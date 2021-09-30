Clear

A scary portrait of life inside Trump's White House

A scary portrait of life inside Trump's White House

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

The indelible image that emerges from the latest tell-all book about the Trump White House is of a President plagued by insecurities and unmoored from morality. We piece it together from the eye-popping anecdotes revealed in advance excerpts, provided to the media, of "I'll Take Your Questions Now," the forthcoming memoir by Trump's former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

The sketches of life with Trump and his family that Grisham alleges are unquestionably titillating: her claims about the former president's private interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin; his concern about his masculine, shall we say, proportions; his puerile attitude toward women.

Then there are the allegations of pretension and power-grabbing by his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner -- advisers to Trump -- along with behind-the-scenes looks at key moments in White House life. All in all, an amusing retrospective of a bizarre presidency.

But Grisham's stories -- and those recounted in a slew of recent books by and about people with front-row seats to Trump's presidency -- are much more than that. They carry enormous weight today as we see Trump and his acolytes laying the groundwork to try to capture the presidency in 2024, apparently at any cost. Viewed in this context, they are dark portents.

When Grisham describes Trump's "terrifying" rage episodes, one wonders what could happen in another Trump administration, with an even more emboldened president -- one who was so frightening to those who served under him, that the country's top military man, General Mark Milley and the speaker of the House worried he might strike China. (In a forthcoming book by Susan Glasser, Milley is also depicted fearing Trump would provoke Iran to war.)

Grisham is not nearly as well-known as Trump's other press secretaries because, incredibly, she didn't hold a single press conference, arguably her principal function in the job. (The book's title, presumably, is deliberately ironic.)

And yet, she spent more time than the other three working with the administration -- she joined the campaign in 2015 and resigned after the January 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters -- so she accumulated a trove of astounding stories surely enraging the former president. ("Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," he said in a statement Tuesday.)

She offers glimpses into one of the lingering mysteries of Trump's presidency, his curiously deferential approach to Putin. Despite Trump's relentless praise, she says, Putin was cold to Trump when they met in Osaka, Japan, for a 2019 G-20 meeting. So, she alleges, Trump kept trying to impress him.

According to Grisham's account, as the media prepared to enter the meeting room, Trump -- who declared it "a great honor to be with President Putin," even though US intelligence was convinced Russia had been systematically attacking US elections to undermine democracy -- leaned over and told Putin, "I'm going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it's for the cameras...you understand."

What's interesting is what happened later. Click here to refresh your memory. Reporters walked in and asked Trump if he was going to warn Putin to keep his hands off the upcoming election. Trump turned to Putin and said, "Don't meddle in the election, please." When Putin's translator told him what Trump said, the Russian president laughed out loud.

Grisham writes that Fiona Hill, Trump's Russia adviser, speculated to her that Putin had brought along a remarkably attractive woman as his translator to distract the president.

Perhaps Putin and Hill knew about Trump's immaturity when it comes to women. In Grisham's telling, the former president comes across as either a sex-hungry adolescent or a creepy, insecure old man.

When Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who says she had an affair with Trump (which he denies), wrote in her own tell-all book that the president's penis was "smaller than average" and shaped like a mushroom character in Mario Kart, Grisham says Trump called her from Air Force One to deny this.

Indeed, judging by the allegations in the excerpts, Trump's was inordinately interested in his manliness and with sexual matters. Grisham writes that the former president asked her boyfriend if she was good in bed. And, in more disturbing behavior alleged of a man who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women and was caught on tape boasting about grabbing women's genitals (all of which he denies), Grisham wrote that Trump had his eye on a young press aide, and that he invited her to his Air Force One cabin, allegedly explaining, she wrote, "so he could look at her [behind]."

Beyond the sophomoric, Grisham says Trump instilled a culture of lies and deceit. "Casual dishonesty filtered through the White House as if it were in the air conditioning system."

She writes that he instructed her to "just deny" the accusations by E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her. "That's what you do in every situation," Grisham says he told her. "'Right, Stephanie? You just deny it.'"

And indeed, Trump's press secretaries delivered falsehoods to the press repeatedly.

Also startling are some of Grisham's Jared and Ivanka stories. According to the Washington Post, "Grisham writes that Ivanka and Jared tried to push their way into meeting Queen Elizabeth II alongside the President and first lady, a wild breach of protocol on a state visit, but were thwarted when they couldn't fit into the helicopter." Recounted Grisham: "I finally figured out what was going on. Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."

Ivanka Trump frequently tried to go into meetings where she didn't belong, the book alleges. (The entire world got to see that often enough.) And Jared steadily accumulated power as Trump disposed of chiefs of staff and other key staff as one would expired "bottles of milk." White House staffers, Grisham writes, dubbed the two "the Princess" and "the Slim Reaper."

Not surprisingly, Trump denies the book's claims. Also unsurprisingly, he does it in sexist, childish, defamatory terms, claiming Grisham had "big problems," and is acting from an emotional reaction to a breakup.

In a statement provided to CNN, Trump said, "Too bad that sleaze bag publishers continue to report this very boring garbage. We and the MAGA movement are totally used to it. And someday in the not too distant future we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press."

Despite the shock value of the stories Grisham tells, they match closely with revelations from other recent publications. (Has any presidency been followed by such an avalanche of unflattering books and disclosures from administration insiders?)

The mounting evidence is a reminder to American voters about what the country just survived and what still threatens it: a man beset with insecurities and unrestrained by principles, an admirer of dictators, still assaulting the nation's democracy, and aiming to regain power.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two dozen species to be declared extinct

Image

Abnormal weather may cause flowers to rebloom

Image

P-TECH within the Rochester Public School District

Image

DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

Image

State utility assistance program taking applications

Image

Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

Image

Winnebago County becomes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

Image

Minnesota Energy Assistance program is taking applications

Image

D.E.A. issues rare prescription drug warning

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/29/21)

Community Events