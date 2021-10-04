Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tani Adewumi: How chess changed the fortunes of 11-year-old prodigy and his family

Tani Adewumi: How chess changed the fortunes of 11-year-old prodigy and his family

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

When Tanitoluwa "Tani" Adewumi mulls his next move on a chessboard, his instinct is to pile pressure on his opponent.

"I'm aggressive, I like to attack," he tells CNN Sport of his playing style. "It's just the way I think in general: I want to checkmate my opponent as fast as I can."

Tani, who turned 11 in September, is taking the same approach with his chess career. Having become a national master earlier this year -- the 28th youngest person to achieve that title -- he now wants to become the game's youngest ever grandmaster.

That record currently belongs to 12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra, but Tani is putting in the hours to try to get there faster. He attends school in New York, then practices for seven hours when he gets home; when he doesn't have school, he can practice for eight, nine, or sometimes even 10 hours a day.

His success in chess has so far yielded a growing collection of trophies, the most treasured of which is the title he won at the New York State chess championship in 2019 -- not necessarily because of the way he played, but because it changed his family's life forever.

"That's the one that really boosted us up to become where we are today, and also me and my chess," says Tani.

In June 2017, nearly two years before he won the state championship title, Tani and his family fled northern Nigeria, worried about attacks by extremist group Boko Haram.

They lived in a homeless shelter in Manhattan after moving to the United States, and shortly afterward Tani joined the chess club at his school, P.S. 116 in New York, on the agreement that the registration fee could be waived.

When word spread of Tani's state championship title, an outpouring of financial support for his family followed.

"One family, they paid for a year's rent in Manhattan, one family gave us in 2019 a brand-new Honda, and the Saint Louis Chess Club in Missouri invited the family and the coaches to come and pay a visit," Tani's father, Kayode Adewumi, who works as a real estate agent, tells CNN Sport.

"A lot of people really helped us, a lot of people gave us financial (support) and money ... they donated money for us to get out from the shelter."

The family set up a GoFundMe page, which provided the housing, legal and educational funds needed to find their feet in the US. Further donations are being channeled into the Tanitoluwa Adewumi Foundation, which supports underprivileged children around the world.

"We need to give back to the needy, because we know what it takes -- we've tasted everything," adds Mr Adewumi.

"When we were in the shelter, some people are still there. We need to help the needy, especially the chess community and the people that need help. That's why we put the money into the foundation, to help people."

The family feels indebted to the sport of chess -- so much so that, through the foundation, they have contributed money to a chess organization in Africa encouraging more people to take up the game.

Tani's story bears similarities to Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" -- a fictional story about an orphaned Kentucky girl in the 1960s who becomes a chess champion in her teens. He has watched the series and says he "definitely did" see himself in it.

"Chess is everything to me, it's my life," says Tani. "That's how we came to where we are today."

But his early competitive experiences weren't easy; when he played his first chess tournament, Tani lost all of his games.

"It did take me time, of course," he says. "I believe it takes everybody time."

Today, much of Tani's training involves watching the world's best players -- the likes of reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen and grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura, Levon Aronian and Ian Nepomniachtchi. He studies how they think and how they plot each move.

According to Carlsen, there are few secrets to how he became the world's best player.

"It's been about putting in the time," he tells CNN Sport. "For me, I don't think I could have ever gotten far in chess without a great love of the game, that's what's been driving it for me all of these years.

"What I do remember from my childhood is that I would go to school; after school I would play soccer with my friends, and when I got home, I would sit down at my own little board where had my chessboard and chess books.

"I would usually eat there. If I didn't have to, I preferred not to eat with my family because then I could not study chess ... it must have been a lot of hours, but it was always because I loved it."

To follow in Carlsen's footsteps and reach the status of grandmaster -- the highest title in chess -- Tani will have to achieve three grandmaster norms -- an award given for a high level of performance in a chess tournament -- as well as earning an FIDE (Federation Internationale des Echecs) rating of 2,500.

Wherever his chess career takes him, Tani can be sure that his family's support will never be far away. His mother accompanies him to his tournaments, and more recently, his father has been able to attend when he can fit it in around his work schedule

As he watches his son emerge from his games, Mr Adewumi waits for a signal: thumbs up for a win, a horizontal thumb for a draw, and thumbs down for defeat. But whatever the result, his father's reaction is always the same.

"When I'm watching him playing, it's just like your chest wants to burst out until it can be free," says Mr Adewumi. "When he comes out ... we just grab him and are celebrating with him ... when he's lost the game, I embrace him, I encourage him.

"He has a philosophy that when you lose, you try again to work out what made you lose and encourage yourself to get better."

That philosophy has reaped rewards so far, and it might yet help Tani Adewumi achieve the status of chess grandmaster.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Sun Return Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local DFL holds FDR Day Fundraiser at History Center

Image

The Austin Bruins travel to Mason City to take on the Bulls

Image

The North Iowa Bulls host the Austin Bruins

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (10/3/21)

Image

Saturday prep football scores

Image

ExercisAbilities hopes to start wheelchair basketball team

Image

Women's March

Image

Out of the Darkness

Image

Hunt for a Cure

Image

Hispanic Heritage Month

Community Events