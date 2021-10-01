Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 killed in early-morning crash in Hancock County Full Story

Peter Nygard consents to US extradition, faces new sex charges in Canada

Peter Nygard consents to US extradition, faces new sex charges in Canada

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 3:01 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: By Laura Ly, Sonia Moghe and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Finnish-Canadian designer Peter Nygard, accused of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, consented Friday to be extradited to the United States to mount his defense.

Nygard, 80, appearing via videoconference at an extradition hearing in Winnipeg, verbally confirmed his consent, which his attorney, Brian Greenspan, told the court came "despite his continuing challenge to the veracity and reliability of the evidence contained in the record of the case."

"He has always unequivocally maintained his innocence of any wrongdoing," Greenspan said. "This process can now move forward in order for him to face trial in the United States on an expedited basis and for him to have the opportunity to raise his defense and to challenge the truthfulness of the evidence which has been brought against him."

The hearing occurred Friday as police in Toronto said they had an arrest warrant accusing Nygard of six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement for incidents dating to the late 1980s.

Nygard is currently being held in Canada following his indictment in New York last year on nine counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Federal prosecutors accuse the designer and associates of using modeling and other fashion industry jobs to "lure victims into Nygard's orbit and keep them there."

The accusers were then "forcibly sexually assaulted, drugged, and/or coerced into sexual contact with Nygard," according to the US indictment. Many alleged victims were underage girls who came from disadvantaged backgrounds or had a history of abuse.

Ken Frydman, a spokesman for Nygard, has said the allegations against Nygard are false and intended to damage the designer and his businesses.

The Toronto charges involve incidents that took place in the late 1980s and early 2000s.

CNN has reached out to Nygard's attorney for comment.

Shannon Maroney, a therapist and advocate who is working with about 40 people who have accused Nygard of sexual abuse, noted Nygard has not faced charges in Canada until now.

"It is a relief. It is validation. It is decades delayed," Maroney said. "The message from all the trauma survivors is a charge for one of us is charge for all of us. There is that sense of collectivity across this group of women who don't know each other."

Prosecutors said that despite Nygard's consent, Friday's proceeding will not result in his immediate extradition.

Scott Farlinger, a lawyer with the Attorney General of Canada, said the Minister of Justice "still will have to make the ultimate decision on surrender."

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal told Nygard at the end of the hearing that he cannot be extradited for at least 30 days, can file an appeal and apply for bail.

In a statement. Toronto police accused Nygard of forcibly confining and sexually assaulting a woman between October and November 1987; forcibly confining and sexually assaulting a woman between November 1988 and February 1989; sexually assaulting a woman in December 1989; and forcibly confining a woman and sexually assaulting her between April and September 1988.

The statement also accused Nygard of forcible confinement and sexual assault between January and March 2005, and sexually assaulting a woman between November 2005 and March 2006.

Nygard was arrested by Canadian authorities in December and is in custody in Winnipeg.

The allegations in the New York indictment match claims victims have publicly made in lawsuits filed by attorneys Greg Gutzler and Lisa Haba, who have told CNN more than 100 victims have come forward with allegations of abuse since they filed a suit on behalf of 10 anonymous women against him in February 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 711094

Reported Deaths: 8256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1446951877
Ramsey60222955
Dakota53805505
Anoka49997495
Washington31709320
Stearns26075244
St. Louis21461342
Scott20371151
Wright19346167
Olmsted16640112
Sherburne14155109
Carver1261353
Clay950897
Rice9436127
Blue Earth903449
Crow Wing8358104
Kandiyohi767893
Chisago752158
Otter Tail712298
Benton6817102
Mower590638
Winona573252
Goodhue569781
Douglas565184
Beltrami559472
Itasca546873
Steele534221
McLeod531765
Isanti514671
Morrison491363
Becker475261
Nobles462051
Polk459975
Freeborn447742
Lyon413154
Carlton407760
Nicollet396449
Pine393129
Mille Lacs371561
Brown369644
Cass368739
Le Sueur355130
Todd343635
Meeker321949
Waseca304126
Martin282033
Wabasha25945
Dodge25375
Hubbard252441
Roseau242524
Redwood214443
Houston214317
Renville209648
Fillmore209311
Wadena202827
Pennington200422
Faribault191625
Sibley185312
Cottonwood182524
Chippewa174739
Kanabec172629
Aitkin162839
Watonwan160811
Rock146419
Pope13798
Jackson137512
Yellow Medicine135920
Koochiching130419
Pipestone127027
Swift122819
Murray121010
Clearwater118818
Stevens112611
Marshall111919
Lake99121
Wilkin92914
Lac qui Parle90624
Mahnomen7609
Big Stone7204
Norman7149
Grant7089
Lincoln6974
Kittson55622
Unassigned531103
Red Lake5228
Traverse4565
Lake of the Woods4274
Cook2190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Survey shows public's hesitancy to receive the vaccine

Image

Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention tomorrow

Image

Sean's Weather 10/1

Image

Vaccination Hesitancy

Image

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention annual walk

Image

First P-Tech school in Minnesota holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/30/21)

Image

Local leaders celebrate P-TECH program

Image

Barry Alvarez stops in Mason City

Image

9-30-21 Five

Community Events