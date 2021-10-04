Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson claims his media startup is no longer shutting down

Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson claims his media startup is no longer shutting down

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Kerry Flynn and Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Carlos Watson went on TV Monday morning to say that Ozy Media, the company he co-founded, would not shut down even though it announced Friday that it would. Anyone who wanted to find out how what Watson said could be true would run into a problem: Ozy's email appears to be shut down. Emails sent Monday morning to Watson, his co-founder Samir Rao, and the company's generic press address, all bounced back. Later on Monday, Watson replied from his Ozy email that he would like to chat.

Ozy employees had also lost access to their company emails and other digital communication tools Friday when the company said it was ceasing operations. So they found out about the news that Ozy was supposedly still in business Monday the same way the rest of the world did: By watching Watson on the "Today" show or seeing clips online afterward.

"We're going to open for business," Watson told "Today" show anchor Craig Melvin. "This is our Lazarus moment, if you will. This is our Tylenol moment. Last week was traumatic. It was difficult, heartbreaking in many ways."

But Watson's claims raise more questions.

Who oversees Ozy now? The company has already, in effect, dissolved. Three of the five board members resigned in the wake of The New York Times' Ben Smith exposé about Ozy's misrepresentations.

Is there really consumer and advertiser demand for it? Ozy's advertisers and investors "felt misled. It's pretty hard to come back from that," Smith said on Sunday's "Reliable Sources."

Who is going to work for Ozy at this point? Watson had informed employees Friday that they would soon receive their final paychecks. One staffer who was at that meeting told CNN Business Monday that they had not heard directly from Watson since then and was skeptical any of their former colleagues would go back to work at Ozy.

Ozy's shuttering came just five days after The Times' report, which included an allegation that Rao, Ozy's cofounder and chief operating officer, impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs. The Times wrote that Watson "attributed the incident to a mental health crisis." In Monday's interview on "Today," Watson said he did not know Rao was going to impersonate the executive.

"It's sad. It's difficult, and it was wrong," Watson said. "Obviously, they figured it out very quickly."

The Times exposé also opened up a flood of coverage last week that further called into question Ozy's business practices. CNN Business reported on the workplace culture at Ozy which some former staffers alleged to be abusive. Watson, Rao and Ozy did not respond to requests for comment about the allegations last week.

Also on Monday, Watson appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday to discuss Ozy's return.

An executive who has known Watson for decades reacted to his interviews with a mixture of anger and astonishment.

"Carlos is doing what Carlos has always done — he's rolling out new ideas in the media without addressing any of the old questions," the executive said.

In other words, Watson's "Today" and "Squawk Box" interviews were a pivot to what he knows best: TV interviews that create an appearance of success. Before he founded Ozy, Watson had a TV career as a host and commentator at CNBC, MSNBC and CNN.

On "Squawk Box," Watson said he "owns" the company's missteps, saying "we definitely should have been better with data" and marketing.

But Watson waved away any suggestion this was more than just bad business.

"Just because something is sloppy or stupid doesn't mean it's illegal," Watson said.

He also attacked Smith repeatedly, arguing that the Times columnist was too conflicted to write columns about Ozy. Watson referred to Smith's piece as a "ridiculous hitjob" last week.

Watson, ever the self-promoter, seems to be spinning this moment as a growth opportunity.

"We're back. It's not going to be easy, but I hope if people now know the name Ozy, I hope they'll sign up for our newsletters," he said at the end of his "Today" show interview.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Sun Return Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Fire Prevention Week begins Monday, what to listen for to be safe

Image

Sean's Weather 10/4

Image

National Fire Week begins today: what sounds you should know to listen for

Image

United Way of Olmsted County kicks off 21-Day Equity Challenge today!

Image

Equity challenge

Image

Local DFL holds FDR Day Fundraiser at History Center

Image

The Austin Bruins travel to Mason City to take on the Bulls

Image

The North Iowa Bulls host the Austin Bruins

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (10/3/21)

Image

Saturday prep football scores

Community Events