Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'There is no perfect victim': Anita Hill refuses to believe a myth that lets perpetrators off the hook

'There is no perfect victim': Anita Hill refuses to believe a myth that lets perpetrators off the hook

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brandon Tensley, CNN

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here.

October marks three decades since Anita Hill testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her when he was her boss at the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A Supreme Court nominee, the conservative Thomas was confirmed by a thin margin of 52-48. Hill was pilloried.

"I shared with only a few friends that Clarence Thomas's behavior had been the main reason I'd left Washington and returned to Oklahoma," she writes in her moving new book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." "When I did tell, testifying at Thomas's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, people of all races judged me. In hate mail sent to my office at the University of Oklahoma, on talk radio, in magazines and books, face-to-face, and over the phone, they confronted and condemned me."

Since 1991, Hill has become a symbol: of the stakes of reporting harassment if you're a woman, of the cruel ease with which people can look away from abuse. She's also become a symbol of the way that lingering anger can be alchemized into action. The year after Hill's testimony, a record number of women ran for Congress. And a record number won.

Hill isn't merely a symbol, though. Rather than receding from view following her wrenching testimony before the all-White, all-male Senate Judiciary Committee, she charted a more activist course. Over the past 30 years, she's embraced a role as an outspoken advocate for women's rights and gender equality, especially for Black women.

Hill's new book -- her third -- is by turns diaristic and scholarly, as the Brandeis University professor marshals elements of both memoir and academic analysis to underscore the urgency of rooting out gender-based violence. And she does all this with prose that's at once sophisticated and blunt.

"When I first spoke publicly about my experience of being sexually harassed, at 35 years old, I was young and patient," she writes. "Thirty years later, I make no claim to youth. And when it comes to ending violence and the inequality that it spawns, I am no longer patient."

I recently talked with Hill about "Believing," the variety of forces that protect men such as the R&B singer R. Kelly and ignore the claims of Black girls and women, and the deep sense of hope she finds in her mother's legacy.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What has the social climate of the past several years -- the high-profile police killings of Black Americans, the testimony that Christine Blasey Ford gave during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, the #MeToo Movement -- revealed about the structural forces that affect racial and gender equality?

It's revealed that these forces have been there -- in some instances under the surface, and in other instances they surfaced but weren't widely broadcast. In terms of race, we've seen over-policing incidents, incidents where Black men and women were killed by police or while in police custody. That's the sort of racism that we've seen, that's been a more obvious problem.

In terms of gender, we've learned over the past few years that rampant and egregious sexual misconduct -- and that's probably not even a strong enough term -- has been occurring in various sectors. The #MeToo revelations pointed to behavior that was going on that was violent, that was typically directed at women but also at men. In the book, I talk about how to really get your mind around how pervasive the problem is, you have to look at the statistics and not at individual instances of misogyny and violence.

This week, R. Kelly received an overdue conviction. Some say that it took so long because of his superstardom; others say that it was because his victims were mostly Black girls and women, who, as you write in your book, face structural barriers and a culture that insists on writing off their claims as "not so bad." What do you think?

I think that it's a combination. For years nothing was done because he's a very powerful individual in the music industry. I think that part of the dismissiveness in terms of attitudes toward his prosecution has been because they're women of color who've been complaining. We know that when people look at who has credibility to talk about sexual misconduct, they look at it through an intense gender lens. And women of color are viewed through both a gender and a racial lens.

So, those two things intersecting or combining make it harder for Black women to be heard. This situation is associated with the whole concept of the perfect victim. And Black women are rarely viewed as the perfect victim. In fact, we know that there is no perfect victim. It's a myth we create to excuse doing nothing about the problem.

How do we combat gender-based discrimination and violence in a way that also addresses race?

You have to do both. I don't think that you can separate the two when you're talking about the experiences of racial minorities who are also female or transgender or nonbinary or even male in some instances. You've got to take into account both elements. People have been talking about being anti-racist. You have to be not only anti-racist but also deliberately anti-sexist if you're going to eliminate gender-based violence in the Black community.

At your core, you're a very hopeful person. How do you keep that feeling?

Because I've seen change in my lifetime. But I don't even look at my lifetime as a measure of change. My mother was born in 1911, and she died at 91 years old. What I like to think about -- maybe it's a way of not getting discouraged -- is the change she was able to witness in her life, the change she was able to share with her children, who've had opportunities she never had. Especially her daughters, who were able to make some choices that were different from the choices she had.

She did farm work all her life. She had to leave school in the sixth grade. She had 13 children. She was happy as a mother and as a woman, but she came into a world that was very different from the world she left. I mark our progress by the change that occurred during her long life. So, I've seen the change. That's why I'm hopeful that we can continue it -- if we commit to it. Change happened in her lifetime because people committed to it.

The title of my book is "Believing." That's because I believe that change is possible, and I believe that we deserve more. I believe that women should expect to have more from our system than what we're getting right now. So, the book is a conversation about our society's journey, but it's also about my journey, because I had to really grow to understand that the problem is bigger than me in 1991. It's bigger than the issue of sexual harassment. It's bigger than the hearings. I had to grow in terms of my understanding and knowledge of other experiences with sexual misconduct and gender violence.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 711094

Reported Deaths: 8256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1446951877
Ramsey60222955
Dakota53805505
Anoka49997495
Washington31709320
Stearns26075244
St. Louis21461342
Scott20371151
Wright19346167
Olmsted16640112
Sherburne14155109
Carver1261353
Clay950897
Rice9436127
Blue Earth903449
Crow Wing8358104
Kandiyohi767893
Chisago752158
Otter Tail712298
Benton6817102
Mower590638
Winona573252
Goodhue569781
Douglas565184
Beltrami559472
Itasca546873
Steele534221
McLeod531765
Isanti514671
Morrison491363
Becker475261
Nobles462051
Polk459975
Freeborn447742
Lyon413154
Carlton407760
Nicollet396449
Pine393129
Mille Lacs371561
Brown369644
Cass368739
Le Sueur355130
Todd343635
Meeker321949
Waseca304126
Martin282033
Wabasha25945
Dodge25375
Hubbard252441
Roseau242524
Redwood214443
Houston214317
Renville209648
Fillmore209311
Wadena202827
Pennington200422
Faribault191625
Sibley185312
Cottonwood182524
Chippewa174739
Kanabec172629
Aitkin162839
Watonwan160811
Rock146419
Pope13798
Jackson137512
Yellow Medicine135920
Koochiching130419
Pipestone127027
Swift122819
Murray121010
Clearwater118818
Stevens112611
Marshall111919
Lake99121
Wilkin92914
Lac qui Parle90624
Mahnomen7609
Big Stone7204
Norman7149
Grant7089
Lincoln6974
Kittson55622
Unassigned531103
Red Lake5228
Traverse4565
Lake of the Woods4274
Cook2190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rain may linger into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Survey shows public's hesitancy to receive the vaccine

Image

Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention tomorrow

Image

Sean's Weather 10/1

Image

Vaccination Hesitancy

Image

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention annual walk

Image

First P-Tech school in Minnesota holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/30/21)

Image

Local leaders celebrate P-TECH program

Image

Barry Alvarez stops in Mason City

Image

9-30-21 Five

Community Events