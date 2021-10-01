Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Many states see significant increase in Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of deadlines for vaccine mandates

Many states see significant increase in Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of deadlines for vaccine mandates

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

With more states and health care systems moving toward mandatory inoculations for certain workers, officials are hoping the incentive of employment will eliminate vaccine hesitancy -- while one governor is arranging contingency scenarios.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has instructed the National Guard to prepare for activation in the event that there are staffing shortages when a vaccine mandate and testing requirement goes into effect at the end of Monday, he said. State employees must provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing requirements by the deadline, and those who don't comply will be placed on unpaid leave.

As of Thursday, more than 63% -- 20,000 employees -- were fully vaccinated while 12% of employees have started weekly testing, Lamont said. More than 8,000 non-compliant employees remain, yet some 2,000 have updated their status in the last two days.

"We have provided most state employees with the option to get tested weekly instead of getting vaccinated, providing more flexibility than our neighboring states. We have also provided our employees with a compliance grace period. There is no reason all our employees should not be in compliance," Lamont said.

Connecticut is just one of several states that face pushback over mandating vaccinations for critical workers, a move that has been highlighted by health experts as necessary to protect those at a higher risk for Covid-19, but which has been met with stiff resistance from a vocal minority who wish to remain both unvaccinated and in their current roles.

In Rhode Island, the department of health announced in August that "all employees, interns, and volunteers in RIDOH-licensed healthcare facilities" would be required to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Friday.

Care New England, one of the largest hospital systems in the state, reported Thursday that over 95% of its healthcare workforce has been vaccinated. Staff vaccination "continues to climb by the day and the hour," according to the system's CEO James E. Fanale.

The deadline has already passed in other states. California's two million health care workers needed to be vaccinated by Thursday or risk losing their jobs, with exemptions available for religious beliefs or qualifying medical reasons.

Many hospitals that CNN surveyed had high vaccination rates among employees, averaging over 90% at some of the state's largest healthcare systems.

In New York, none of the health care facilities shut down as a result of vaccine mandates for workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. Earlier this week, it was reported that 92% of nursing home staff, 89% of adult care facilities staff, and 92% of hospital staff have received at least one dose statewide.

"You will see that number go higher quickly, because what we're finding is, you know, as more people are furloughed or suspended, that that number is going to go up," Hochul said.

Some area hospitals had reported suspending employees without pay or temporarily halting elective inpatient procedures due to shortages.

Vaccines for ages 5-11 may be available soon, but poll finds hesitancy remains

As the Delta variant continues to spread, health care employees are far from the only who deal with everyday risks on the job. The resumption of in-person learning in schools has already been complicated by Covid-19 outbreaks and the quarantining of exposed students and staff.

Yet despite evidence that vaccinations are lowering Covid-19 infections and severity among eligible age groups, there is still hesitancy among parents and guardians about inoculating children ages 5 to 11, according to a new survey.

Only around one-third of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds say that they will vaccinate their child as soon as a vaccine becomes available for that age group, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor results published Thursday. A similar percentage, 32%, say that they will wait and see how the vaccine is working, and 24% say that they definitely won't get their 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated.

According to the report, 58% of parents said that K-12 schools should require masks in school for all students and staff, 4% said masks should be required only for unvaccinated students and staff, and 35% said there should be no mask requirements.

There is a split between vaccinated and unvaccinated parents polled, KFF found, with 73% of vaccinated parents saying schools should require masks for all students and 63% of unvaccinated parents saying there should be no mask requirements.

The bulk of interviews, conducted September 13 to 22 from a sample of more than 1,500 adults, were before Pfizer announced that clinical trials showed their Covid-19 vaccine was safe and generated an immune response in this age group.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older and has an emergency use authorization for people ages 12 to 15. On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they submitted data on children ages 5 to 11 to the FDA for initial review but are not yet seeking emergency use authorization.

A formal submission to request EUA for the vaccine is expected to follow in the coming weeks, the companies said in a statement.

Among those already eligible for vaccines, the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that nearly 200 million US adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 67% of US adults are fully vaccinated.

Death rates in nonmetropolitan areas are higher, study finds

Meanwhile, researchers are looking at the effects the pandemic is having on different parts of the nation.

Deaths from Covid-19 in nonmetropolitan areas are now occurring at more than twice the rate of deaths from Covid-19 in metropolitan areas, according to an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data from the University of Iowa's Center for Health Policy Analysis.

After analyzing data on average Covid-19 death rates at the county level, it was determined that in the two weeks ending September 15, 2021, nonmetropolitan areas had an average of 0.85 Covid-19 deaths for every 100,000 residents. Metropolitan areas had an average half that -- 0.41 Covid-19 deaths for every 100,000 residents.

Deaths in nonmetropolitan areas have outpaced those in metropolitan areas consistently since the beginning of the study in April 2020, and the numbers from September 15 are the fourth time overall that the nonmetropolitan death rate has been at least double the metropolitan death rate. However, the nonmetropolitan rate had not been double that of metropolitan areas since December 1, 2020.

The researchers used US Department of Agriculture methodology to differentiate between metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas. Counties were logged as metropolitan if they had an urban area with 50,000 or more people or were an outlying county with strong economic ties to an urban center. All other counties in the study were coded as nonmetropolitan.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain may linger into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First P-Tech school in Minnesota holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/30/21)

Image

Local leaders celebrate P-TECH program

Image

Barry Alvarez stops in Mason City

Image

9-30-21 Five

Image

Barry Alvarez in Mason City

Image

Mayo Clinic expert explains evolving COVID-19 treatments

Image

Mayo Clinic expert provides update on COVID treatments

Image

Albert Lea Police Officer retires

Image

Rochester Public Library receives federal funding

Community Events