Clear

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar and Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes concluded its fourth week on Friday, with the lengthiest witness testimony of the trial so far.

That testimony has come from former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, who has been on the stand for four days and will continue his testimony Tuesday. Rosendorff said on the stand that he "felt pressured to vouch for tests that I did not have confidence in" and that he "felt obligated from a moral and ethical perspective" to tell the public what was happening at the company.

The defense has argued that the accuracy and reliability of the company's tests were not Holmes' responsibility, and that the legal responsibility fell to those running the lab.

A key source revealed

Rosendorff testified Tuesday that after leaving the company he spoke off the record to then Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou because he "felt obligated from a moral and ethical perspective to alert the public." Carreyrou, who broke the company wide open in 2015, tweeted that Rosendorff was "my first and most important source."

An outside scientist

The only other witness to take the stand this week was Victoria Sung, a scientist who interacted with Theranos while working at bio pharma company Celgene around 2009. Celgene had entered into an agreement with Theranos at the time to run blood tests for a drug it was developing to help treat anemia, Sung testified.

But the company ultimately decided against using Theranos, she said, because in a comparison with more established companies its "results didn't match up or coordinate or align as closely as we would like."

An update on Holmes' possible abuse defense

More court documents were unsealed this week pertaining to the pre-trial bombshell that Holmes may claim she was the victim of intimate partner violence at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos chief operating officer, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. The defense's argument would likely be that, because she was reliant on him within that context, she lacked the intent to deceive.

Holmes will be able to introduce her expert witness regarding this defense, despite the government's attempt to have it excluded from the trial, according to Judge Edward Davila's order from May 2021, which was unsealed this week after Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, moved to have a trove of filings made public.

More details on Holmes' level of secrecy

Among other documents unsealed this week were notes from two interviews with former employees who spoke to the government about their knowledge of the relationship between Holmes and Balwani. One of the employees was a former personal assistant and described Holmes as being "very private."

Some sensitive items included Holmes' food preferences. "Lists of restocking Holmes' food, at her residence and work, were kept private," the employee told the government. "Holmes was private about this because she was vegan for a period and did not want it to be made a big deal."

A second former employee, whose job included ensuring non-disclosure agreements were filed, said that "everyone had to sign non-disclosure agreements when they came to Theranos, including the person that came in to water the plants."

A crucial witness

During cross examination on Friday, Rosendorff -- the former Theranos lab director -- emerged as one of the key witnesses in the trial. This was day four of his testimony and he is set to continue for another full day on Tuesday -- the longest of any witness by far.

In October 2014, Rosendorff was forwarded emails from concerned physicians who wanted to speak to someone in the lab about a patient's test results. A week went by after follow-up emails, and Rosendorff still had not returned the call.

In another instance in October, a doctor had asked for a follow-up call with Rosendorff after speaking to him earlier. Rosendorff, who was responsible for answering medical questions, was slow to respond.

"I didn't feel I had a good explanation for the discrepant testosterone levels, and I really didn't know what I could tell the physician more than I told him on the first phone call," Rosendorff said.

The defense was attempting to show that Rosendorff was shirking his own responsibilities, and trying to find inconsistencies in his argument that he was kept out of the loop as flaws in Theranos' testing were becoming more apparent.

"I was becoming frustrated at my inability to explain discrepant results," Rosendorff said. "It culminated on one or two occasions with my refusal to justify the discrepant results to physicians."

Balwani ended up responding directly to a physician, sending back a detailed response specifically addressing issues raised. He also said that every lab has unexpected results, and to investigate any inconsistencies "which is what we always do."

Rosendorff also confirmed he had opportunities to meet with the senior leadership team and raise concerns.

Trying to keep a journalist out of the courtroom

Carreyrou, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who broke the Theranos story, is also among dozens of possible witnesses Holmes may call to testify, although he's yet to be subpoenaed.

In a court filing Friday, his attorneys said "it remains entirely unclear whether or why Holmes would actually want to call Carreyrou to the stand," and they're chalking it up to a "ruse" to keep Carreyrou from covering the story through his podcast.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Walz proclaims October as 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

Image

Cirque Italia stops in the Med City

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Growing youth hockey in Mason City

Image

Gov. Walz declares October 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Pheasant Hunting

Image

Cleaning Up Mason City

Image

ECHO Center opens to help those struggling with homelessness

Community Events