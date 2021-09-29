Clear

Jerome Powell's week from hell

Jerome Powell's week from hell

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Matt Egan, CNN Business

Everything is going wrong for one of the world's most powerful figures.

Jerome Powell's chances of getting another four-year term as head of the Federal Reserve took a hit Tuesday after Senator Elizabeth Warren called him a "dangerous man" for being too soft on Wall Street banks.

That blow came on the heels of two Fed officials stepping down amid a trading scandal that even Powell acknowledged is "obviously unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department moved up the timeline for when it will run out of cash, raising the specter of a calamitous US default come October 18.

Home prices are still on fire, in part because of the Fed's own policies. Inflation and energy crunch fears set off a temper tantrum on Wall Street.

And Powell himself seems to be changing his tune — ever so slightly — to acknowledge that inflation may not be as "transitory" as he thought.

And it's only Wednesday.

'Grave concern'

To be fair, most of these issues could resolve themselves soon enough. Many expect Congress will avoid a potentially catastrophic default by raising the debt ceiling — eventually.

Markets rebounded Wednesday from their worst day in months. And inflation worries may prove to be overdone.

It's also worth noting that Powell in the past has been called much worse than a "dangerous man." Recall the shocking moment in 2019 when President Donald Trump suggested his handpicked Fed chief could be a "bigger enemy" than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Still, Warren's dramatic announcement Tuesday that she will oppose Powell's renomination narrows the chairman's path to staying at the helm of the Fed.

Warren is the highest profile lawmaker yet to take a stand against Powell and it's easy to see how some other progressive senators will follow suit.

"Powell remains the favorite, but his chances have clearly gone from a sure-bet to a lower probability," said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James.

In her patented prosecutorial style, Warren slammed Powell's track record on regulation, arguing he presided over a weakening of oversight on big banks.

"Your record gives me grave concern. Over and over you have acted to make our banking system less safe. And that makes you a dangerous man to head up the Fed," Warren told Powell during a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Trading scandal

Powell, a Republican and former investment banker, disputed Warren's characterization of his regulatory track record and pointed out that banks had enough capital on hand to weather the Covid recession. No major banks failed. And it's worth noting that the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Wells Fargo in 2018 by former Fed chief Janet Yellen remain intact nearly four years later.

Yet lifelong Republican Sheila Bair, herself a former banking regulator, shares Warren's concerns about the Powell-led Fed's efforts to weaken the rules of the road.

The Fed chief is also playing defense after stock trades made by two regional Fed presidents raised questions about the central bank's ethics policies.

Powell himself conceded the rules are "not working" and must be revamped, adding that officials are "looking carefully" to make sure the trades in question complied with the law.

"This is a blow to the image of the central bank," Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock told Powell.

Energy spike doesn't help ease inflation worries

It's not clear how much everyday Americans will care about these questionable stock trades, or the intricacies of big bank regulation. But they do care about inflation — and the sticker shock isn't getting any better.

In recent days, attention has turned to energy price spikes.

Oil prices surged to their highest level in nearly three years. Goldman Sachs warns $90 per barrel oil is coming soon. Prices at the pump remain well above $3 per gallon. And US natural gas prices have skyrocketed over the past year, raising the risk of sharply higher home heating costs for Americans this fall and winter.

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, agrees that Powell is "dangerous" — although not because of his approach to regulation.

"He instead is a dangerous man because [of] what he and his colleagues have done with monetary policy," Boockvar wrote in a note to clients, pointing to "widespread inflation" and financial market "distortions" that the Fed's zero interest rate policies and bond-buying programs helped create.

Didn't Powell help save the economy?

To be sure, Powell's guns-blazing response to the Covid crisis may have helped avert an even bigger disaster.

Many economists and lawmakers believe the Fed's swift and extremely aggressive steps in March 2020 prevented the Covid recession from morphing into a depression or full scale financial meltdown.

"Powell deserves an incredible amount of credit. Most in Washington give him that credit. That's why he has broad bipartisan support," said Mills, the Raymond James analyst.

Yet the Fed's continuation of those emergency programs has drawn bipartisan criticism.

In particular, there is concern the central bank's purchase of $40 billion of mortgage bonds — each month — is propping up a sector that needs no support. Even though the housing market is on fire, the Fed keeps pouring gasoline.

Powell reiterated this week that it soon may be time to "taper" the Fed's asset purchases — in no small part because of inflation concerns.

'Is Powell transitory?'

While Powell has long insisted that these price spikes are likely "transitory," he struck a more cautious tone Tuesday in regards to the elevated levels of inflation gripping America.

"The supply-side restrictions that are so much at the heart of the inflation we're seeing have not only not gotten better, but in some cases they've gotten worse," Powell told lawmakers. He pointed to crippling congestion at Los Angeles ports and computer chip shortages that have derailed auto manufacturing.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey warned that the US economy is facing a "more troubling kind of inflation" today than it has previously.

Asked by Toomey if inflation now seems broader and more structural than earlier this year, Powell agreed, saying "It's fair to say that it is."

Powell reiterated that the Fed believes the supply bottlenecks will fade, which will allow inflation to ease. But he added, vaguely, that the Fed has "tools" to deal with inflation should it become more problematic.

"The only tool that we can think of is raising interest rates until they slow the economy or cause a recession," Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote Wednesday in a report titled, "Is Powell transitory?"

Powell may yet recover from this week and go on to manage a deft exit from the Fed's Covid-era policies.

And if he doesn't, the past few days will be remembered as a turning point.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 706158

Reported Deaths: 8212
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1440691871
Ramsey59964953
Dakota53557503
Anoka49624488
Washington31565318
Stearns25832242
St. Louis21266339
Scott20259146
Wright19191166
Olmsted16498112
Sherburne14051106
Carver1252453
Clay943397
Rice9383126
Blue Earth898447
Crow Wing8247103
Kandiyohi762492
Chisago744658
Otter Tail704997
Benton6758102
Mower586838
Winona571152
Goodhue567581
Douglas558284
Beltrami549172
Itasca542172
Steele529821
McLeod528265
Isanti509471
Morrison487563
Becker466361
Nobles459451
Polk451775
Freeborn445442
Lyon409754
Carlton404560
Nicollet393549
Pine390227
Mille Lacs367960
Brown366144
Cass363938
Le Sueur352630
Todd339835
Meeker319349
Waseca302326
Martin278433
Wabasha25585
Dodge25275
Hubbard247241
Roseau240324
Houston212917
Redwood211943
Renville208348
Fillmore208211
Wadena199127
Pennington198322
Faribault188325
Sibley183712
Cottonwood181524
Chippewa174439
Kanabec171529
Aitkin161739
Watonwan159711
Rock145419
Jackson137012
Pope13558
Yellow Medicine133020
Koochiching129019
Pipestone126727
Swift121719
Murray118910
Clearwater116018
Stevens111711
Marshall109819
Lake97521
Wilkin91614
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7499
Big Stone7144
Grant6979
Norman6979
Lincoln6834
Kittson54822
Unassigned538103
Red Lake5178
Traverse4535
Lake of the Woods4234
Cook2170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 446905

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Unassigned83850
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/29

Image

Murder rates in Minnesota up by 58%

Image

Start of seasonal parking restrictions postponed one month

Image

Gun safety

Image

Rochester Police Department outreach

Image

Salvation Army Hurricane Ida help

Image

Rochester parking restrictions

Image

Rochester Public Utilities approves rate increase for 2022

Image

Byron boys' soccer team shows support for childhood cancer

Image

Dan 7 Day Outlook - September 28, 2021

Community Events