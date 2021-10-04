Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A woman vanished from a home in the California desert in June and hasn't been seen since

A woman vanished from a home in the California desert in June and hasn't been seen since

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 3:51 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: By Natasha Chen, CNN

When New Jersey native Lauren Cho moved to California late last year she dreamed of a fresh start.

The cross-country trip came at the right time, friends say, because the pandemic was wearing on her. A change of scenery was enticing and the 30-year-old was excited about the chance to work as a pastry chef. Her Instagram page is filled with her baked creations.

Cho, whom friends call 'El,' had been staying at an Airbnb home in the Yucca Valley, which is about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles and about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park, when she vanished in late June.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The national attention on other missing person cases has renewed interest in the mystery surrounding her disappearance and the search has intensified.

Family and friends want answers. A spokesperson for San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told CNN it has conducted multiple searches in the last three months. Yet, despite the renewed interest in her case, they haven't gotten new substantive leads. Here's what we do know.

The investigation

The sheriff's department said Cho's ex-boyfriend reported her missing about three hours after she disappeared on June 28.

She was staying at the home in the Yucca Valley with friends, including her ex-boyfriend. Friends reported that she was "upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings," according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

Cho is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts when she left the home.

As the sheriff's department and volunteers scoured the area, so did Cho's friends.

"We have gone thousands of miles and tirelessly went to gas stations and pasted up flyers in the the low desert, the high desert," a friend, Jeff Frost said. "We went out to San Diego because she said in the week before she disappeared that she just wanted to go to the beach."

Investigators say the ex-boyfriend "indicated she was suffering from mental distress."

Although the family told CNN that they have no official statement, they have created a Facebook page to post updates on the investigation and raise awareness. The page also asks the public to refrain from speculation about the case and Cho's mental health at the time of her disappearance.

In recent weeks, law enforcement have come under scrutiny for the extensive resources used to search for Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Cho was among several other people who disappeared this summer. But Cho's family posted a statement in mid September citing that the cases are different.

"We realize that on the surface, the public information for both cases share some similarities. We understand the frustration many of you have expressed about how and why certain cases receive national coverage.

Ultimately, these two cases are NOT the same and the differences run deeper than what meets the public eye."

Who is she?

Cho's sister told CNN that Cho is a "dynamic, firecracker of a person who is 'creative' and 'funny.'"

"She's super caring, very loving and just a really loyal and good friend," her friend Len Gherardi said.

Before she moved to California, Cho worked at Gherardi's tattoo studio in Flemington, New Jersey.

"The plan was I was going to teach her how to pierce so she was my apprentice, Gherardi said."

It's been three months since anyone has heard from Cho, and the family just wants information on whereabouts. They continue to post on the Facebook page at least once a week.

"El is many things... a talented musician, an incredible baker, a hilarious and loyal friend, a strangely intuitive gift giver, and probably the coolest sister one could hope for. But this is where El really shines: as an aunt," the family said in a Facebook post last month.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Areas of fog to develop again overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Fire Prevention Week begins Monday, what to listen for to be safe

Image

Sean's Weather 10/4

Image

National Fire Week begins today: what sounds you should know to listen for

Image

United Way of Olmsted County kicks off 21-Day Equity Challenge today!

Image

Equity challenge

Image

Local DFL holds FDR Day Fundraiser at History Center

Image

The Austin Bruins travel to Mason City to take on the Bulls

Image

The North Iowa Bulls host the Austin Bruins

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (10/3/21)

Image

Saturday prep football scores

Community Events