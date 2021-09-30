Clear

California police reform laws create decertification system for officer misconduct

California police reform laws create decertification system for officer misconduct

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg and Steve Almasy, CNN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a series of police reform bills, creating a system to decertify law enforcement officers found to have engaged in serious misconduct, strengthen use of force practices and increase transparency with the aim of building back trust between the public and law enforcement.

"On the one hand, we're all dismayed by the tragic events that led to the untimely death of George Floyd. On the other hand, we're standing here today with legislation aimed at strengthening our current law, which requires that peace officers have a duty to intervene," Assembly Bill 26 author Chris Holden said in a news conference Thursday.

The legislation will prevent officers accused of wrongdoing from bouncing from one law enforcement agency to another and creates a process and advisory board for officer accountability within California's Police Officer Standards and Training (POST).

"Today we embark on a new chapter in which we infuse our criminal justice system with more trust with more transparency and with more accountability," state Attorney General Rob Bonta said. "We are showing that you can build trust with the public, and enhance safety of our community and our officers at the same time, that they are not mutually exclusive, that in fact they are the enforcing that by building trust. Today, we enhance safety for our officers and for our community."

Newsom, a Democrat, said too many people have died because of racial profiling and excessive use of force.

"We cannot change what is past, but we can build accountability, root out racial injustice and fight systemic racism. We are all indebted to the families who have persevered through their grief to continue this fight and work toward a more just future," he said.

Former officers in California convicted of misconduct are barred from returning to any kind of police officer position unless they are later found innocent or if their conviction is reversed, one new law says.

A total of 46 other states nationwide have the authority to decertify police officers due to misconduct. Hawaii, New Jersey and Rhode Island are the only states that do not have a process of revoking officer certificates, according to the measure.

Another new law also establishes a commission that will "investigate and determine the fitness of any person" serving as an officer in the state. All records related to the investigations and decertification of police officers will be made public for 30 years, with some personal data redacted to protect officers' privacy.

The minimum age requirement for law enforcement applicants was raised from 18 to 21.

In months since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, government entities have ramped up efforts to hold officers accountable for misconduct and prevent incidents of police brutality against citizens.

Last week, bipartisan talks in Congress regarding overhauling policing laws broke down without a deal.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the chief Republican negotiator on the issue, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrat, spent some six months trying to get a deal, but talks were stymied by a number of complicated issues such as qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects police officers from being sued in civil court.

Scott, Booker and Bass have all promised to continue their efforts to pass federal legislation.

President Joe Biden is considering taking executive action to address policing reforms, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

"(T)he President and everyone in the administration -- we have strongly supported Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Karen Bass in their efforts. And we're greatly appreciative of their efforts, which we consider to be ongoing," Psaki said during the White House press briefing. "But unfortunately, Republicans rejected reforms that even the previous President has supported and refused to engage on key issues that many in law enforcement were willing to address."

Still the Department of Justice has taken some steps toward reform.

Federal law enforcement officers will be banned from using neck restraints during arrests and using no-knock entries while executing warrants except in rare cases, the Justice Department announced earlier this month.

The DOJ's policy change bans both chokeholds and "carotid restraints" except in cases where officers are authorized to use deadly force. In those cases, an agent would still be able to apply pressure to someone's neck or carotid artery to restrict airflow or blood.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain may linger into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barry Alvarez in Mason City

Image

Mayo Clinic expert explains evolving COVID-19 treatments

Image

Mayo Clinic expert provides update on COVID treatments

Image

Albert Lea Police Officer retires

Image

Rochester Public Library receives federal funding

Image

Climate change disrupts Fall foliage

Image

Iowa state senator running for US senate

Image

Teen makes comeback after COVID

Image

DMC board of directors approves 2022 budget

Image

Authorities looking for a suspect

Community Events