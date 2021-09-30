Clear

For the first time since June, the number of projected Covid-19 deaths in the US is decreasing

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 2:51 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 2:51 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

For the first time since June, the rate of new Covid-19 deaths in the US is expected to decrease over the next four weeks, according to an ensemble forecast from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

And for the third week in a row, Wednesday's CDC forecast predicted that hospitalizations will decrease as well -- a bit of hope as the more transmissible Delta variant continues to spread.

Currently, an average of nearly 2,000 people die and about 114,000 people are infected with Covid-19 every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, estimated that the Delta wave of the pandemic could run its course by Thanksgiving, and Covid-19 could eventually become more of a seasonal nuisance than a devastating pandemic. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that is dependent on getting a lot more people vaccinated.

Of the entire US population, 55.5% are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data from the CDC. Health experts can't say for sure what proportion of the population would need to be vaccinated to control the spread, but Fauci estimates that it would have to be the "vast majority."

Officials and experts are employing multiple strategies to try to increase vaccination protection.

Schools, businesses and employers have implemented mandates for students and employees to be vaccinated against the virus. And the FDA has authorized booster doses to increase the vaccine protection for vulnerable populations.

Health experts are also waiting for Pfizer to request an emergency use authorization for a vaccine to protect children ages 5 to 11. While some parents are eager to have their children vaccinated, others are still hesitant.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said he understands the concern and urged parents to "wait until they see the data before they make a decision about getting the vaccine."

Many health experts are hopeful more people will decide to get vaccinated as some regions strain to keep up with cases.

Alaska's Yukon-Koshokwim Health Corporation announced Wednesday that it was preparing for the possibility of rationing services under Crisis Standards of Care due to a surge in Covid-19.

"We're doing the best for every single patient, regardless of what resources are available at any given time," chief of staff Dr. Ellen Hodges said in a written statement. "Unfortunately, however, as a result of the current surge in COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization and limited resources statewide, we are now in a position of making these difficult decisions on a daily basis."

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he believes the state is in the "eye of the storm," and urged residents to get vaccinated to help decrease the surge.

"We're gonna lose a bunch more people, West Virginia, no question about that," said Justice during a Wednesday Covid-19 briefing. "All I can possibly do, with a good conscience, is continue to urge you, in every way, to get vaccinated."

CDC urges pregnant people to get vaccinated

Some have been concerned over whether people who are pregnant or looking to become pregnant are safe to be vaccinated, but the CDC made an urgent recommendation Wednesday them to be inoculated.

People who are pregnant, have recently given birth, are planning to become pregnant or are breastfeeding should be vaccinated, the CDC said.

"CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks," the agency said in a health alert.

"As of September 27, 2021, more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized cases and 161 deaths."

The risk is not just to the mother. Covid-19 in pregnancy can cause preterm birth or babies born so sick they have to go straight to the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

"Other adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as stillbirth, have been reported," the CDC said.

"Pregnancy can be both a special time and also a stressful time -- and pregnancy during a pandemic is an added concern for families. I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their healthcare provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Vaccine mandates going into effect

On the local and federal level, officials are implementing vaccination mandates to increase protection.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19.

He directed the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week. Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee if they don't comply.

Those requirements are still weeks away from being implemented, but employers should expect them to come this year, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Employees of New York's hospital system are mandated to be vaccinated against the virus, and some employees are already facing the consequences of not complying.

The St. Barnabas Hospital Health System had 58 employees who have failed to show proof of vaccination as of Wednesday, spokesman Steve Clark said.

The employees are suspended and have until Monday morning to show proof of vaccination. If they don't, they'll be terminated, said Clark.

"Patient care has not been compromised at all," Clark said. "Schedules have been created accordingly. People will work overtime, or part-timers or agency personnel will be brought in when necessary."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 706158

Reported Deaths: 8212
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1440691871
Ramsey59964953
Dakota53557503
Anoka49624488
Washington31565318
Stearns25832242
St. Louis21266339
Scott20259146
Wright19191166
Olmsted16498112
Sherburne14051106
Carver1252453
Clay943397
Rice9383126
Blue Earth898447
Crow Wing8247103
Kandiyohi762492
Chisago744658
Otter Tail704997
Benton6758102
Mower586838
Winona571152
Goodhue567581
Douglas558284
Beltrami549172
Itasca542172
Steele529821
McLeod528265
Isanti509471
Morrison487563
Becker466361
Nobles459451
Polk451775
Freeborn445442
Lyon409754
Carlton404560
Nicollet393549
Pine390227
Mille Lacs367960
Brown366144
Cass363938
Le Sueur352630
Todd339835
Meeker319349
Waseca302326
Martin278433
Wabasha25585
Dodge25275
Hubbard247241
Roseau240324
Houston212917
Redwood211943
Renville208348
Fillmore208211
Wadena199127
Pennington198322
Faribault188325
Sibley183712
Cottonwood181524
Chippewa174439
Kanabec171529
Aitkin161739
Watonwan159711
Rock145419
Jackson137012
Pope13558
Yellow Medicine133020
Koochiching129019
Pipestone126727
Swift121719
Murray118910
Clearwater116018
Stevens111711
Marshall109819
Lake97521
Wilkin91614
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7499
Big Stone7144
Grant6979
Norman6979
Lincoln6834
Kittson54822
Unassigned538103
Red Lake5178
Traverse4535
Lake of the Woods4234
Cook2170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 446905

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Unassigned83850
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
