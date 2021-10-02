Clear

Ukrainian Hockey League criticized for 'pathetic' punishment for racist gesture

Ukrainian Hockey League criticized for 'pathetic' punishment for racist gesture

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez and Denis Lapin, CNN

Ukrainian hockey authorities have been widely criticized for the lenient punishment it handed out to one of the league's players for performing a racist gesture.

The incident occurred on September 26 during a match between HC Kremenchuk and HC Donbass, when Kremenchuk player Andriy Deniskin mimed peeling and eating a banana in the direction of black Donbass player Jalen Smereck.

In cooperation with the Ukrainian Hockey League (UHL), the Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation handed Deniskin a 13-game suspension, but under UHL rules the player or his club is able to buy out 10 games of the ban for $187.80 each game.

Nazem Kadri, a player for the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche, labeled the punishment and the handling of the incident as "pathetic."

"What a fumble by the Ukrainian league to allow a player to buy his games back after a vulgar and unacceptable action," he wrote on Twitter.

"Pathetic mishandle by who ever is in charge. Obviously they tolerate this kind of behaviour, it's a shame."

The UHL did not respond to CNN's request for comment, but in a statement at the time of the incident said that "such behavior of hockey players on the site is unacceptable within a civilized society."

After the match, Deniskin apologized to Smereck in an Instagram post.

"I want to publicly apologize to the player of the hockey club Donbass Jalen Smereck," he wrote. "During the match Kremenchuk - Donbass, I, being in negative emotions, showed a gesture that someone may consider as an insult in race.

"I respect all people regardless of their race or nationality. Emotions in hockey, unfortunately, can be different."

Speaking to the press after the incident, Deniskin said he regrets the incident "because I am not a racist."

"I made this negative gesture on emotion after the fight, but at that moment I did not have any racist intentions," he added.

"Only afterwards I realized that I could have made Jalen look bad with my ill-considered action. So, once again, I want to express my apologies to him. I respect all people regardless of their racial or national origin.

"I am very sorry to what has happened because I treat all people equally."

CNN reached out to Deniskin through Kremenchuk, but is yet to hear back.

After the match, Donbass said in a statement it was "outraged by the behavior" of Deniskin.

"[The] Donetsk club rejects any racist manifestations -- racism has no place neither on the sports fields, nor outside them," it wrote.

"We will do everything possible to support our hockey player, while at the same time we call the Disciplinary Committee for the strictest possible punishment for the Kremenchuk player."

Donbass head coach Pavel Mikulchik said Smereck was "in a depressed state" following the incident.

"You should see in what condition he came today," he told the Donbass website. "He could not start the training process. I think he received thousands of calls and texts of support. He's in a depressed state.

"We believe that racism has no place anywhere."

CNN reached out to Smereck through HC Donbass, but is yet to hear back.

In an interview with WXYZ Detroit, Smereck said: "Once I seen the video, I was like wow he really went for a full on act. That's the farthest I've ever seen it go."

In an Instagram post, Smereck wrote "these situations are very tough and I'm a big believer in standing up for what is right. Therefore, I have been putting a lot of thought into what comes next for me in my career."

"As of right now, I have decided that I will be taking a personal leave of absence from HC Donbass and I will not play another game in the UHL until Andrei Deniskin is suspended and removed from the league."

CNN asked Kremenchuk for comment on Smereck's decision not to play again until Deniskin is removed from the league, but has yet to receive a response.

Akim Aliu, a Nigerian born Canadian-Ukrainian hockey player and chair of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA), also criticized the UHL's punishment.

"This is a complete embarrassment," he wrote on Twitter. "How are we as POC ever supposed to trust the system when at every turn it fails to protect us. On and OFF the ice."

The HDA is an organization comprised of current and former NHL players that aims to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey. It said it "stands with Jalen" and has been in contact with him.

"The hockey community rallies around him and this is just another example showcasing how hockey is NOT for everyone," it wrote on Twitter. "The higher-ups must stand up and make the right decision. They set an example for everyone."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 711094

Reported Deaths: 8256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1446951877
Ramsey60222955
Dakota53805505
Anoka49997495
Washington31709320
Stearns26075244
St. Louis21461342
Scott20371151
Wright19346167
Olmsted16640112
Sherburne14155109
Carver1261353
Clay950897
Rice9436127
Blue Earth903449
Crow Wing8358104
Kandiyohi767893
Chisago752158
Otter Tail712298
Benton6817102
Mower590638
Winona573252
Goodhue569781
Douglas565184
Beltrami559472
Itasca546873
Steele534221
McLeod531765
Isanti514671
Morrison491363
Becker475261
Nobles462051
Polk459975
Freeborn447742
Lyon413154
Carlton407760
Nicollet396449
Pine393129
Mille Lacs371561
Brown369644
Cass368739
Le Sueur355130
Todd343635
Meeker321949
Waseca304126
Martin282033
Wabasha25945
Dodge25375
Hubbard252441
Roseau242524
Redwood214443
Houston214317
Renville209648
Fillmore209311
Wadena202827
Pennington200422
Faribault191625
Sibley185312
Cottonwood182524
Chippewa174739
Kanabec172629
Aitkin162839
Watonwan160811
Rock146419
Pope13798
Jackson137512
Yellow Medicine135920
Koochiching130419
Pipestone127027
Swift122819
Murray121010
Clearwater118818
Stevens112611
Marshall111919
Lake99121
Wilkin92914
Lac qui Parle90624
Mahnomen7609
Big Stone7204
Norman7149
Grant7089
Lincoln6974
Kittson55622
Unassigned531103
Red Lake5228
Traverse4565
Lake of the Woods4274
Cook2190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester/St. Mary's
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Walz proclaims October as 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

Image

Cirque Italia stops in the Med City

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Growing youth hockey in Mason City

Image

Gov. Walz declares October 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Pheasant Hunting

Image

Cleaning Up Mason City

Image

ECHO Center opens to help those struggling with homelessness

Community Events