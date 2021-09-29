Clear

US Supreme Court Fast Facts

US Supreme Court Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 7:41 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 7:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the Supreme Court of the United States.

Facts

The US Supreme Court was created in accordance with Article III, section 1 of the Constitution of the United States and by the authority of the Judiciary Act of September 24, 1789.

Nine justices comprise the US Supreme Court, one chief justice and eight associate justices. The number of justices is fixed by Congress by the authority of judicial code, (28 U.S.C. 1), enacted on June 25, 1948.

The President of the United States nominates candidates for the Supreme Court. They must be approved by the US Senate.

Once approved, all justices serve for life. Congress can remove a justice through impeachment for corrupt behavior or other abuses of office, but this has never happened.

Chief justices are sworn in by the outgoing chief justices. Associate justices are sworn in by the current chief justice or one of the other associate justices.

Each justice oversees at least one of the 12 Federal Judicial Circuit Courts.

February 2, 1790 - The first court assembles in New York City.

May 4, 2020 - For the first time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the court hears oral arguments via teleconference. In addition, the arguments are broadcast live, in real time.

John G. Roberts (Chief Justice)
Birth date: January 27, 1955

September 5, 2005 - President George W. Bush nominates Roberts to be chief justice of the United States following the death of Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

September 29, 2005 - Confirmed by the US Senate.

October 3, 2005 - Sworn into office.

Oversees the District of Columbia Circuit, the Fourth Circuit, and the Federal Circuit.

Born in Buffalo, New York; attended Harvard University and Harvard Law School; served as judge on the US Court of Appeals for District of Columbia Circuit 2003-2005.

Clarence Thomas
Birth date: June 23, 1948

July 1, 1991 - Nominated to the Supreme Court by President George H.W. Bush to fill the seat of the retiring Thurgood Marshall.

October 23, 1991 - Sworn into office.

Oversees the Eleventh Circuit.

Born in Pin Point, Georgia, near Savannah; attended Holy Cross College and Yale Law School; was Chairman of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from 1982-1990; became a judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1990.

Stephen G. Breyer
Birth date: August 15, 1938

May 13, 1994 - Nominated by Clinton.

August 3, 1994 - Sworn into office.

Oversees the First Circuit.

Born in San Francisco; attended Stanford University, Oxford University and Harvard Law School; served as Special Prosecutor and Special Counsel to the Senate during Watergate; has held various positions, including professor and lecturer at Harvard Law School from 1967-1994 and professor at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government from 1977-1980; served as a judge of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit from 1980-1994.

Samuel Alito
Birth date: April 1, 1950

October 31, 2005 - Nominated by George W. Bush to replace Sandra Day O'Connor.

January 31, 2006 - Confirmed by the US Senate and sworn into office by Chief Justice Roberts.

Oversees the Third and Fifth Circuits.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey; attended Princeton University and Yale Law School; named as the US Attorney for the District of New Jersey in 1987; appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Newark, New Jersey in 1990.

Sonia Sotomayor
Birth date: June 25, 1954

May 26, 2009 - Is nominated by President Barack Obama to replace Justice David Souter on the US Supreme Court.

August 8, 2009 - Sworn into office by Chief Justice Roberts as the first Hispanic Supreme Court Justice.

Oversees the Second Circuit.

Born in New York, New York (Bronx); attended Princeton University and Yale Law School; served as assistant district attorney for New York County in 1979; George H.W. Bush nominated Sotomayor as associate judge at the US District Court, Southern District of New York in 1992; Clinton nominated Sotomayor to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 1997.

Elena Kagan
Birth date: April 28, 1960

May 10, 2010 - Obama nominates Kagan to be a justice on the US Supreme Court.

August 7, 2010 - Sworn into office by Chief Justice Roberts as the 112th Supreme Court Justice.

Oversees the Ninth Circuit.

Born in New York, New York; attended Princeton University, Worcester College at Oxford University and Harvard University; was editor of the Harvard Law Review; clerk for Justice Marshall; associate Counsel to Clinton; first female Dean of Harvard University Law School; Obama named Kagan to be US solicitor general in 2009.

Neil Gorsuch
Birth date: August 29, 1967

January 31, 2017 - Gorsuch is nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

April 10, 2017 - Sworn into office by Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Oversees the Tenth Circuit.

Born in Denver, Colorado; attended Columbia University, Harvard Law School and Oxford University; founded a student publication at Columbia called the Federalist Paper; clerk for Justice Kennedy; George W. Bush nominated him to serve as judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Brett Kavanaugh
Birth date: February 12, 1965

July 9, 2018 - Kavanaugh is nominated by Trump to replace retiring Justice Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

October 6, 2018 - Sworn into office by Chief Justice Roberts.

Oversees the Sixth and Eighth Circuits.

Born in Washington, DC; attended Yale College and Yale Law School; clerk for Justice Kennedy; associate counsel for Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's Whitewater Investigation; Bush nominated him to serve as judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Amy Coney Barrett
Birth date: January 28, 1972

September 26, 2020 - Trump announces Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

October 27, 2020 - Barrett is sworn-in, by Chief Justice Roberts, officially beginning her tenure as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court.

Oversees the Seventh Circuit.

Born in New Orleans; attended Rhodes College and Notre Dame Law School; clerk for Justice Scalia; Trump nominated Barrett to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 706158

Reported Deaths: 8212
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1440691871
Ramsey59964953
Dakota53557503
Anoka49624488
Washington31565318
Stearns25832242
St. Louis21266339
Scott20259146
Wright19191166
Olmsted16498112
Sherburne14051106
Carver1252453
Clay943397
Rice9383126
Blue Earth898447
Crow Wing8247103
Kandiyohi762492
Chisago744658
Otter Tail704997
Benton6758102
Mower586838
Winona571152
Goodhue567581
Douglas558284
Beltrami549172
Itasca542172
Steele529821
McLeod528265
Isanti509471
Morrison487563
Becker466361
Nobles459451
Polk451775
Freeborn445442
Lyon409754
Carlton404560
Nicollet393549
Pine390227
Mille Lacs367960
Brown366144
Cass363938
Le Sueur352630
Todd339835
Meeker319349
Waseca302326
Martin278433
Wabasha25585
Dodge25275
Hubbard247241
Roseau240324
Houston212917
Redwood211943
Renville208348
Fillmore208211
Wadena199127
Pennington198322
Faribault188325
Sibley183712
Cottonwood181524
Chippewa174439
Kanabec171529
Aitkin161739
Watonwan159711
Rock145419
Jackson137012
Pope13558
Yellow Medicine133020
Koochiching129019
Pipestone126727
Swift121719
Murray118910
Clearwater116018
Stevens111711
Marshall109819
Lake97521
Wilkin91614
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7499
Big Stone7144
Grant6979
Norman6979
Lincoln6834
Kittson54822
Unassigned538103
Red Lake5178
Traverse4535
Lake of the Woods4234
Cook2170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 446905

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Unassigned83850
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/29/21)

Image

United Way 21 Day Equity Challenge starts Monday

Image

Gov. Walz boosting resources for shelters

Image

Link Transit Project nears station design completion

Image

Work continues on Prairie Land Trail

Image

Celebrating National Coffee Day locally

Image

Mayor Norton pushes for passage of bipartisan infrastructure package

Image

Masks required for Austin Public Schools again

Image

Channel One Regional Food Bank receives 5,000 pounds of donations in produce

Image

Large Donations of Produce

Community Events