Clear

Prefer a calm or exciting life? People from 116 countries and territories have their say

Prefer a calm or exciting life? People from 116 countries and territories have their say

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Megan Marples, CNN

Living life in the fast lane has lost its allure, with many people around the world saying they would opt to pull over and take in the view.

Seventy-two percent of adults preferred a calm life to an exciting one, according to a 2020 Gallup poll released Thursday conducted in partnership with the Wellbeing for Planet Earth Foundation.

At least 1,000 people were interviewed from each of the 116 countries and territories included in the poll. The participants had the option to say they prefer a calm life, an exciting life or both a calm and exciting life. The results were then ranked according to what regions had the highest percentage of participants who said they preferred a calm life.

East Asia ranked the highest with 85%. Latin America ranked second with 82%; the US and Canada came in further down at 75%; Australia and New Zealand followed with 73%; Eastern Europe reported 71% and Western Europe 68%.

The pandemic has created an atmosphere of unprecedented stress and anxiety, which may have contributed to the high percentage of participants preferring tranquility, said Tim Lomas, senior researcher at Wellbeing for Planet Earth and study contributor.

"The notion of getting out there and trying something exciting feels quite loaded with risk," Lomas said.

As people search for stability, they often turn toward emotions that make them feel grounded, said William Van Gordon, associate professor of psychology at the University of Derby in the UK. He was not involved in the poll.

While the poll did not research why some regions ranked higher than others, Van Gordon believed finances could be a factor.

A greater number of people in East Asian countries like Japan and Korea, where participants overwhelmingly preferred calm, are likely to have experienced material wealth, which can bring comfort but sometimes at the cost of tranquility, he said.

South Asia had the smallest percentage of participants preferring tranquility at 56%. Countries in this region, such as Pakistan and India, have more low- and middle- income families, and "there is likely to be greater value placed on the excitement and the perceived benefits it can bring," Van Gordon explained.

Ways to bring Zen to your life

It's simple to say you want to live a calm life but doing so is a greater challenge.

At the heart of a calm life are fulfilling relationships, said Alice Boyes, former clinical psychologist and author of "The Anxiety Toolkit," who was not involved in the poll.

It's crucial to form and nurture close relationships with people who are emotionally sound, she said. They can provide "a stable base for your own exploration of the world as an individual and a safe haven to return to when you need calm," she added.

Stability also plays an important role in calm, so people should also pursue healthy routines of sleeping, eating, exercise and more, she said.

Breath awareness can tie your mind to the present moment, so Van Gordon recommended people stop at least three times throughout the day and focus on breathing in and out for five minutes.

Excitement is a short-lived emotion that relies on what is happening externally to you, such as when you're riding on a roller coaster, Van Gordon said. It's unstable because humans cannot control what happens to them.

"Calm, on the other hand, is something that can be cultivated irrespective of what is happening externally," he said.

The two emotions are not mutually exclusive and can complement each other when you live a calm life, he noted.

"The present moment is full of exciting and wondrous things, which can be enjoyed even more fully by a mind that is present and calm enough to observe them," Van Gordon said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 706158

Reported Deaths: 8212
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1440691871
Ramsey59964953
Dakota53557503
Anoka49624488
Washington31565318
Stearns25832242
St. Louis21266339
Scott20259146
Wright19191166
Olmsted16498112
Sherburne14051106
Carver1252453
Clay943397
Rice9383126
Blue Earth898447
Crow Wing8247103
Kandiyohi762492
Chisago744658
Otter Tail704997
Benton6758102
Mower586838
Winona571152
Goodhue567581
Douglas558284
Beltrami549172
Itasca542172
Steele529821
McLeod528265
Isanti509471
Morrison487563
Becker466361
Nobles459451
Polk451775
Freeborn445442
Lyon409754
Carlton404560
Nicollet393549
Pine390227
Mille Lacs367960
Brown366144
Cass363938
Le Sueur352630
Todd339835
Meeker319349
Waseca302326
Martin278433
Wabasha25585
Dodge25275
Hubbard247241
Roseau240324
Houston212917
Redwood211943
Renville208348
Fillmore208211
Wadena199127
Pennington198322
Faribault188325
Sibley183712
Cottonwood181524
Chippewa174439
Kanabec171529
Aitkin161739
Watonwan159711
Rock145419
Jackson137012
Pope13558
Yellow Medicine133020
Koochiching129019
Pipestone126727
Swift121719
Murray118910
Clearwater116018
Stevens111711
Marshall109819
Lake97521
Wilkin91614
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7499
Big Stone7144
Grant6979
Norman6979
Lincoln6834
Kittson54822
Unassigned538103
Red Lake5178
Traverse4535
Lake of the Woods4234
Cook2170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 446905

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Unassigned83850
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

Image

State utility assistance program taking applications

Image

Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

Image

Winnebago County becomes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

Image

Minnesota Energy Assistance program is taking applications

Image

D.E.A. issues rare prescription drug warning

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/29/21)

Image

United Way 21 Day Equity Challenge starts Monday

Image

Gov. Walz boosting resources for shelters

Image

Link Transit Project nears station design completion

Community Events