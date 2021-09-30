Clear

The race for on-demand delivery is now measured in minutes, not hours

The race for on-demand delivery is now measured in minutes, not hours

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 12:01 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:01 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Have an instant craving for a bag of chips or ice cream and don't want to run out to the store? A new breed of startups in the United States is trying to deliver to customers with the munchies in as little as 10 minutes.

Companies such as Gopuff, Gorillas, Getir, 1520, Jokr, Buyk and Fridge No More are expanding delivery services in major US cities, and they're putting pressure on traditional grocers, convenience stores and e-commerce players to offer delivery options within minutes, instead of hours.

DoorDash is building warehouses of its own to offer 30-minute delivery on convenience items. And Kroger earlier this month announced it would offer deliveries from Instacart for a new, convenience-style selection within 30 minutes.

That means if you live in a big city, you may find yourself with a deluge of options for speedier delivery on food and household essentials.

"There's increasing expectation for on-demand everything," said Alex Frederick, who covers emerging tech companies at Pitchbook, a research firm. "Convenience is the next step."

Some investors are betting so, too. In 2021, investors have pumped around $4 billion into rapid delivery startups, according to Pitchbook. Gopuff is valued at $15 billion; Getir at $7.5 billion; and Gorillas at $1.6 billion.

But despite the influx of funding and soaring valuations, the startups face major hurdles to future growth. Some analysts are skeptical that this model of delivery can grow profitably and question whether consumer demand will be there for their services in the long-run.

'A land grab'

Gopuff is the largest by valuation and most expansive of such instant-delivery apps in the United States. Founded in 2013 by college students in Philadelphia, Gopuff is now in more than 1,000 cities, including Miami, Chicago, Boston and Dallas.

Getir and Gorillas operate in major European cities (Getir is Turkish for "bring") and have announced plans to expand in US cities. Meanwhile, Jokr, which initially launched in Latin America, Buyk (pronounced bike) and Fridge No More are moving to more neighborhoods in New York City, where they see an opportunity to grow in the city's dense boroughs. Each have said they will expand to other cities as well in the next year. After starting in New York City earlier this year, 1520 has since expanded to Chicago.

There are some differences between the startups. Gopuff sells alcohol in some markets, charges a $1.95 fee per order and has a $10.95 minimum order. Gorillas charges a $1.85 fee. Fridge No More, Jokr and 1520 don't charge fees or have order minimums.

Bank of America estimates that the market for grocery, convenience and alcohol purchases online will increase from $66 billion this year to $156 billion in 2025. DoorDash is the market share leader in convenience store ordering online, while Gopuff is in second place, according to Bank of America. Uber Eats is in third, followed by Instacart and Grubhub.

"It's a land grab," said Daniel Ives, who covers technology companies at Wedbush Securities. "The jury is still out on who is going to be the winner." He expects to see consolidation in the this crowded market in the coming years, similar to what's taken place in the food delivery industry.

"The Instacarts, the Amazons, the other behemoths, we expect them to chase this market," he said. "It could result in acquisitions."

Steep challenges

Unlike food delivery platforms like DoorDash, which rely on couriers who pick up and deliver items from restaurants, the new breed of rapid delivery players operate their own small warehouses in neighborhoods stocked with a couple thousand high-demand items— much less than what grocery stores carry.

Also, unlike major delivery apps that rely on independent contractors to deliver to customers, the startups directly employ workers picking orders at warehouses and drivers who deliver goods. However, Gopuff mostly uses independent contractors as drivers and has faced criticism from some of them for how they're treated. The company is not obligated to provide benefits like minimum wage, overtime, and unemployment insurance to independent contractors.

Operating warehouses is expensive because the businesses have to sign leases, pay rent, hire stockers and drivers, and buy inventory. But it means that the companies can better tailor the selection of goods available to customers than they can picking orders from other stores.

Analysts say there are many challenges to making this model succeed in the long run.

For one thing, these startups are spending heavily on marketing as they enter new neighborhoods and cities, and some are offering discounts to acquire customers, Ives said. But it's unclear whether customers will stick around when those discounts eventually disappear, prices go up, or delivery or other fees are added.

Some experts also aren't sure there are enough instances in which customers need delivery of ice cream or run out of cooking ingredients, especially if there is a bodega or convenience store nearby or they can get it from Amazon or Instacart in two hours or less. And they say it's unclear whether such models can work in neighborhoods outside of New York City or dense cities, where the population is spread out and a delivery driver can fulfill fewer orders an hour.

"My expectation is most of these players for longer than we expect are going to be unprofitable," said Daniel McCarthy, a professor at Emory University's Goizueta School of Business who studies online delivery companies. "The losses are going to be supported by venture capital firms."

The companies, however, say they can achieve profitability by adding customers and driving down their costs from suppliers as their buying power increases.

Gopuff for instance said it was profitable for its first two years and is profitable in many markets across the country.

Gopuff said that demand for rapid delivery is growing from shoppers who crave instant gratification, and it's able to build the scale necessary to be profitable.

"The business has experienced at least triple-digit order and sales growth in each year of its existence, and in 2020 alone, we served more customers than we have in all previous years combined," a GoPuff spokesperson said in an email.

And one startup says the model can, in fact, work outside of dense urban markets.

"A 15-minute delivery to a customer in Manhattan can mean the same as a 30-minute delivery somewhere less populated" and still be faster than traditional grocery delivery windows of up to two hours, 1520 founder Musheg Saakyan said in an email.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly two dozen species set to be declared extinct

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Two dozen species to be declared extinct

Image

Abnormal weather may cause flowers to rebloom

Image

P-TECH within the Rochester Public School District

Image

DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

Image

State utility assistance program taking applications

Image

Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

Image

Winnebago County becomes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

Image

Minnesota Energy Assistance program is taking applications

Community Events