Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 killed in early-morning crash in Hancock County Full Story

Mercury mission to fly by closest planet to the sun for the first time

Mercury mission to fly by closest planet to the sun for the first time

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Mercury, the smallest planet in our solar system, is all set for a rendezvous with a spacecraft.

The BepiColombo mission will make its first flyby of Mercury around 7:34 p.m. ET on Friday and pass within 124 miles (200 kilometers) of the planet's surface. During the flyby, BepiColombo will collect science data and images and send them back to Earth.

The mission, jointly managed by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, launched in October 2018. It will ultimately make six total flybys of Mercury before entering orbit around the planet in December 2025.

The mission will actually place two probes in orbit around Mercury: the ESA-led Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the JAXA-led Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, Mio. These orbiters will remain stacked in their current configuration with the Mercury Transfer Module until deployment in 2025.

Once the Bepicolombo spacecraft approaches Mercury to begin orbit, the Mercury Transfer Module part of the spacecraft will separate and the two orbiters will begin circling the planet.

Both probes will spend a year collecting data to help scientists better understand this small, mysterious planet, such as determining more about the processes that unfold on its surface and its magnetic field. This information could reveal the origin and evolution of the closest planet to the sun.

During Friday's flyby, the spacecraft's main camera will be shielded and unable to capture high-resolution images. But two of the spacecraft's three monitoring cameras will take photos of the planet's northern and southern hemispheres just after the close approach from about 621 miles (1,000 kilometers).

BepiColombo will fly by the planet's nightside, so images during the closest approach wouldn't be able to show much detail.

The mission team anticipates that the images will show large impact craters that are scattered across Mercury's surface, much like our moon. The researchers can use the images to map Mercury's surface and learn more about the planet's composition.

Some of the instruments on both orbiters will be turned on during the flyby so they can get a first whiff of Mercury's magnetic field, plasma and particles.

The flyby has a timely occurrence on the 101st anniversary of Giuseppe "Bepi" Colombo's birthday, the Italian scientist and engineer who is the namesake of the mission. Colombo's work helped explain Mercury's rotation as it orbits the sun and enabled NASA's Mariner 10 spacecraft to perform three Mercury flybys rather than just one by using a gravity assist from Venus. He determined that the point where spacecraft fly by planets could actually help make future passes possible.

Mariner 10 was the first spacecraft sent to study Mercury, and it successfully completed its three flybys in 1974 and 1975. Next, NASA sent its Messenger spacecraft to perform three flybys of Mercury in 2008 and 2009, and it orbited the planet from 2011 to 2015.

Now, BepiColombo will take up the task of providing scientists with the best information to unlock the planet's mysteries as the second mission to orbit Mercury and the most complex one to date.

"We're really looking forward to seeing the first results from measurements taken so close to Mercury's surface," said Johannes Benkhoff, ESA's BepiColombo project scientist, in a statement. "When I started working as project scientist on BepiColombo in January 2008, NASA's Messenger mission had its first flyby at Mercury. Now it's our turn. It's a fantastic feeling!"

Why Mercury?

Little is known about the history, surface or atmosphere of Mercury, which is notoriously difficult to study because of its proximity to the sun. It's the least explored of the four rocky planets of the inner solar system, including Venus, Earth and Mars. The sun's brightness behind Mercury makes the little planet hard to observe from Earth, too.

BepiColombo will have to fire xenon gas constantly from two of four specially designed engines in order to permanently brake against the sun's enormous gravitational pull. Its distance from Earth also makes it difficult to reach -- more energy is required to allow BepiColombo to "fall" toward the planet than is needed when sending missions to Pluto.

A heat shield and titanium insulation have also been applied to the spacecraft to protect it from intense heat of up to 662 degrees Fahrenheit (350 degrees Celsius).

The instruments on the two orbiters will investigate ice within the planet's polar craters, why it has a magnetic field, and the nature of the "hollows" on the planet's surface.

Mercury is full of mysteries for such a small planet, just slightly larger than our moon. What scientists do know is that during the day, temperatures can reach highs of 800 degrees Fahrenheit (430 degrees Celsius), but the planet's thin atmosphere means that it can dip to negative 290 degrees Fahrenheit (negative 180 degrees Celsius) at night.

Even though Mercury is the closest planet to the sun at about 36 million miles (58 million kilometers) from our star on average, the hottest planet in our solar system is actually Venus because it has a dense atmosphere. But Mercury is definitely the fastest of the planets, completing one orbit around the sun every 88 days -- which is why it was named for the quick, wing-footed messenger of the Roman gods.

If we could stand on the surface of Mercury, the sun would appear three times larger than it does on Earth and the sunlight would be blinding because it's seven times brighter.

Mercury's unusual rotation and oval-shaped orbit around the sun means that our star seems to quickly rise, set and rise again on some parts of the planet, and a similar phenomenon occurs at sunset.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 711094

Reported Deaths: 8256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1446951877
Ramsey60222955
Dakota53805505
Anoka49997495
Washington31709320
Stearns26075244
St. Louis21461342
Scott20371151
Wright19346167
Olmsted16640112
Sherburne14155109
Carver1261353
Clay950897
Rice9436127
Blue Earth903449
Crow Wing8358104
Kandiyohi767893
Chisago752158
Otter Tail712298
Benton6817102
Mower590638
Winona573252
Goodhue569781
Douglas565184
Beltrami559472
Itasca546873
Steele534221
McLeod531765
Isanti514671
Morrison491363
Becker475261
Nobles462051
Polk459975
Freeborn447742
Lyon413154
Carlton407760
Nicollet396449
Pine393129
Mille Lacs371561
Brown369644
Cass368739
Le Sueur355130
Todd343635
Meeker321949
Waseca304126
Martin282033
Wabasha25945
Dodge25375
Hubbard252441
Roseau242524
Redwood214443
Houston214317
Renville209648
Fillmore209311
Wadena202827
Pennington200422
Faribault191625
Sibley185312
Cottonwood182524
Chippewa174739
Kanabec172629
Aitkin162839
Watonwan160811
Rock146419
Pope13798
Jackson137512
Yellow Medicine135920
Koochiching130419
Pipestone127027
Swift122819
Murray121010
Clearwater118818
Stevens112611
Marshall111919
Lake99121
Wilkin92914
Lac qui Parle90624
Mahnomen7609
Big Stone7204
Norman7149
Grant7089
Lincoln6974
Kittson55622
Unassigned531103
Red Lake5228
Traverse4565
Lake of the Woods4274
Cook2190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Survey shows public's hesitancy to receive the vaccine

Image

Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention tomorrow

Image

Sean's Weather 10/1

Image

Vaccination Hesitancy

Image

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention annual walk

Image

First P-Tech school in Minnesota holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/30/21)

Image

Local leaders celebrate P-TECH program

Image

Barry Alvarez stops in Mason City

Image

9-30-21 Five

Community Events