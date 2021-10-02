Clear

Covid-19 antiviral pill could be a game changer, but vaccines are still America's way out of the pandemic, experts say

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

A pill that could potentially treat Covid-19 is a "game-changer," but experts are emphasizing that it's not an alternative to vaccinations -- which remain the most effective path to ending the coronavirus pandemic if enough people get their shots.

Yet, the average number of people getting vaccinated -- at 270,531 -- is the lowest it's been since August 15, according to Friday's data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A little over 65% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, the data shows.

At the same time, the US hit a grim milestone Friday by surpassing 700,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University's data. The US tops the world for Covid-19 deaths, followed by Brazil with nearly 600,000 fatalities, according to the data.

The news from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on Friday that they created an antiviral pill that can reduce Covid-19 hospitalization and death by 50% was hailed by health experts, although they cautioned it wasn't a replacement for vaccinations.

"This can be used in conjunction with the vaccine. And it's not an alternative to vaccination. We still have to try to get more people vaccinated," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, told CNN on Friday.

Gottlieb acknowledged that the antiviral medicine could be effective for those who choose not to get vaccinated as well as those who catch the virus while fully vaccinated.

"This is the most impactful result that I remember seeing of an orally available drug in the treatment of a respiratory pathogen, perhaps ever," Gottlieb told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "I think getting an oral pill that can inhibit viral replication -- that can inhibit this virus -- is going to be a real game-changer."

Merck said Friday it will seek FDA emergency use authorization for its molnupiravir medication "as soon as possible." If permitted, it would become the first oral medicine that fights viral infection for Covid-19.

"If approved, I think the right way to think about this is this is a potential additional tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of Covid," White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday.

Zients echoed Gottlieb's stance on vaccination, underscoring inoculation remains "far and away our best tool against Covid-19" because the shots can prevent people from getting infected in the first place.

"And we want to prevent infections, not just wait to treat them once they happen," Zients said.

Meanwhile, Louisiana reported Friday that a child at or under the age of four died from Covid-19. It was the state's 17th pediatric death from the virus.

"We owe it to ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask," Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has made child infections much more common than during the onset of the pandemic.

More booster talks to come

Americans who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines can expect to hear next steps for booster shots this month.

The FDA will meet with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on October 14 and 15 to discuss those boosters for those vaccines, which have only been authorized for emergency use in those 18 and older. The committee will also consider data on "mix and match" use of boosters, the agency said Friday.

Only Pfizer's Covid-19 two-dose vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for people 12 and older. Pfizer's booster shot is authorized for emergency use in people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

More than 4.03 million people have received an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine -- or booster -- since August 13.

The FDA vaccine committee is also slated to discuss Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on October 26. Pfizer has started submitting data about this age group to the agency but has not yet formally requested emergency use authorization.

The committee of independent advisers typically discusses and makes recommendations to the FDA on vaccine authorizations and approvals. Then, the agency makes the final decision.

Vaccine mandates continue coming into play

As federal health officials consider booster shots, vaccine mandates are being implemented more widely -- and some are not happy with the move.

On Friday, American Airlines told its US workers that they must follow the Biden administration's requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The airline noted that its business with the federal government means it will be covered under the mandate but fell short of saying when the requirement takes effect.

Religious and disability-related exemptions will be available, but there will be no "provision of a regular testing alternative," the airline said.

"While we are still working through the details of the federal requirements, it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines," according to a memo CNN obtained from the airline management sent to employees.

Meanwhile, Ochsner Health in Louisiana said it will charge employees enrolled in their upcoming 2022 health care benefits a fee for spouses and domestic partners who are not vaccinated against Covid-19

"This is not a mandate as non-employed spouses and domestic partners can choose to select a health plan outside of Ochsner Health offerings. As with our employee vaccination policy, spouses and domestic partners with medical and religious objections will be able to file exemption requests," Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said in a statement this week.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 711094

Reported Deaths: 8256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1446951877
Ramsey60222955
Dakota53805505
Anoka49997495
Washington31709320
Stearns26075244
St. Louis21461342
Scott20371151
Wright19346167
Olmsted16640112
Sherburne14155109
Carver1261353
Clay950897
Rice9436127
Blue Earth903449
Crow Wing8358104
Kandiyohi767893
Chisago752158
Otter Tail712298
Benton6817102
Mower590638
Winona573252
Goodhue569781
Douglas565184
Beltrami559472
Itasca546873
Steele534221
McLeod531765
Isanti514671
Morrison491363
Becker475261
Nobles462051
Polk459975
Freeborn447742
Lyon413154
Carlton407760
Nicollet396449
Pine393129
Mille Lacs371561
Brown369644
Cass368739
Le Sueur355130
Todd343635
Meeker321949
Waseca304126
Martin282033
Wabasha25945
Dodge25375
Hubbard252441
Roseau242524
Redwood214443
Houston214317
Renville209648
Fillmore209311
Wadena202827
Pennington200422
Faribault191625
Sibley185312
Cottonwood182524
Chippewa174739
Kanabec172629
Aitkin162839
Watonwan160811
Rock146419
Pope13798
Jackson137512
Yellow Medicine135920
Koochiching130419
Pipestone127027
Swift122819
Murray121010
Clearwater118818
Stevens112611
Marshall111919
Lake99121
Wilkin92914
Lac qui Parle90624
Mahnomen7609
Big Stone7204
Norman7149
Grant7089
Lincoln6974
Kittson55622
Unassigned531103
Red Lake5228
Traverse4565
Lake of the Woods4274
Cook2190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
