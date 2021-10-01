Clear

New bodycam footage reveals what Gabby Petito told police about a domestic dispute with fiancé Brian Laundrie

New bodycam footage reveals what Gabby Petito told police about a domestic dispute with fiancé Brian Laundrie

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: By Leyla Santiago, Sara Weisfeldt, Rebekah Riess and Andy Rose, CNN

New details have emerged of a reported domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiance while traveling through Utah in August, as shown on additional bodycam footage from a responding officer.

The footage, obtained by CNN, provides another glimpse into the troubles between Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie during their cross-country road trip over the summer. A witness to the August 12 altercation described the pair before police arrived as "sort of squabbling over a phone" and striking each other "kind of like two kids fighting."

Authorities continue to investigate the death of Petito, whose remains were discovered in Wyoming in September. The search for Laundrie, who, according to his family, left their home more than two weeks ago and has not been seen since, remains a key focus for investigators as the timeline of events since his return to Florida from out West has become clearer.

Laundrie has not been explicitly connected to Petito's death. Still, a federal warrant for his arrest accuses him of illegally using another person's debit card and PIN number on August 30 and September 1.

The incident in Moab, Utah, came about two weeks before Petito last communicated with her family. Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Florida without her on September 1, and her family reported her missing 10 days later.

The police interaction began with a call from a witness who told dispatch he wanted to report a domestic dispute involving a couple who drove away in a white van, according to 911 audio provided by the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

"We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the caller said. "Then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off."

Police located the van and pulled the couple over after the vehicle exceeded the speed limit, abruptly left its lane and struck a curb, according to a police report from Moab officer Eric Pratt. The officer walked up to the passenger side of the vehicle, where a crying Petito told him, "We've just been fighting this morning. Personal issues," according to the body camera footage.

Video shows more of the conversation between Petito and police

The newly obtained footage provides more details of the interactions between Moab police officers, Petito, and Laundrie after the stop.

The video from Pratt's body camera is more than 52 minutes long and includes Petito telling officers that while Laundrie had hit her, she hit him first.

"You slapped him first? And just on his face?" Pratt can be heard asking Petito. "Well he kept telling me to shut up," Petito responds.

"Did he hit you, though? I mean, it's OK if you're saying you hit him, and then I understand if he hit you, but we want to know the truth if he actually hit you, because you know...," Pratt says.

"I guess, I guess, yeah, but I hit him first," Petito responds. The officer then asks her where he hit her, encouraging her to be honest.

"Well, he like grabbed my face, like, I guess... He didn't like, hit me in the face. He didn't, like, punch me in the face or anything," Petito tells him.

"Did he slap your face or what?" Pratt asks.

"Well he, like, grabbed me with his nail, and I guess that's why it looks... definitely I was cut right here [points to cheek] because I can feel it. When I touch it, it burns," Petito says.

At one point, Petito asks the responding officers not to separate her from Laundrie, saying "like we're a team, please. It's going to give me so much anxiety. Can we just have, like, a driving ticket?"

"The very best thing I can do is call my supervisor and see if I'm missing something here," the officer tells her.

Petito, sobbing, offers to pay any ticket instead of involving charges. Pratt tells her to try to calm down, offering to call his supervisor to "see if the supervisor can tell me something I'm missing to make this not happen."

Laundrie had minor visible scratches on his face and right arm, but "had no fear for his safety" and "did not exhibit any indicators that he may be a victim of 'battered boyfriend syndrome,'" the Moab police report said. "He was assessed to be at low risk of danger or harm as a result of his proximity to his fiance."

The video also provides additional audio of a witness account of the dispute, provided over a cell phone to police. "What I noticed was, it seemed like they were sort of squabbling over a phone. I want to say that he was trying to grab her phone, and I'm not sure exactly why," the witness tells the officer.

"And then it seems like he had sort of walked to one side of the van and sort of wasn't letting her in, and then the male was stepping into the driver's seat and she was trying to get into the van, and he said something about, 'Why are you being so mean?' something like that. I remember she sort of hit him a few times. And it wasn't, like, slugs in the face, but just kind of like two kids fighting," the witness says.

No charges were filed, and at officers' suggestion, the couple separated for the night, with Laundrie staying at a hotel and Petito taking the van.

The city of Moab said in a statement last week that it has launched an investigation into the interaction between the couple and police.

"We understand that individuals can view the same situation in very different ways, and we recognize how the death of Ms. Petito more than two weeks later in Wyoming might lead to speculation, in hindsight, about actions taken during the incident in Moab. The purpose of the City's formal investigation is to gather the underlying facts and evidence necessary to make a thorough, informed evaluation of such actions," according to the city.

"At this time, the City of Moab is unaware of any breach of Police Department policy during this incident. However, the City will conduct a formal investigation and, based on the results, will take any next steps that may be appropriate."

Camping reservation changed before Laundrie returned home, records show

As more is learned about the couple's interactions in August, other information has been gathered regarding Laundrie's family in September.

Prior to his disappearance -- before Petito was reported as missing -- Laundrie went camping with his family at a campground dozens of miles from their home, officials said.

Newly-obtained documents by CNN from Pinellas County show that Brian Laundrie's mother had made a camping reservation at Fort De Soto Park for the first weekend of September, only to change it to a later date and add another person.

The original dates reserved at the park were for September 1-3, for two people, according to the documents. That reservation was made on August 24, but then canceled on August 31. The documents do not say why the camping reservation beginning September 1 was canceled.

The records from Pinellas County show that a new reservation was made by Roberta Laundrie on September 3, two days after her son returned home. This reservation was set to begin on September 6 for three people at Fort De Soto Park, which is located about 75 miles away from the family's home.

Steven Bertolino, attorney for Laundrie's family, confirmed to CNN that the family went camping at that time, adding that the family left the park together.

Asked about the Laundries changing their reservation date at the campground, Bertolino said he did not "have details on Desoto Park reservations other than the family did not go on [September] 1-3 but went on 6-7 instead."

In addition, on September 4, Laundrie purchased a cell phone at an AT&T store in North Port, Bertolino told CNN. The attorney said the phone was not a "burner phone" and that it required the opening of an account, adding Laundrie left that phone at home "the day he went for a hike in the preserve on September 14, 2021 and the FBI now has that phone." It is unclear what happened to Laundrie's previous phone.

On September 14, three days after Petito's family reported her missing, Laundrie's parents said they last saw him leaving their home with a backpack and that he said he was going to a nearby nature reserve, according to police.

The parents told police this on September 17, three days after he allegedly left, police said.

Petito's remains are found two days later in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. A coroner later made an initial ruling that her death was a homicide.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain may linger into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First P-Tech school in Minnesota holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/30/21)

Image

Local leaders celebrate P-TECH program

Image

Barry Alvarez stops in Mason City

Image

9-30-21 Five

Image

Barry Alvarez in Mason City

Image

Mayo Clinic expert explains evolving COVID-19 treatments

Image

Mayo Clinic expert provides update on COVID treatments

Image

Albert Lea Police Officer retires

Image

Rochester Public Library receives federal funding

Community Events