Clear

After a family member died of Covid-19, a man took aim at Florida's top health official in sarcastic letter

After a family member died of Covid-19, a man took aim at Florida's top health official in sarcastic letter

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 7:40 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

At first glance, Charles Chamberlain's letter to the editor of the Tampa Bay Times seems to praise Florida's new surgeon general for his observation that the natural immunity that comes from being infected with Covid-19 provides "great protection" from the coronavirus.

"I am aware that he is correct because of a recent experience with a member of my family," Chamberlain writes of the remark Dr. Joseph Ladapo made last week. "He had a severe infection from COVID-19. He is past that now and is completely immune -- not only for COVID-19 but flu and other respiratory infections as well."

Then comes the tragic twist: "Of course, we are burying this family member next week."

Chamberlain's letter swiftly gained attention on Twitter, where readers (at least those who actually read to the very end) applauded his message and empathized with his grim sense of sarcasm. But Chamberlain doesn't pay attention to social media, so he was "kind of stunned" when a reporter from The Washington Post contacted him and told him about the online response.

"I think when you are addressing foolishness, you cannot respond with a serious argument. The only way you can make people aware of something that is ridiculous is through ridicule," Chamberlain, 81, told CNN in an interview about his September 23 letter, submitted two days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ladapo.

Chamberlain wrote the letter following the Covid-19 death of his son's father-in-law this month, he said. The father-in-law was vaccinated and died from Covid-19, a family member confirmed to CNN.

Ladapo has expressed skepticism of Covid-19 health measures, including mask-wearing and vaccinations. He's also among a group of doctors who have supported unproven and disproved therapies, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Chamberlain's letter takes aim at Ladapo's position on natural immunity and the protection it offers, which the doctor addressed in a September 21 news conference with the governor.

"You don't need to go to medical school to look at the data and see that there's really great protection" offered by getting infected with and recovering from Covid-19, Ladapo said. "There's tremendous data that supports the fact that natural immunity protects people from getting very ill, also protects people from being infected again. So that's what it is, and that's great."

Ladapo told reporters "vaccines are up to the person," noting that they "prevent the risk of serious illness," but "people get to make the choice about what they want to do with that information."

Asked if the state should do more to promote vaccination, Ladapo told reporters the state should promote "good health, and vaccination isn't the only path to that."

Chamberlain acknowledged that natural immunity exists, but criticized Ladapo's emphasis of it.

"To see a person who should give honest advice telling people you can be indifferent to everything we knew of medical practice, that is an absolute betrayal of public office," he told CNN.

The Florida Department of Health has not responded to CNN's requests for comment about Chamberlain's letter.

'This took out a good friend of mine'

A CDC study published in August suggested people that got Covid-19 in 2020 and didn't get a vaccine were more than twice as likely to be reinfected in May or June 2021 when compared with people who also had Covid-19 but were later fully vaccinated. That underscores the importance of being vaccinated regardless of one's history of infection.

Additionally, while people who get sick with Covid-19 have some protection against reinfection, it may be short-lived, according to a study published Friday in the journal The Lancet Microbe.

"Reinfection can reasonably happen in three months or less," Jeffrey Townsend, a professor of biostatistics at the Yale School of Public Health and the study's lead author, said in a news release. "Therefore, those who have been naturally infected should get vaccinated. Previous infection alone can offer very little long-term protection against subsequent infections."

"Often I'm not angry when I write a letter (to the editor)," Chamberlain said. "But I think this time I really was, because this took out a good friend of mine."

Chamberlain's relative was not the type of person who would follow Ladapo's advice, he said. He was a "dear friend," Chamberlain said, and "a wonderful father," who spent many years working as a corrections officer and playing in his church's handbell choir.

"He wasn't being careless or derelict in his personal responsibility," Chamberlain said, likening it to driving carefully but still getting involved in an accident.

"I have driven a car for 60 years -- I have never caused a collision, but I've been hit four times by people who ran into me.

"That's the insidious thing about this infection," he said. "People can be very cautious, do everything right, and you still get that."

The risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 is low for fully vaccinated Americans. However, in the rare cases where a vaccinated person is infected, CDC data suggests older adults and those with multiple underlying medical conditions are most at risk of serious illness.

About 70% of breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalization were among adults 65 and older and about 87% of breakthrough cases resulting in death were among adults 65 and older, the data suggests.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 711094

Reported Deaths: 8256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1446951877
Ramsey60222955
Dakota53805505
Anoka49997495
Washington31709320
Stearns26075244
St. Louis21461342
Scott20371151
Wright19346167
Olmsted16640112
Sherburne14155109
Carver1261353
Clay950897
Rice9436127
Blue Earth903449
Crow Wing8358104
Kandiyohi767893
Chisago752158
Otter Tail712298
Benton6817102
Mower590638
Winona573252
Goodhue569781
Douglas565184
Beltrami559472
Itasca546873
Steele534221
McLeod531765
Isanti514671
Morrison491363
Becker475261
Nobles462051
Polk459975
Freeborn447742
Lyon413154
Carlton407760
Nicollet396449
Pine393129
Mille Lacs371561
Brown369644
Cass368739
Le Sueur355130
Todd343635
Meeker321949
Waseca304126
Martin282033
Wabasha25945
Dodge25375
Hubbard252441
Roseau242524
Redwood214443
Houston214317
Renville209648
Fillmore209311
Wadena202827
Pennington200422
Faribault191625
Sibley185312
Cottonwood182524
Chippewa174739
Kanabec172629
Aitkin162839
Watonwan160811
Rock146419
Pope13798
Jackson137512
Yellow Medicine135920
Koochiching130419
Pipestone127027
Swift122819
Murray121010
Clearwater118818
Stevens112611
Marshall111919
Lake99121
Wilkin92914
Lac qui Parle90624
Mahnomen7609
Big Stone7204
Norman7149
Grant7089
Lincoln6974
Kittson55622
Unassigned531103
Red Lake5228
Traverse4565
Lake of the Woods4274
Cook2190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Growing youth hockey in Mason City

Image

Gov. Walz declares October 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Pheasant Hunting

Image

Cleaning Up Mason City

Image

ECHO Center opens to help those struggling with homelessness

Image

USPS slowing delivery, KIMT gets local reaction

Image

Mason City High School celebrates Homecoming

Image

Government report shows significant drop in teen vaping

Image

Thrive Women's conference underway in the Med City

Image

Electric vehicle infrastructure expanding in Minnesota

Community Events