Clear

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule.

About 2,000 other employees, or less than 3% of the workforce, have applied for a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine, and their cases are now being considered by the airline.

"Our rationale for requiring the vaccine for all United's US-based employees was simple -- to keep our people safe," said United CEO Scott Kirby in a letter sent to United employees, which was also released to the media. "The truth is this: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated, and vaccine requirements work."

Some of the 593 employees who have not yet complied with the requirement could still be kept on staff if they have received the vaccine or started the vaccine process and had not forwarded proof to the airline.

Some employers are concerned that mandating their staff get a vaccine could lead people to quit their jobs during a very tight labor market. But the jobs at United, almost all of which are covered by union contracts, are apparently attractive enough for even vaccine-hesitant employees to get vaccinated.

Support for employer mandates has also been growing as Covid-19 cases and deaths surged this summer, primarily among unvaccinated people. A CNN poll conducted in August showed 54% supported employer vaccine mandates, up from only 46% support in April.

United, like all airlines, trimmed its staff in 2020 as air travel fell sharply. Airlines are now all in the process of hiring staff to deal with a rebound in air travel. And United officials said some of the most qualified candidates volunteered that they were applying for jobs at United because of the vaccine requirement and what it says about the airline's commitment to the safety of employees.

United has one of the strictest employer vaccine mandates. The federal employer mandate rules announced by President Joe Biden earlier this month that covered most businesses with 100 or more employees gave workers a choice between vaccination or weekly Covid testing. But there is not a testing alternative for United employees.

The major unions at United have not fought the airline's vaccine mandate. But Tuesday the pilots unions representing pilots at American and Southwest voiced objections to federal rules they fear could require vaccine for their members.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American's pilots, wrote to 15 high-ranking US government officials saying "mandatory vaccinations could result in labor shortages and create serious operational problems for American Airlines and its peers" at the height of the holiday travel season. It warned of "a scenario in which airlines are forced to either offer unpaid leaves of absence or, worse, implement mass terminations of unvaccinated pilots."

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said it is the union's belief that it is "each pilot's right to choose" whether to get vaccinated.

But the federal rules only require employers to mandate either a vaccine or weekly Covid tests, although an employer can chose to have a tougher policy as United has done.

So far the other major US airlines — American Airlines, Delta and Southwest — do not have a mandate, although Delta has told employees they'll have to pay more for health insurance if they are not vaccinated.

Both the American and Southwest pilots unions have been voicing displeasure with work conditions at the airlines in recent months for issues that have nothing to do with vaccines. Both unions have announced plans to hold informational pickets of the airlines later this year, though in neither case would they engage in a work stoppage.

United had planned to place employees who had medical reasons for not getting the vaccine on medical leave, which could include partial pay, depending upon the terms of their union contract. And it planned to place those whose requests for religious exemptions were accepted on unpaid leave. Those who had applied for those exemptions and had the requests rejected would face dismissal.

Six United employees who had applied to be exempt from the mandate for medical or religious reasons, if not both, filed federal lawsuit last week challenging the mandate. In response, United put on hold plans until at least October 15 to place those with exemptions on leave and to dismiss those whose request for exemption had been rejected.

While United is a strong supporter of employer vaccine mandates, it does not support the idea of requiring passengers to be vaccinated in order to fly.

"I don't think [mandating vaccination for] air travel on its own will drive a huge increase in vaccination rates," Kirby told CNN earlier this month. "I think this employer mandate will drive a really big increase." He said he was concerned passenger mandates risked "creating friction in airports, friction in subways, friction across the board."

-- CNN's Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Smith backs bill to expand SCOTUS

Image

Rochester firefighter retires to fight cancer

Image

Clear Lake Public Library celebrates 'Banned Books Week"

Image

Final day to apply for Minnesota COVID relief

Image

National Expungement Week

Image

FULL EVENING FORECAST 9/28/21

Image

Riverwalk project receives grant

Image

Albert Lea kicks off fall with a Fall Frenzy on Fountain

Image

Summer-like temperatures draw people outdoors

Image

Retiring From Fighting Fires to Fighting Cancer

Community Events