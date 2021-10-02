Clear

China sends 77 warplanes into Taiwan defense zone over two days, Taipei says

China sends 77 warplanes into Taiwan defense zone over two days, Taipei says

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Cheung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Taiwan has reported a record number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) for the second day in a row, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday night.

The self-governing island said a total of 39 Chinese military aircraft entered the ADIZ on Saturday, one more than the 38 planes it spotted on Friday.

The 38 and 39 planes respectively are the highest number of incursions Taiwan has reported in a day since it began publicly reporting such activities last year.

The incursions on Saturday came in two batches -- 20 planes during daytime hours and 19 planes at night, the ministry said in two statements. They were made by 26 J-16 fighter jets, 10 Su-30 fighter jets, two Y-8 anti-submarine warning aircraft and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane, the Defense Ministry said.

In response to the incursions, the Taiwanese air force scrambled aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missiles systems, the ministry added.

Maps provided by the Taiwan Defense Ministry showed all of the Chinese flights on Saturday were in the extreme southwestern part of the island's ADIZ.

The incursions did not violate Taiwan's airspace, which extends 12 nautical miles from its coast. The US Federal Aviation Administration defines an ADIZ as "a designated area of airspace over land or water within which a country requires the immediate and positive identification, location and air traffic control of aircraft in the interest of the country's national security."

Before the past two days, the previous single-day record for People's Liberation Army (PLA) flights into Taiwan's ADIZ was in June, when 28 Chinese military planes entered.

The incursions on Friday came as Beijing celebrated 72 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which the defeated Nationalists fled to Taipei.

However, Beijing views Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory -- even though the Chinese Communist Party has never governed the democratic island of about 24 million people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has refused to rule out military force to capture Taiwan if necessary.

In the past, analysts have said the PLA's flights likely serve several purposes for China, both demonstrating the strength of the PLA to a domestic audience and giving the Chinese military intelligence and skills it would need in any potential conflict involving Taiwan.

"Xi Jinping has instructed the PLA to heighten its readiness and prepare for warfighting under 'realistic fighting conditions.' Hence, it is relatively unsurprising that the PLA continues to fly into Taiwan's ADIZ as part of realistic training and preparation for armed conflict," Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation policy think tank, told CNN on Saturday.

Despite the increase in PLA flights and the harsh rhetoric, Grossman doesn't think combat is imminent.

"I don't think there is a high or even medium probability of a Chinese attack or invasion of Taiwan," he told CNN.

"The PLA still has many vulnerabilities, especially when faced with the near-certain intervention of the United States with possibly -- probably? -- Japanese and Australian support," he added. "China understands the severe downsides of a failed attack or invasion of Taiwan and will probably continue to bide its time."

But any intended message from Beijing may not be about the main island of Taiwan, other analysts say.

The maps provided by Taiwan's Defense Ministry show the PLA Air Force flights are coming in the vicinity of Pratas Island, which sits at the top of the South China Sea and is actually closer to Hong Kong than Taiwan.

This island has no permanent residents but is home to a small Taiwanese military contingent and has an airstrip. Analysts note it is flat and would be difficult to defend.

"China could take control of the Pratas Islands whenever Chinese President Xi Jinping decides," Yoshiyuki Ogasawara, a professor at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies wrote on The Diplomat in December.

"The islands are a potential flashpoint that now need to come to the attention of the US, Japan and other democratic countries," Ogasawara wrote.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/21

Image

Gov. Walz proclaims October as 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

Image

Cirque Italia stops in the Med City

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Growing youth hockey in Mason City

Image

Gov. Walz declares October 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Pheasant Hunting

Image

Cleaning Up Mason City

Community Events