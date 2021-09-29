Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This little Scottish cafe was inspired by a meeting with the Dalai Lama. Now international donations have saved it

This little Scottish cafe was inspired by a meeting with the Dalai Lama. Now international donations have saved it

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

A Tibetan-style cafe set up in Edinburgh, Scotland after its owner's chance encounter with the Dalai Lama has been saved from closure by a successful crowdfunding campaign.

When Reka Gawa's landlord told her of his plans to retire and sell up, she feared she would have to close the cafe, which had become a neighborhood favorite.

Gawa, who is of Tibetan heritage, was born in a small town called Mussoorie in the foothills of the Indian Himalayas, where she lived until she was 13. The family then emigrated to Denmark, and nine years later Gawa moved to the Scottish capital.

It was while working as a waitress at the Scottish Parliament in 2004 that she had a chance encounter with the world's best-known living Buddhist figure.

"One of my morning rituals was to offer coffee to the presiding officer, Sir George Reid," Gawa told CNN in a phone interview. "He would always ask how things were going and was very interested in my Tibetan background.

"That morning he said His Holiness the Dalai Lama was visiting the Scottish Parliament and asked if I would like to meet him."

The Dalai Lama is the Buddhist spiritual leader of the Tibetan people. He has been living in exile in India since a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, and regularly travels the world to spread his message of tolerance and peace.

"I was so emotional -- he was my spiritual leader but I had never met him in person," said Gawa. "The meeting only lasted a few minutes but it changed my life completely."

She recalled: "He told me during that short meeting 'you are Tibetan, you are living in the West -- it's very important for you to promote your Tibetan culture.'"

Some time later, Gawa left her job, deciding to follow the Dalai Lama's advice by setting up the Himalaya cafe in 2007. Today it operates not just as a cafe but as a store and therapy center, while also offering training opportunities for local young people.

Gawa's regulars -- among them members of the homeless community, whom she feeds free of charge -- know her for Tibetan specialities,including momos (dumplings) and thukpa (Tibetan soup), as well as her ever-popular chai tea.

Located in the Newington district of Edinburgh, close to the city's university, the Himalaya is popular with locals, students, tourists and other members of the British Tibetan community -- which numbers around 1,000, according to the Dalai Lama's Office of Tibet agency in London.

When Gawa's landlord announced plans to sell, she was offered first refusal. The mother-of-two took out a loan from her bank and gathered investments from family and friends, but there was still a $60,000 shortfall. So she launched a crowdfunding appeal to cover the shortfall of $60,000.

Gawa told CNN she has been "overwhelmed" by support from donors around the world. Their generosity saw her not only hit her target but exceed it in the space of just three weeks. Not only can she now buy the property, but she can also pay for much-needed renovations.

"I have no words to express how happy I am. I really feel it is the blessing of His Holiness that has allowed us to continue," she said, adding: "I am so overwhelmed and really can't thank them (donors) enough, from the bottom of my heart. If they ever come to Edinburgh, I will treat them to some wonderful Tibetan meals."

Sonam Tsering Frasi, who represents the Dalai Lama in northern Europe, the Baltic states and Poland, told CNN via email that he was aware of the Himalaya cafe, which he said was used by Tibetans in the city "as a Tibetan cultural centre for meetings and social activities."

He added: "I appreciate it very much that Reka has been promoting Tibetan culture in Scotland for many years and would like to see her cafe business uninterrupted, providing the taste of Tibetan food and tranquility to the Scots in Edinburgh."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 706158

Reported Deaths: 8212
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1440691871
Ramsey59964953
Dakota53557503
Anoka49624488
Washington31565318
Stearns25832242
St. Louis21266339
Scott20259146
Wright19191166
Olmsted16498112
Sherburne14051106
Carver1252453
Clay943397
Rice9383126
Blue Earth898447
Crow Wing8247103
Kandiyohi762492
Chisago744658
Otter Tail704997
Benton6758102
Mower586838
Winona571152
Goodhue567581
Douglas558284
Beltrami549172
Itasca542172
Steele529821
McLeod528265
Isanti509471
Morrison487563
Becker466361
Nobles459451
Polk451775
Freeborn445442
Lyon409754
Carlton404560
Nicollet393549
Pine390227
Mille Lacs367960
Brown366144
Cass363938
Le Sueur352630
Todd339835
Meeker319349
Waseca302326
Martin278433
Wabasha25585
Dodge25275
Hubbard247241
Roseau240324
Houston212917
Redwood211943
Renville208348
Fillmore208211
Wadena199127
Pennington198322
Faribault188325
Sibley183712
Cottonwood181524
Chippewa174439
Kanabec171529
Aitkin161739
Watonwan159711
Rock145419
Jackson137012
Pope13558
Yellow Medicine133020
Koochiching129019
Pipestone126727
Swift121719
Murray118910
Clearwater116018
Stevens111711
Marshall109819
Lake97521
Wilkin91614
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7499
Big Stone7144
Grant6979
Norman6979
Lincoln6834
Kittson54822
Unassigned538103
Red Lake5178
Traverse4535
Lake of the Woods4234
Cook2170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 446905

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Unassigned83850
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain comes late Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/29

Image

Murder rates in Minnesota up by 58%

Image

Start of seasonal parking restrictions postponed one month

Image

Gun safety

Image

Rochester Police Department outreach

Image

Salvation Army Hurricane Ida help

Image

Rochester parking restrictions

Image

Rochester Public Utilities approves rate increase for 2022

Image

Byron boys' soccer team shows support for childhood cancer

Image

Dan 7 Day Outlook - September 28, 2021

Community Events