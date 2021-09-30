Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UK companies have to disclose gender pay gaps. It's not enough

UK companies have to disclose gender pay gaps. It's not enough

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Sara Spary, CNN Business

Large UK companies are required to reveal their gender pay gaps. But the rules are failing to address inequality, according to a new report.

The research, by the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College London and the Fawcett Society, concludes that the UK's mandatory gender pay gap reporting, which came into effect in 2017, "has no teeth" and is less effective than other global reporting systems which require a commitment to change.

Researchers analyzed pay gap reporting systems in six countries -- the UK, Australia, France, Spain, Sweden and South Africa -- and ranked the UK and Australian systems in joint last place for lack of effectiveness.

They assessed the gender pay gap reporting policies of each country by scoring them against 11 indicators, including accountability, transparency and enforcement.

The UK was ranked joint last because the government doesn't mandate that employers take action to address any pay gaps reported, while Australia was ranked joint bottom because company data is anonymized after it is submitted, risking a lack of accountability, the report authors said Thursday.

Spain and France were ranked first and second respectively because of laws in those countries which mean companies can face "heavy penalties" for failing to address gender inequality. South Africa was third and Sweden fourth.

The report praises the high compliance of gender pay gap reporting in the UK but calls on the government to require employers to take "remedial measures" to close the gender pay gap, rather than just "monitoring" the figures. Without the need for action, the system "has no teeth" authors said.

What needs to be done?

The report urges the government to make it a legal obligation for companies to publish gap-reducing "action plans" and to fine those who do not report gender pay gap data.

It also says the threshold for gender pay gap reporting should be reduced from companies with 250 employees to 50, to capture more workplaces.

Rosie Campbell, director of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College London, told CNN Business that the UK's gender pay gap was at risk of becoming worse.

"You can put your gender pay gap out there, and nothing happens," Campbell said. "Whereas a lot of other [reporting] mechanisms around the world [ask for] things they're doing to help eliminate the gender pay gap, such as around parental leave."

According to the UK's Government Equalities Office, between 2017/18 and 2018/19, around half of the gender pay gaps reported by UK employers narrowed. Though, by that measure, half also either stayed the same or widened, the report authors warned.

Official figures also indicate that men continue to be paid more.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that in 2020 -- the latest data available -- the gender pay gap stood at 15.5% in the UK, which was down slightly from 17.4% in 2019.

Felicia Willow, interim chief executive at the Fawcett Society, said in a statement that more action was needed.

"Gender equality is good for business, good for our economy, and good for employees. Unfortunately, this report clearly shows just how far behind the UK is from comparable countries in reducing its gender pay gap. Reporting without action is not enough."

The Government Equalities Office said in a statement to CNN Business: "The Gender Pay Gap reporting regulations have helped to motivate employers and focus attention on improving equality in the workplace. Lots of positive work has been done by employers since the scheme began, and ONS figures show that the gender pay gap stands at a record low."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain may linger into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9-30-21 Five

Image

Barry Alvarez in Mason City

Image

Mayo Clinic expert explains evolving COVID-19 treatments

Image

Mayo Clinic expert provides update on COVID treatments

Image

Albert Lea Police Officer retires

Image

Rochester Public Library receives federal funding

Image

Climate change disrupts Fall foliage

Image

Iowa state senator running for US senate

Image

Teen makes comeback after COVID

Image

DMC board of directors approves 2022 budget

Community Events