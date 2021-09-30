Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Covid surge after some Australians break lockdown to celebrate country's biggest football event of the year

Covid surge after some Australians break lockdown to celebrate country's biggest football event of the year

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 4:41 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 4:41 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott and Chandler Thornton, CNN

Fans who gathered to watch two Victoria-based rivals play in one of Australia's top sporting events are partly to blame for a more than 50% increase in the state's daily reported Covid-19 cases, local officials said Thursday.

Victoria reported 1,438 new infections Thursday, up from 948 the previous day -- a surge the state's pandemic response head said was the result of "significant numbers of social gatherings" that coincided with the Australian Football League (AFL) championship match between Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

"(We've seen) grand final parties, other social gatherings, barbeques, backyard visits -- and all of this has generated significant additional caseload," Jeroen Weimar said at a news conference. Up to a third of the new cases could be attributed directly to the gatherings, he added.

The AFL grand final is a significant event in Australia -- especially in Victoria, where the sport originated and which celebrates the Friday before the game as an official public holiday.

However, with Victoria in hard lockdown since August as the state attempts to bring a local outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant under control, the final was moved to Perth, Western Australia.

The championship match is the Aussie rules football equivalent of the NFL Superbowl, with almost 3 million people tuning in across Australia to watch on September 25 -- about 12% of the population.

Thursday's rise in case numbers is a "significant setback," Weimar said, as demographics of those infected indicate the virus has spread further than usual. About 55% of the new cases were reported among men, many of whom were disproportionately younger, he said.

People had "dropped their guard" over the weekend, Weimar added.

"(They) decided now it's a grand final weekend, it's a long weekend, we deserve a bit of a payback. And that has now translated into at least 500 additional cases," he said.

The Melbourne Demons won the grand final, ending the club's 57-year wait for the championship.

The Victorian government has said it will relax restrictions on people's movement once 70% of its population has been fully vaccinated, but the state has recently seen violent demonstrations by groups opposed to the lockdown.

As of Thursday, almost 50% of Victoria's population had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking at the news briefing Thursday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the fresh wave of cases was "completely avoidable" but ruled out a link between the surge and protests last week due to a lack of evidence.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 706158

Reported Deaths: 8212
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1440691871
Ramsey59964953
Dakota53557503
Anoka49624488
Washington31565318
Stearns25832242
St. Louis21266339
Scott20259146
Wright19191166
Olmsted16498112
Sherburne14051106
Carver1252453
Clay943397
Rice9383126
Blue Earth898447
Crow Wing8247103
Kandiyohi762492
Chisago744658
Otter Tail704997
Benton6758102
Mower586838
Winona571152
Goodhue567581
Douglas558284
Beltrami549172
Itasca542172
Steele529821
McLeod528265
Isanti509471
Morrison487563
Becker466361
Nobles459451
Polk451775
Freeborn445442
Lyon409754
Carlton404560
Nicollet393549
Pine390227
Mille Lacs367960
Brown366144
Cass363938
Le Sueur352630
Todd339835
Meeker319349
Waseca302326
Martin278433
Wabasha25585
Dodge25275
Hubbard247241
Roseau240324
Houston212917
Redwood211943
Renville208348
Fillmore208211
Wadena199127
Pennington198322
Faribault188325
Sibley183712
Cottonwood181524
Chippewa174439
Kanabec171529
Aitkin161739
Watonwan159711
Rock145419
Jackson137012
Pope13558
Yellow Medicine133020
Koochiching129019
Pipestone126727
Swift121719
Murray118910
Clearwater116018
Stevens111711
Marshall109819
Lake97521
Wilkin91614
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7499
Big Stone7144
Grant6979
Norman6979
Lincoln6834
Kittson54822
Unassigned538103
Red Lake5178
Traverse4535
Lake of the Woods4234
Cook2170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 446905

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Unassigned83850
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

Image

State utility assistance program taking applications

Image

Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

Image

Winnebago County becomes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

Image

Minnesota Energy Assistance program is taking applications

Image

D.E.A. issues rare prescription drug warning

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/29/21)

Image

United Way 21 Day Equity Challenge starts Monday

Image

Gov. Walz boosting resources for shelters

Image

Link Transit Project nears station design completion

Community Events