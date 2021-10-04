Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Hiking tobacco taxes will help tame America's most enduring epidemic

Hiking tobacco taxes will help tame America's most enduring epidemic

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Marie Cocco

As the nation staggers through the pandemic, most remain oblivious to the epidemics that plagued Americans' health before Covid-19 struck -- and will continue to do so long after it subsides. The opioid crisis, obesity and the continuing toll from tobacco use are all critical public health threats.

Of these, reducing the persistent use of tobacco in America holds tremendous promise for broadly improving public health, protecting young people from harm and reducing health care costs for employers and government insurance programs. That's why the US House Ways and Means Committee's intention to double federal tobacco taxes to help pay for part of President Joe Biden's vast expansion of social programs -- a package that is set to include an ambitious extension of health care coverage -- is precisely right.

While the political drama over revenues needed to pay for a final package remains centered on proposals to make corporations and the wealthy pay more, this should not obscure the importance of a tobacco tax hike. It will raise revenue, reduce tobacco use and, over time, holds the potential to save billions in health care costs. The record is clear that there's a stunning correlation between increased cigarette prices and reduced consumption over the decades, with federal and state tax hikes on tobacco playing a key role.

Due to state laws prohibiting smoking in most public spaces, the full extent of the nation's continuing addiction to tobacco remains largely out of sight. Yet tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the United States, resulting in 480,000 deaths every year, according to a 2014 US Surgeon General's report. Unless there is more rapid progress in reducing tobacco use, the Department of Health and Human Services expects the toll to persist for decades.

The cost to families, the health care system and the economy is daunting. According to a 2014 healthcare spending analysis, smoking-related illness in the US costs more than $300 billion each year, which includes more than $225 billion in medical costs and over $156 billion in productivity losses, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

Though the surge in e-cigarette use by young people has captured headlines and political attention, adolescents also continue to try traditional cigarettes at alarming rates, with about 2,000 people under 18 smoking a first cigarette every day and about 300 teenagers a day becoming regular, daily smokers, according to 2017 data cited by the CDC.

In the decades since the 1964 Surgeon General's report first sounded the alarm on the overwhelming harms of tobacco, there's been plenty of time for public health researchers to examine the most effective interventions to help smokers quit -- and for policymakers to implement them. Raising tobacco taxes is one of the most effective.

Amid a raging pandemic, congressional Democrats are searching for revenue to finance the Biden administration's spending plans and specifically to shore up the health care safety net. For example, they have proposed to make permanent a temporary boost in premium subsidies for those who purchase coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces and add benefits to Medicare.

Federal tobacco taxes were last hiked more than a decade ago, in 2009. Raising them now makes sense. So does the Ways and Means panel's plan to extend the tobacco taxes to e-cigarettes. Despite the prevalence of vaping among adolescents, e-cigarettes remain untaxed at the federal level.

According to research compiled by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the last federal tobacco tax hike prompted a 30% increase in the number of calls to a national quit line, as well as an 8.3% decline in national pack sales. That was the biggest annual drop since 1932. The organization estimates that if the Ways and Means proposal is enacted, about 1.1 million adult smokers will quit in the first year.

Higher cigarette taxes would indeed violate the President's pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year but there are good reasons to support the increase. Many of the beneficiaries of the health care policies that would be financed with this revenue have very low incomes and are disproportionately likely to be people of color. And there's precedent for using cigarette taxes to finance health coverage for those who most need it -- the 2009 federal tobacco tax hike was used to pay for expanding the State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP).

The tax provisions to pay for the Democratic spending blueprint are likely to face a politically perilous course through Congress, with details of the individual and corporate income tax provisions, in particular, to be decided amid politically fraught arguments over who to tax, and how much. In contrast, tobacco tax hikes can, and should, be embraced as uncontroversial -- and indisputably beneficial.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Sun Return Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Fire Week begins today: what sounds you should know to listen for

Image

United Way of Olmsted County kicks off 21-Day Equity Challenge today!

Image

Fire prevention week

Image

Equity challenge

Image

Local DFL holds FDR Day Fundraiser at History Center

Image

The Austin Bruins travel to Mason City to take on the Bulls

Image

The North Iowa Bulls host the Austin Bruins

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (10/3/21)

Image

Saturday prep football scores

Image

ExercisAbilities hopes to start wheelchair basketball team

Community Events