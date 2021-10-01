Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 1: Congress, coronavirus, immigration, opioids, Ethiopia

5 things to know for October 1: Congress, coronavirus, immigration, opioids, Ethiopia

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

September was the worst month of the year so far for Wall Street, which ended its final trading day of the quarter in the red.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Congress

The looming government shutdown has been averted. Both the House and the Senate voted yesterday in favor of a continuing resolution, which will keep the government funded through December 3. President Biden signed it into law. The bill also provides funding for resettlement of Afghan refugees and aid for areas affected by storms and wildfires. While the stopgap bill was a win of sorts, Democratic leaders were dealt a major blow when progressives defied fierce pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and refused to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, following through on their promise to dig in their heels if a companion $3.5 trillion spending bill covering health care, education and social programs was not addressed at the same time.

2. Coronavirus

An oral pill from Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 by half, Merck said this morning in a news release. It would become the first oral antivral for Covid-19 if approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Meantime, several states are seeing very high compliance rates -- and increased vaccination rates -- as vaccine mandate deadlines approach. But there's also plenty of pushback. Some public school teachers in New York asked the Supreme Court to block the New York City vaccine mandate for in-person staff that is set to go into effect this afternoon. Similar disputes over vaccine mandates are playing out elsewhere, like Brazil, where so-called vaccine passports have become highly divisive in Rio de Janeiro. In Europe, some EU nations are lagging heavily behind their highly vaccinated neighbors. Countries like Romania and Bulgaria are said to have all the vaccines they need, but political instability and misinformation have contributed to vaccine hesitancy and low vaccination rates (33% and 22%, respectively). Overall, nearly three-quarters of EU adults are fully vaccinated.

3. Immigration

The Biden administration can continue to expel migrant families with children under Title 42, the controversial Trump-era public health provision. That was the decision of a federal appeals court, which put on hold a lower court order that would block such expulsions. The Justice Department has defended the use of Title 42, saying border facilities are not equipped to handle major influxes of migrants amid a pandemic. The Department of Homeland Security has also released new priority-based immigration enforcement guidelines that step back from a more aggressive approach taken under the Trump administration. The department will now prioritize certain undocumented immigrants for arrest and deportation, including terrorism suspects, someone with serious criminal conduct or recent unlawful border-crossers.

4. Opioid crisis

The Drug Enforcement Administration has seized more than 1.8 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and made more than 800 arrests in a two-month sweep to curb counterfeit medications containing the synthetic opioid. Such pills are contributing to the US opioid crisis and are thought to be responsible for about three-quarters of the more than 93,000 fatal drug overdoses in the US last year. 2020 was the deadliest on record for drug overdoses, and health experts attribute that in part to mental health crises fueled by the pandemic. The Biden administration has promised to address the growing crisis and has proposed historic funding to do so in its fiscal year 2022 budget request.

5. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is expelling seven senior United Nations officials after the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs warned last month that hundreds of thousands could be facing famine in the country. Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the officials were "meddling in the internal affairs of the country." Ongoing conflict in the Tigray region has led to a humanitarian crisis, and UN humanitarian affairs leaders have said there is a "de facto humanitarian aid blockade" preventing needed supplies from reaching some of the estimated 5.2 million people affected. UN leaders have sharply criticized the Ethiopian government for its role in the crisis and requested the government facilitate access for food and supplies. The Ethiopian government has denied blocking such aid.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Five headliners? That's a whole offensive line right there.

The original 'Scream' house is on Airbnb -- and you can book a stay on Halloween

This has big "first person to bite the dust in a horror movie" energy.

Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching wild boars in Spain

Wild boars are very aggressive. Who's to say they don't have a little thievish streak as well?

This man used a garbage can to successfully trap a gator in Florida

While it was a great display of Florida Man skills, fish and wildlife officials would prefer you leave the trapping to them.

Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the McRib

Mark your calendars. Tell your family. Prepare the ritual. The hour approaches.

TODAY'S NUMBER

56%

That's the proportion of US deaths attributable to police violence that went unreported in a federal database over the last 40 years, new research suggests. That comes out to about 17,000 deaths that were not recorded in the National Vital Statistics System, maintained by the National Center for Health Statistics.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We must all learn about the history and legacy of residential schools. It's only by facing these hard truths, and righting these wrongs, that we can move forward together toward a more positive, fair, and better future."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement on Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, observed yesterday. The holiday honors victims and survivors of the country's residential school system. Canada is now set to pay billions to Indigenous children removed from their families under the system.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The miracle of life

This footage of a mother crocodile's first interactions with her young is extraordinary, especially since some of it was filmed through these ingenious baby croc "spy cams." (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 711094

Reported Deaths: 8256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1446951877
Ramsey60222955
Dakota53805505
Anoka49997495
Washington31709320
Stearns26075244
St. Louis21461342
Scott20371151
Wright19346167
Olmsted16640112
Sherburne14155109
Carver1261353
Clay950897
Rice9436127
Blue Earth903449
Crow Wing8358104
Kandiyohi767893
Chisago752158
Otter Tail712298
Benton6817102
Mower590638
Winona573252
Goodhue569781
Douglas565184
Beltrami559472
Itasca546873
Steele534221
McLeod531765
Isanti514671
Morrison491363
Becker475261
Nobles462051
Polk459975
Freeborn447742
Lyon413154
Carlton407760
Nicollet396449
Pine393129
Mille Lacs371561
Brown369644
Cass368739
Le Sueur355130
Todd343635
Meeker321949
Waseca304126
Martin282033
Wabasha25945
Dodge25375
Hubbard252441
Roseau242524
Redwood214443
Houston214317
Renville209648
Fillmore209311
Wadena202827
Pennington200422
Faribault191625
Sibley185312
Cottonwood182524
Chippewa174739
Kanabec172629
Aitkin162839
Watonwan160811
Rock146419
Pope13798
Jackson137512
Yellow Medicine135920
Koochiching130419
Pipestone127027
Swift122819
Murray121010
Clearwater118818
Stevens112611
Marshall111919
Lake99121
Wilkin92914
Lac qui Parle90624
Mahnomen7609
Big Stone7204
Norman7149
Grant7089
Lincoln6974
Kittson55622
Unassigned531103
Red Lake5228
Traverse4565
Lake of the Woods4274
Cook2190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Rain may linger into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First P-Tech school in Minnesota holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/30/21)

Image

Local leaders celebrate P-TECH program

Image

Barry Alvarez stops in Mason City

Image

9-30-21 Five

Image

Barry Alvarez in Mason City

Image

Mayo Clinic expert explains evolving COVID-19 treatments

Image

Mayo Clinic expert provides update on COVID treatments

Image

Albert Lea Police Officer retires

Image

Rochester Public Library receives federal funding

Community Events