Clear

Merck's Covid-19 pill is great news but may not be a game-changer

Merck's Covid-19 pill is great news but may not be a game-changer

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kent Sepkowitz

A new approach to managing the Covid-19 pandemic now could be on the table: antiviral pills. On Friday, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said their results (still not peer-reviewed) demonstrate their novel drug molnupiravir cut in half the rate of hospitalization and death in persons with mild to moderate disease. If authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, the pill would become the first oral medicine to fight viral infection for Covid-19.

If the results hold up to scientific scrutiny, this is very big news indeed. Effective pills given to outpatients could make a large difference for several distinct groups: for people with mild illness, it could prevent progression to more severe, even life-threatening illness; as the study apparently shows; provide an alternative approach to prevent severe disease in vaccine-refuseniks and vaccine-non-responders (those with severely weakened immune systems), and potentially protect those with recent close exposure to an active case (studies already are underway to examine this last possible use).

We have limited study information so far, so caution is advised. However, the most promising "tell" is the decision of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB), a group of outside experts not involved in the trial, who review updated data regularly with no idea which people are receiving the drug and which are receiving placebo. They just look at extracted raw numbers. And they saw a strong enough difference to stop the trial before completion: only 775 people were randomized, less than half of the 1,850 planned participants.

Thankfully, the group with the better outcome turned out to be those on molnupiravir, not placebo. Of those 775 participants, all had at least one co-morbid condition placing them at higher risk for progression to severe disease; 385 received the active drug and saw their rate of hospitalization or death reduce from the 14.1% seen in the placebo group to 7.3%, according to the study. Furthermore, the company reported that the new drug had fewer reported side effects than placebo.

All good for sure. But more information is needed: for example, The Washington Post reported that the trial only included the unvaccinated. This makes some sense in that the study commenced in October of last year, well before vaccines became available and was intended to be conducted in 173 locations, including some where vaccine rollout was delayed well past than seen in the United States.

But it also means that the benefit in those with normal immune systems who develop a vaccine-breakthrough infection is uncertain. We also don't have information yet on teens and younger children, a population that could possibly benefit greatly, given the lack of authorized vaccines for 11-year-old and younger kids and low-ish vaccination rates in US teens.

Of course, we don't have all of the answers from one smallish clinical trial. But before we declare this yet another game-changer or the Holy Grail, it is important to pause and consider the direction things may be going.

With the molnupiravir news, other antivirals in the mature pipeline and less mature pipeline likely will become the new hot thing, a darling of investors and other professional optimists.

That is also great. Pills could add even more oomph to the pandemic control efforts already begun by our remarkable vaccines. But let's all remember one additional fact: as much as some people don't like vaccines, many really don't like pills that much either. And when the pill is given twice a day -- even in short courses as proposed for molnupiravir (twice daily for five days) -- adherence is lower than that for a once-daily pill.

Plus, there are all the other problems with pills: cost, side effects, drug resistance, use in pregnancy and, most of all, practicality. Antiviral agents work best when given at first symptoms of disease. Symptoms of early Covid-19 resemble those of countless other viral respiratory infections, such as flu and common colds: sniffles, cough, an upset stomach, a little fever. Nothing specific. A rapid cheap diagnostic test could clarify the decision, but adds time, cost and a different set of uncertainties regarding test accuracy.

Yet the biggest problem with hoping for too much out of oral Covid-19 medications is this: vaccinated persons already have much lower rates of hospitalization and death and are less contagious for a shorter period compared to unvaccinated, infected persons. Yes, hospitalizations and deaths still tragically occur but breakthrough infection is not perpetuating the pandemic. A pill will help them a little for sure, but is hardly a game-changer.

The problem was and remains to be the unvaccinated. Similar to the debate over vaccine boosters, which benefits mostly the already-vaccinated, the people most in need of oral Covid-19 pills -- from both personal health and public health perspectives -- are those who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine.

Covid-19 anti-vaxxers are a heterogeneous lot: some consider vaccine-induced immunity to be inferior; others hate needles, yet many distrust science and the government and politicians in equal parts and will never follow official guidance.

So what is the likelihood that they will hurry to take a new pill tested in less than a thousand people with uncertain side effects promoted by the same government and pharmaceutical industry they already revile?

On this one, my guess is that the uptake of Covid-19 pills will be quite low. But bad guesses have been the hallmark of the Covid-19 pandemic since its inception. As the pandemic has demonstrated, you simply never know what will happen until it happens.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Walz proclaims October as 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

Image

Cirque Italia stops in the Med City

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Growing youth hockey in Mason City

Image

Gov. Walz declares October 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Pheasant Hunting

Image

Cleaning Up Mason City

Image

ECHO Center opens to help those struggling with homelessness

Community Events