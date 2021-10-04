Clear

What we know so far about the California oil spill

What we know so far about the California oil spill

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 2:21 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

A leak in an oil pipeline caused a major spill off the coast of southern California Saturday, sending oil spewing into the local environment, potentially harming wildlife and nearby human residents.

The volume of the spill pales in comparison to some of the US' largest such incidents, such as the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, although the full extent of the spill won't be known for several weeks, one local official said.

Here is what we know so far about the California oil spill and its resulting impact on the local environment and nearby residents.

Where is the spill?

The breach occurred about 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County, local officials said.

The oil spill is the equivalent of an estimated 3,000 barrels -- or 126,000 gallons -- of post-production crude. The size of the spill was reported to be about 13 square miles, the Coast Guard said Sunday.

By Sunday night, about 3,150 gallons of oil had been removed from the water and over a mile of oil boom -- floating barriers designed to contain an oil spill -- were deployed, the US Coast Guard said.

When did the leak start?

It's not clear when the leak began, but the US Coast Guard received a report of an oil sheen off the coast of Newport Beach Saturday at about 9:10 a.m., the Coast Guard said in a press release.

The pipeline is owned by the Houston-based oil and gas company Amplify Energy, its president and CEO Martyn Willsher said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. The company notified the Coast Guard Saturday morning when employees were conducting a line inspection and noticed a sheen in the water, he said.

Since then, the Coast Guard and Huntington Beach Police Department dispatched aircraft to access the situation, the Coast Guard said. The agency also established a unified command to respond to the spill.

What was the cause?

The cause of the leak is not yet known, and divers have been inspecting the 17-mile pipeline to try to find its exact source.

The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement was assisting "in identifying the location and source of any spills and provide technical assistance to the Unified Command in stopping the spillage," the agency said Sunday in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it sent investigators to gather information and assess the source of the oil leak.

The pipeline has been "suctioned at both ends to keep additional crude out," Willsher said, adding he does not expect more oil to be released.

What's the impact so far?

The oil spill has coated nearby areas with oil, shut down beaches, threatened wildlife habitats and potentially harmed people.

Local governments took steps to keep people away from oiled areas.

Sections of the shoreline at Huntington Beach were closed this weekend, Orange County health officials advised residents to avoid recreational activities on the coastline, the city of Laguna Beach closed its beaches Sunday night and Newport Beach advised people to avoid contact with ocean water and beach areas impacted by oil.

The extent of the ecological damage remains to be seen.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Sunday dead birds and fish were washing up on the shore.

"The oil has infiltrated the entirety of the (Talbert) wetlands. There's significant impacts to wildlife there," she said. "These are wetlands that we've been working with the Army Corps of Engineers, with (a local) land trust, with all the community wildlife partners to make sure to create this beautiful, natural habitat for decades. And now in just a day, it's completely destroyed."

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Foley noted the extent of the damage won't be known for another couple of weeks.

Field teams in the area of the spill have found four birds injured by oil, a number an official said Monday was not as bad as anticipated.

"In our initial assessment of the area, the number of birds in the general area seems to be lower than we had feared," said Dr. Michael Ziccardi, a veterinarian at UC Davis and the director of California's Oiled Wildlife Care Network. "At this point, we're cautiously optimistic related to the number of animals that might be affected."

Who is responsible?

Amplify Energy, which owns the pipeline, is a small, independent company with 222 employees as of the end of 2018, the last time it reported its staff size in a company filing. Its most recent financial report shows sales of $153 million, with year-to-date losses of $54.4 million through the end of June.

The company was working with local, state and federal agencies on recovery efforts, said Willsher, the Amplify executive.

"Our employees live and work in these communities, and we're all deeply impacted and concerned about the impact on not just the environment, but the fish and wildlife as well," he said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that this is recovered as quickly as possible, and we won't be done until this is concluded."

The facilities operating the pipeline were built in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and are inspected every other year, including during the pandemic, he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Sun Return Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Fire Prevention Week begins Monday, what to listen for to be safe

Image

Sean's Weather 10/4

Image

National Fire Week begins today: what sounds you should know to listen for

Image

United Way of Olmsted County kicks off 21-Day Equity Challenge today!

Image

Equity challenge

Image

Local DFL holds FDR Day Fundraiser at History Center

Image

The Austin Bruins travel to Mason City to take on the Bulls

Image

The North Iowa Bulls host the Austin Bruins

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (10/3/21)

Image

Saturday prep football scores

Community Events