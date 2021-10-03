Clear
Mohamed Salah scores stunning solo goal as Liverpool draws with Manchester City

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Liverpool and Manchester City played out an exhilarating 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday, in a match which saw Mohamed Salah score a magical solo goal.

After a goalless first half, the game sprung into life after the break with those inside Anfield stadium treated to a breathtaking display of attacking football.

Despite the visitors dominating before the break, Sadio Mané opened the scoring for Liverpool, firing home after being smartly played through by Salah.

City then responded just 10 minutes after going behind with the brilliant Phil Foden arrowing an equalizer into the bottom corner of the net.

With both teams fired up, the game turned into a classic and Salah put Liverpool back ahead with a stunning solo goal.

The Egyptian displayed his world-class ability by jinking past multiple City defenders before firing his left-foot shot past goalkeeper Ederson.

"I have to watch it to see," smiled Salah in his interview with Sky Sports after the game. "I think it would be more special if we won the game but it is what it is. I think it was a good goal but nothing much to say."

Despite playing it down himself, it was another special moment in Salah's incredible Liverpool career but it didn't prove to be the winner with City equalizing for a second time just five minutes after.

Kevin De Bruyne's shot deflected into the net off Joel Matip after more good work from Foden down the left-wing.

A draw meant neither side could knock Chelsea off the top of the table, with Liverpool sitting second and City in third going into the international break.

READ: Messi suffers first defeat as a PSG player as Rennes stages surprise

Guardiola frustrated

Both teams were full of admiration for each other before kick-off but the game turned into a feisty affair in the second half.

City manager Pep Guardiola was left furious on the sideline when Liverpool player James Milner was not shown a second yellow card just moments before Salah scored.

Milner, who had already been cautioned, appeared to trip Foden but escaped being sent off with referee Paul Tierney showing some leniency, much to the annoyance of the City bench.

"It was a yellow card, it's too much clear," Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game. "But it's Anfield, like Old Trafford. In this situation, a City player would be sent off."

Earlier in the game, Milner had seemingly tripped Foden as the English forward burst into the box but Tierney had once again waved play on.

Despite the controversy, the game will be remembered for both sides' attacking prowess and Salah's incredible solo effort.

"If Lionel Messi scores that goal or Cristiano Ronaldo, then the whole world says: 'yes, because they are world class'," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports after the game.

"Mo Salah scores that goal because he is world class. He is one of the best players in the world. That's how it is."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

