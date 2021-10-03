Clear

This electric car can go 520 miles on a charge but the CEO says that's not important

This electric car can go 520 miles on a charge but the CEO says that's not important

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business

The Lucid Air Dream Edition was recently rated by the Environmental Protection Agency with an estimated driving range of 520 miles on a full charge. That's the longest range of any purely battery-powered car yet rated by the EPA, including Tesla's Model S Long Range.

It's not just a little longer, either. The Air goes an estimated 115 miles farther on a charge than the Tesla. It's even farther than most gasoline cars can travel on a full tank.

But Lucid's chief executive Peter Rawlinson, who once worked at Tesla and helped engineer the original Model S, thinks that jaw-dropping number, 520 miles, isn't actually terribly important. For one thing, that range doesn't come cheap. Prices for the Lucid Air sedan start at $74,000, but prices for the Dream Edition are more than double that, starting at $169,000.

Behind that figure, though, is another rarely discussed statistic that Rawlinson thinks will decide the winners and losers in the future world of electric cars: efficiency.

With greater energy efficiency, which contributes to the Lucid Air's long range, electric cars will become accessible at all price ranges, he said. In fact, one of Rawlinson's side projects is applying some of the efficiency tricks used at Lucid to something he calls the "T21," meaning "the Model T for the 21st century." This would be a car with fairly long driving range that almost anyone can afford.

"The Model T Ford really mobilized mankind in the last century, the 20th century," Rawlinson said. "Ultimately, it had a devastating impact upon the planet. We have got this generation of engineers and technologists and designers. It is within our grasp to try to redress the damage that mankind has caused."

Lucid, a California-based company, recently started production of the Air electric sedan at its Arizona factory.

Some of the same sorts of techniques used to design expensive cars with very long range can help do that, Rawlinson said, can be applied to cheap cars that will drive shorter distances that remain practical for most people.

The balancing act

Like huge horsepower numbers on performance cars, long range on electric cars will be something people can brag about, but that will have little practical use in real life, Rawlinson said. After all, most electric vehicle owners will charge overnight at home or at work and, when they take long trips, public chargers will be available at intervals of much less than 500 miles.

And the trick to getting longer range figures isn't particularly hard with current technology, Rawlinson said. When it comes to getting long range, or just useful range, the easiest way to do it is to just pack in more batteries.

"I call that dumb running," said Rawlinson. "That is not tech."

The biggest problem with that method is that batteries are expensive and, even as battery prices come down, they still won't exactly be cheap. Secondly, batteries add a lot of weight, and take up space which means longer range vehicles will tend to be bigger and heavier or have less room inside. The upcoming GMC Hummer EV, for example, tops out at over 9,000 pounds.

Increasing efficiency is a way to break that connection.

"If I could get 20% more efficiency, I can go 20% further for a given amount of energy," Rawlinson said. "The corollary of that is that, conversely I could go the same distance with 20% less battery."

For the T21 car project, Rawlinson envisions a battery pack weighing about 275 pounds that would take the compact car about 150 miles. That's a lot less driving distance per charge than Lucid's offerings, but it would cost much less, too.

Automakers have been working to increase the efficiency of automobiles for decades regardless of what powers them. Given how important driving range is to consumers, most automakers focus heavily on the energy efficiency of their electric cars. But few have been able to beat the energy efficiency of Rawinson's old employer, Tesla. Lucid seems to be an exception.

An easy way to compare the efficiency of electric cars is to use the EPA's FuelEconomy.gov website just as you would to see the efficiency of a gasoline-powered car. The website will show you the MPGe, or miles per gallon equivalent, of any electric car sold in the US. That's a measure of how far a vehicle will go on an amount of electricity equivalent to the energy in a gallon of gasoline.

The 520 mile version of the Lucid Air, the Air Dream R, has an MPGe of 125. Surprisingly, it is not the most efficient version of the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air Grand Touring has a range of just 516 miles, but it has an MPGe of 131.

The Tesla Model S Long Range, while very impressive in its efficiency, is still just a bit more energy hungry than the Lucid Air. The Porsche Taycan Turbo, on the other hand, is much less efficient. It has an MPGe of just 73.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the efficiency gap.

Porsche spokesperson Calvin Kim pointed out that, just as with Porsche's gasoline-powered cars, the emphasis is on overall performance, not maximum efficiency. Also, he said, Taycan owners regularly report longer driving ranges (indicating better efficiency) than official EPA tests show.

The factors that contribute to an electric car's efficiency include many of the same ones that impact the fuel efficiency of gasoline-powered vehicles. Weight and aerodynamics are very important. as are the tires. The Lucid Air has low-rolling-resistance tires specially developed by Pirelli for Lucid.

Lucid also developed its own compact electric motors that, the company claims, are the world's most energy efficient. Also, the cars use a 900 volt electrical system, which is higher than the already high-powered 800 volt system used in the Porsche Taycan. Higher voltage allows electricity to flow more easily through wires, so a vehicle can use use more power without needing thicker, heavier cables.

Making it a business

Lucid will not make the T21, Rawlison said, because it's a luxury car brand and the T21 would be anything but a luxury model. Rawlinson is more interested in having other automakers license the tech behind the T21. He doesn't make it sound terribly appealing, though.

"I doubt my shareholders would want me to do it, because it is a horrible business model," he said. "You do the T21 project, it is like high volume, low margin."

Another company might want to use the technology, though, he said. Plenty of automotive manufacturers are in the high-volume, low-margin business, manufacturing a greater quantity of inexpensive cars rather than just a few luxury vehicles. Maybe one that's fallen behind on the shift towards electric cars could use help to enter the market quickly with advanced technology.

Meanwhile, Lucid has begun working on its own competitors to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, which Rawlinson calls Platform 2. Those vehicles will cost about $45,000. More cost savings are possible, he said.

"I tell you, we will be able to get to a $20,000 car," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 453424

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Unassigned41000
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Sun Return Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (10/3/21)

Image

Saturday prep football scores

Image

ExercisAbilities hopes to start wheelchair basketball team

Image

Women's March

Image

Out of the Darkness

Image

Hunt for a Cure

Image

Hispanic Heritage Month

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/21

Image

Gov. Walz proclaims October as 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

Community Events