Clear

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' takes a serious leap into advocacy journalism

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' takes a serious leap into advocacy journalism

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 11:31 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 11:31 AM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

Emerging from his TV hibernation, Jon Stewart has taken John Oliver's deep-dive format into a single issue and gone a step further in "The Problem With Jon Stewart." If "The Daily Show" offered a satirical spin on the news, this Apple TV+ series is essentially a advocacy-based newsmagazine, one where the comedy bleeds out incidentally more than by actual planning.

Stewart -- who has already adopted this role with his crusade on behalf of 9/11 first responders -- has capitalized on the freedom that his reputation affords him in order to take this leap, doing something that's the equivalent of serving steamed vegetables to those fans who might have tuned in expecting salty snacks. He somewhat sheepishly acknowledges as much during segments in which he strategizes with his producers, some of whom hail from news backgrounds that speak to the program's hybrid nature.

Still, Stewart has always practiced a form of journalism, using comedy as the delivery system. At "The Daily Show," that meant reaching viewers who might not otherwise be heavy news consumers, dressing up current events in a more enticing package.

By moving to the less commercially pressured realm of streaming, Stewart has dispensed with the pretense of spooning out sugar to help the messages go down. The not-unreasonable takeaway from that is having spent time surveying the state of the US and the world, the comic -- who can't help but joke at times in asides and while talking to guests and newsmakers -- has determined the stakes are too dire to spend much time clowning around.

Scheduled on an every-other-week basis with a related podcast, Stewart opens with a topic near and dear to his heart, focusing on veterans whose health claims associated with "burn pits" have fallen on deaf ears with the US government.

"We support our troops, unless they actually need support," Stewart says, proceeding to interview suffering military personnel along with their family members, followed by a very pointed sit-down with current US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough.

A second episode actually achieves a better balance of what "The Problem" hopes to become, examining the most disingenuous cries of "Freedom!" in response to vaccine and mask mandates, before shifting to the drift toward authoritarianism in the US. Stewart interviews those who have witnessed the process firsthand in Venezuela, the Philippines and the Middle East, including journalist Maria Ressa and Bassem Youssef, who was once dubbed the "Egyptian Jon Stewart."

Stewart has always exhibited first-rate interviewing chops, and with episodes running about 45 minutes, he has ample time to display them. This show follows a never-realized plan for a series at HBO, whose former chief Richard Plepler helped bring the project to Apple, which clearly gave the comic all the creative latitude he could have wanted. (CNN and HBO are both part of WarnerMedia.)

The most obvious problem with "The Problem" is its emphasis on righting and exposing wrongs comes at the expense of being entertaining, at least in the way people have come to expect. The overall effect brings to mind the historic resistance when a comedic actor segues into dramatic roles, and the pushback from parts of the audience figures to be similar.

Stewart has anticipated that potential criticism and seems content to plead guilty to it. Having spent years eliciting laughs, in "The Problem" Stewart has different priorities, embarking, however lofty it might sound, on a search for solutions.

"The Problem With Jon Stewart" premieres Sept. 30 on Apple TV+.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly two dozen species set to be declared extinct

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Two dozen species to be declared extinct

Image

Abnormal weather may cause flowers to rebloom

Image

P-TECH within the Rochester Public School District

Image

DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

Image

State utility assistance program taking applications

Image

Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

Image

Winnebago County becomes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

Image

Minnesota Energy Assistance program is taking applications

Community Events