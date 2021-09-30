Clear

All eyes on the Nobel Prizes for science next week. Here's what to expect

All eyes on the Nobel Prizes for science next week. Here's what to expect

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 12:21 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

The coronavirus pandemic has focused attention on the role of science in society like never before -- and the pace of scientific discovery has been blistering.

The greatest minds in physics, chemistry and medicine will be honored when the Nobel Prizes, the pinnacle of scientific achievement, are announced next week. The winners (who aren't told beforehand) find themselves catapulted into instant celebrity, their discoveries thrust from academic obscurity, Googled and discussed.

While predicting who will win a Nobel Prize is famously difficult -- the short list is secret, as are the nominators, and documents revealing the juicy details are sealed from public view for 50 years, here are some Nobel-worthy candidates and the life-changing discoveries they have made.

Vaccine science

The Lasker Awards and Breakthrough Prizes (the latter founded by founded by Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg), often seen as precursors to a Nobel Prize, were given in 2021 to the scientists whose work was crucial for the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Lasker went to Katalin Karikó, a senior vice president at BioNTech based in Germany, and Drew Weissman, a professor in vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania, for developing a method of using synthetic messenger RNA to fight disease that involves changing the way the body produces virus-fighting material. While their paper received little attention when their research was first published in 2005, it is now the basis of two widely used Covid-19 vaccines.

"Convinced of the promise of mRNA therapies despite widespread skepticism, they created a technology that is not only vital in the fight against the coronavirus today, but holds vast promise for future vaccines and treatments for a wide range of diseases including HIV, cancer, autoimmune and genetic diseases," the Breakthrough Prize said in its announcement.

However, there is debate over who deserves credit for pioneering this technology, with research on mRNA beginning way back in the 1980s and involving different groups of scientists all over the world.

Complicating matters for the Nobel selection committee, according to the rules laid down by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel in 1895, is that a Nobel can only honor up to three people -- something that is getting harder given the collaborative nature of much scientific research.

DNA sequencing

David Pendlebury is a senior citation analyst at the research company Clarivate's Institute for Scientific Information, who makes Nobel predictions by looking at how often a scientist's key papers are cited by peers. Pendlebury said he thinks it's too soon for the science behind the Covid-19 vaccines to be given Nobel recognition. He said that the Nobel committee is innately conservative and usually waits at least a decade, if not several, before bestowing membership to its exclusive club.

He thinks that the committee could honor Jacques Miller, a French-Australian researcher, whose discovery about the organization and function of the human immune system in the 1960s, in particular B cells and T cells, is underpinning vaccine research.

The Breakthrough Prize also recognized Shankar Balasubramanian, David Klenerman and Pascal Mayer for their work on next-generation DNA sequencing technologies.

Before their inventions, re-sequencing a full human genome could take many months and cost millions of dollars. Today it can be completed with 24 hours at the cost of around $600, the Breakthrough Prize Foundation said. This has transformed many fields including biology, ecology, paleoarchaeology, forensics and personalized medicine.

Diversity

In 2019, the Nobel Committee asked nominators to consider diversity in gender, geography and field but that year saw an all-male line-up of laureates. Last year, two women, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna, won the Nobel prize for chemistry, for the development of the CRISPR method for genome editing, while Andrea Ghez was part of a trio that won the Nobel prize for physics for her work on a supermassive blackhole.

While Pendlebury says that some of this can be attributed to a "lag effect," others say there is evidence of systemic bias.

"The Nobel Prize is typically recognizing people who contributed discoveries 20, 30, 40 years ago. In the '80s and '90s, in universities there weren't very many women as senior people -- heads of departments, leaders in their field -- at that time," Pendlebury said. "That has changed dramatically in the last 40 years."

There's no shortage of potential female science laureates. Jocelyn Bell Burnell, a physicist from Northern Ireland, is often mentioned as a potential physics winner for her work on the discovery of pulsars, one of the major astronomical discoveries of the 20th century. In medicine, American geneticist Mary-Claire King discovered the BRCA mutations and their link to breast cancer risk in 1990, confirming an inherited risk of cancer.

There's also very little geographic diversity, with most winners still coming from elite institutions in the United States and Europe although, according to Pendlebury's analysis of journal citations, more highly cited papers are coming from Asia. One Nobel-worthy scientist flagged by Pendlebury this year is Ho Wang Lee, a professor emeritus at Korea University, Seoul, for his work on identifying and isolating hantaviruses, a family of viruses spread by rodents that cause varied diseases worldwide.

There have not been any Black Nobel laureates in physics, chemistry and medicine (although there's better representation in the Nobel Prizes for peace and literature). One potential Black Nobel winner in medicine is US physician and researcher Marilyn Hughes Gaston for her ground-breaking work on sickle cell disease, an inherited condition in which the body is unable to produce normal hemoglobin, that led to screening at birth and preventative treatment for those affected.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology will be announced on Monday October 4, physics on Tuesday and chemistry will be announced on Wednesday, followed by the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday and the Prize in Economic Sciences next Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly two dozen species set to be declared extinct

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Two dozen species to be declared extinct

Image

Abnormal weather may cause flowers to rebloom

Image

P-TECH within the Rochester Public School District

Image

DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

Image

State utility assistance program taking applications

Image

Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

Image

Winnebago County becomes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

Image

Minnesota Energy Assistance program is taking applications

Community Events