Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Why progressives didn't cave in biggest intra-party fight of the Biden era

Why progressives didn't cave in biggest intra-party fight of the Biden era

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Gregory Krieg, CNN

The story of the Democratic Party's progressive insurgency has, over the last five or six years, typically been told from the campaign trail.

But this week, the battleground centered on Capitol Hill, and the outsiders -- now greater in number and more comfortable in power -- fought the moderates to a remarkable stalemate that upset long-held assumptions and doubts over the left's ability to impose its will in Washington.

Progressives are a long way from victory in the ongoing fight over the size and scope of a social spending package that would mark the largest expansion of the social safety net in more than 50 years -- one that President Joe Biden hopes will be his signature legislative achievement. But in withholding their support for another bill -- a smaller, bipartisan physical infrastructure deal struck in the Senate and heartily supported by moderate House Democrats -- the left maintained its leverage in those ongoing negotiations.

This latest Democratic intra-party clash might appear arcane to the point of absurdity. But the underlying dynamics are actually pretty straight-forward. Months ago, Democratic leadership made a decision: The two bills would be linked. Progressives would vote for the infrastructure legislation -- which they don't particularly like -- and moderates would support the social spending bill, which in its current form would cost $3.5 trillion over a decade.

They would sink or swim together. The need to pass both, said Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, was at the core of Biden's pep talk to Democratic House members during his visit to the Hill on Friday.

But that procedural understanding was upset in August when a small, rebel group of centrist Democrats threatened to kneecap the process if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not schedule a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Pelosi and the lawmakers eventually compromised, agreeing to hold it by September 27 -- this past Monday -- in exchange for the group's support on a procedural vote to set the stage for the social spending bill.

But the deal created a tight, self-imposed deadline that threatened to undermine the dual-track approach to passing the respective bills. And with the social spending legislation still unwritten, the situation came to a head this past week. With Pelosi seeking to pass the infrastructure bill, progressives had a decision to make: bow to pressure from leadership and accept, at best, a loose framework in return, or, as their outside allies put it, "hold the line" and refuse their votes, effectively sinking -- for now -- an important piece of the Biden agenda.

In the end, it was never especially close. Pelosi, knowing it lacked the votes to pass, never brought the infrastructure bill to the floor. The Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Jayapal, never wavered -- repeating, as they had for months, that because the two bills were initially held up as a package deal, any effort to de-couple them was a non-starter.

The success of House progressives in effectively enforcing that early agreement and beating back an eleventh hour pressure campaign to vote -- now -- for the infrastructure bill was a departure from a sort of Capitol Hill tradition, in which the left is either overrun by some combination of moderate, centrist or conservative factions of its own party or shows up too disorganized to mount a meaningful stand in big-ticket legislative debate.

What changed

The most obvious thing is the math. The count of progressives in the House Democratic caucus has been growing for years. (The CPC currently includes nearly 100 lawmakers but, more importantly, its core of committed members has expanded.) And with the Democratic majority so narrow, after Republicans picked up seats in the 2020 election, leadership needs near unanimity to pass anything along party lines. Progressives had strength in numbers, meaning even a late effort to pick off some fence-sitters was never going to yield enough votes to flip the dynamic.

The political profile of the new generation of progressive lawmakers is also different from those who held office a decade ago, when many of the same senior party officials were cobbling together the votes to pass former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. But the new generation's willingness to publicly oppose leadership has also been amplified and solidified by an explosion of progressive outside groups.

In the run-up to this past week's planned vote, those organizations encouraged progressive legislators to reject the infrastructure bill, bought up ad time to tout the roundly popular provisions in the social spending legislation -- from universal pre-K and lower prescription drug prices to new funding for elder care, child care, Obamacare and an expansion to Medicare -- and worked overtime to reverse a narrative, promoted by some moderates, that progressives were obstructing the Biden agenda.

"The only things standing in the way of the infrastructure bill being signed into law are the conservative hold-outs, like Senators (Joe) Manchin and (Kyrsten) Sinema, who are offering only vague criticisms of the massively popular budget reconciliation bill," Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of the Indivisible Project, said in a statement late Thursday. "Is lowering drug prices for the majority of Americans too much? Is expanding Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing too much? Which of their constituents are they willing to throw under the bus in order to get a win for their corporate sponsors?"

Whether attacks on Manchin and Sinema, whose votes will be required to pass the social spending bill, yields the ultimate desired results remains to be seen. But for now, the left's growing ability to reframe the debate to encourage a more critical look at powerful moderates marks a sea change in Washington politics -- and provided a necessary backstop for any potentially wobbly progressive lawmakers.

