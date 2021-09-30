Clear

This group has a lot to lose when the Covid emergency ends

This group has a lot to lose when the Covid emergency ends

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Ashish Prashar

Recognizing the dire health risks incarcerated individuals faced in overcrowded federal prisons from Covid-19, the Bureau of Prisons allowed thousands of people to complete their sentences from home over the past year. It was part of a directive under the CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed into law in 2020 by then President Donald Trump. In this time, many of those released have found jobs, enrolled in career courses and have been reunited with their families.

Just before leaving office in January, the Justice Department under the outgoing administration issued a memo saying that those released on home confinement through the CARES Act would need to return to prison after the Covid-19 emergency ended. Of the more than 7,500 people under home confinement, a substantial number could be forced back to prison -- the precise number isn't known.

President Joe Biden must use his power of clemency to commute all the sentences of people who are already living at home under the CARES Act, not posing a public safety threat. Sadly, the administration is beginning a clemency process by only reviewing nonviolent drug offenders with four or less years to serve. It's not clear how many of the thousands of people who are on home confinement fit this narrow category, but it's concerning that the President's plan is to only begin providing relief to a subset of eligible individuals, without clearly indicating that expanding the eligibility requirement is a possibility. What does that mean for the many others who have been anxious about what Trump's memo could mean for their futures? I can't overstate how much the lack of transparency and communication by the Biden administration is contributing to people's anxiety and fear.

This is particularly upsetting when evidence shows how the home confinement experiment has been incredibly successful. The bureau screened a population of 150,000 federal prisoners and allowed those of high vulnerability to Covid-19 who posed a low risk to public safety to enter home confinement. Michael Carvajal, the director of the Bureau of Prisons, said during a Senate judiciary hearing in April that of the total number of people released on home confinement because of Covid-19, just three had been arrested for new crimes.

If Biden doesn't offer clemency to every person who has shown to be a productive member of society while under the CARES Act home confinement program, then essentially the administration would be upholding the Trump administration's mean-spirited directive.

This would run counter to the criminal justice reform Biden promised on the 2020 campaign trail. Last year, he said: "I know we haven't always gotten things right," surely referring, in part, to the 1994 crime bill that he supported and that is often blamed for today's mass incarceration problem. Well before Biden's run for office in 2020, as a senator in 2007, he sponsored the Second Chance Act, which provides re-entry services to formerly incarcerated individuals and has gone a long way toward lowering the recidivism rate.

Many prison and justice reform activists believed in Biden's commitment to criminal justice reform, but clearly he still has work to do.

It should be noted that the idea of home confinement isn't new. In fact, the CARES Act only gave the Bureau of Prisons greater latitude in how it could release people to home confinement during the pandemic by expanding the pool of those who could qualify. Not providing clemency to everybody released to home confinement under the CARES Act makes no sense for many reasons.

First, while the Biden administration's legal team has reportedly interpreted that the law requires that thousands of inmates be returned to prison if their sentences are longer than the Covid-19 emergency, nothing in the act specifies that this must be done. Even the Bureau of Prisons director said in April that Congress didn't specify what to do with the thousands of people on home confinement after the emergency ends.

Second, the traditional goal of moving people from prison to home confinement is to ease them back into society, not to return them to prison.

Third, there is no substantial public safety risk. Everyone released to home confinement was already determined to be "low risk."

Fourth, sending thousands of people back to prison will cost millions of dollars. It costs about $37,000 a year to incarcerate an individual in federal prison.

Finally, allowing every person on CARES Act home confinement to remain with their communities will protect lives by limiting overcrowding in prisons and allow Biden to honor his campaign pledge of ending mass incarceration.

Biden must live by his very own words. In 2015, the then vice president said in an address to Yale graduates, "It's not all that difficult, folks, to be compassionate when you've been the beneficiary of compassion in your lowest moments."

Formerly incarcerated people are not a separate population; they are members of our families, communities and society. By offering clemency to all under the CARES Act rather than to a limited group of people, Biden can convey the compassion he spoke of toward all.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Two dozen species to be declared extinct

Image

Abnormal weather may cause flowers to rebloom

Image

P-TECH within the Rochester Public School District

Image

DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

Image

State utility assistance program taking applications

Image

Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

Image

Winnebago County becomes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

Image

Minnesota Energy Assistance program is taking applications

Image

D.E.A. issues rare prescription drug warning

Community Events