at Davis (UC Davis). Its job is to respond to oil spills that affect or could threaten wildlife anywhere in the state, Ziccardi said.

The organization has more than 1,600 responders trained to go to an oil spill. Since 1994, OWCN has responded to more than 75 oil spills and cared for 10,000 animals.

Animals collected from the oily waves have a shot at recovering and returning to the wild, Ziccardi said.

"Oiling is a traumatic experience for these animals, but in our experience, as far as large-scale spills we've responded to, we have more than a 50% to 75% success rate to return animals back into a clean environment," he said.

How they clean and care for the animals

Field teams are out at the site collecting animals and bringing them to a "field stabilization site" so they can give them basic first aid, Ziccardi said.

"We're giving them warmth, we're giving them fluids, we're giving them a bit of time from the stress of being captured here. Then from this location we have an organized transport up to our Los Angeles Oiled Bird Care and Education Center," he said.

When the animals are at the center, workers photograph each animal and document as much as they can. The animals are then stabilized for 24 to 48 hours, he said.

They're cleaned of the oil before their human helpers give them "time, good nutrition, observe them carefully," Ziccardi said. For birds, this process takes an average of 10 to 14 days, he added.

If you see oiled animals, do not pick them up. It's not safe for the humans or the animals, Ziccardi said.

He encourages people to call the 877-UCD-OWCN hotline to report oiled animals. The organization is not taking volunteers, but instead it's relying on its 1,600 trained responders, he added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Areas of fog to develop again overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Next steps after officer-involved shooting in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/4/21)

Image

STORMTEAM3: DENSE FOG ADVISORY ISSUED FOR TUESDAY AM

Image

United Way Equity Challenge kicks off

Image

Pirate Bugs causing quite the 'itch'

Image

Historic clock face on display at Rochester Fire Station 2, restoration project moves forward

Image

Open houses for Fire Prevention Week

Image

Highway 14 project update

Image

Historic Clock Face on Display

Image

Rochester Public Library to give out Chromebook

Community Events