Inside the Capitol dome, a project to revamp the Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Jayapal, and turn the three-decade-old group into a more hardened, effective and organized political force, finally paid off.

For as much talk as there is about "the squad" and some of the newest leftist lawmakers, the parallel ascendance of Jayapal and the CPC, which has Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar in its leadership, has transformed progressives into a more coherent legislative bloc. Its membership, beginning this year, adopted new rules designed for moments like these -- when anything less than a hard line on contentious issues would spell certain defeat.

Back in January, a senior aide to a CPC member acknowledged that the caucus had in the past functioned more like "an informal social group" than an organization dedicated to "wielding power as a bloc." Jayapal herself insisted the CPC wasn't looking to impose "purity tests" on its members, but said, "We have to be able to say this is what the progressive caucus stands for, this is what we're fighting for."

"We need to use the strength in numbers that we have wisely and strategically," New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a progressive freshman Democrat, told CNN at the time. "We have to make sure we cultivate unity and stay unified as a caucus as well."

The question then, nearly nine months before this week's standoff, was whether the CPC could live up to those promises, especially after Democrats won control of the Senate by sweeping the Georgia Senate elections, meaning Biden entered office with unified control -- albeit by the narrowest margins -- of government.

The answer, as it stands heading into a new round of negotiations over the Biden agenda, is yes.

The presidential seal

But even with all of those pieces falling into place, the progressive legislative renaissance has repeatedly benefited -- and never more so than during the current clash -- from the implicit backing of the President himself.

Progressive leaders, especially Jayapal, have repeatedly invoked Biden's desires in explaining their position and making the case for a vote against a bill that he supports and wants to see passed.

"We must deliver for American families. Our Progressive Caucus members will put our votes on the line to send the entirety of the Build Back Better agenda to President Biden's desk. As he said when he laid out this plan: "We can do this. We have to do this. We will do this,'" wrote Jayapal, California Rep. Katie Porter, the CPC deputy chair, and Omar, its whip, in a CNN op-ed published Monday morning.

As a week of debate and negotiation ramped up, the White House, even as Biden became more involved by holding meetings with lawmakers and sending top aides to the Hill, never stepped out and took a side. A public pronouncement from Biden demanding, or even nudging, Democrats to vote immediately on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would have made the progressives' line infinitely more difficult to hold.

Such a statement never came. And when Biden visited the Capitol on Friday afternoon, amid howls that his agenda -- indeed, his presidency -- was on the brink, he again refused to side with the moderates.

"We're going to get this done," Biden said after meeting with House Democrats. Then, asked about a timeline, he said: "It doesn't matter when. It doesn't whether it's in six minutes, six days, or six weeks -- we're going to get it done."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 714790

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1452331879
Ramsey60405957
Dakota54027507
Anoka50237495
Washington31832321
Stearns26234244
St. Louis21596342
Scott20438152
Wright19441167
Olmsted16734112
Sherburne14247109
Carver1267853
Clay955797
Rice9468127
Blue Earth907351
Crow Wing8453104
Kandiyohi770993
Chisago755959
Otter Tail716399
Benton6874102
Mower593838
Winona577352
Goodhue570881
Douglas568684
Beltrami567572
Itasca550273
Steele537421
McLeod536666
Isanti519371
Morrison495363
Becker480461
Polk463975
Nobles463051
Freeborn450742
Lyon417554
Carlton410060
Nicollet398549
Pine395129
Cass373339
Mille Lacs372763
Brown370744
Le Sueur357730
Todd346435
Meeker325549
Waseca305826
Martin283633
Wabasha26105
Hubbard255441
Dodge25445
Roseau244224
Houston216617
Redwood216143
Fillmore211111
Renville211048
Wadena206327
Pennington201222
Faribault193926
Sibley186812
Cottonwood182824
Chippewa175539
Kanabec173929
Aitkin164139
Watonwan161711
Rock146819
Pope13848
Jackson138012
Yellow Medicine137420
Koochiching131619
Pipestone127527
Swift123919
Murray123010
Clearwater121218
Marshall114019
Stevens113111
Lake99721
Wilkin93914
Lac qui Parle91124
Mahnomen77210
Norman7299
Big Stone7214
Grant7139
Lincoln7004
Kittson56322
Unassigned529103
Red Lake5248
Traverse4605
Lake of the Woods4294
Cook2200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Walz proclaims October as 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

Image

Cirque Italia stops in the Med City

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Growing youth hockey in Mason City

Image

Gov. Walz declares October 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Pheasant Hunting

Image

Cleaning Up Mason City

Image

ECHO Center opens to help those struggling with homelessness

Community Events