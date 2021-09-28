Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NASA's Lucy mission will observe the earliest 'fossils' of the solar system

NASA's Lucy mission will observe the earliest 'fossils' of the solar system

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

The first NASA mission to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroid swarms is getting ready to launch.

The Lucy mission has passed all of its prelaunch tests and is set to leave Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at around 5:30 a.m. ET on October 16.

The Trojan asteroids, which borrow their name from Greek mythology, orbit the sun in two swarms -- one that's ahead of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, and a second one that lags behind it.

Lucy is the first spacecraft designed to visit and observe these asteroids, which are remnants from the early days of our solar system. The mission will help researchers effectively peer back in time to learn how the solar system formed 4.5 billion years ago.

Lucy's 12-year mission could also help scientists learn how our planets ended up in their current spots.

There are about 7,000 Trojan asteroids, and the largest is 160 miles (250 kilometers) across. The asteroids represent the leftover material still hanging around after the giant planets in our solar system, including Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, formed. Even though they share an orbit with Jupiter, the asteroids are still very distant from the planet itself -- almost as far away as Jupiter is from the sun, according to NASA.

"With Lucy, we're going to eight never-before-seen asteroids in 12 years with a single spacecraft," said Tom Statler, Lucy project scientist at NASA Headquarters, in a statement. "This is a fantastic opportunity for discovery as we probe into our solar system's distant past."

The spacecraft is set to fly by an asteroid in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then it will explore seven of the Trojans. Over the course of its mission, Lucy will end up swinging back to Earth's orbit three separate times for gravity assists that can slingshot it on the right path. That will make Lucy the first spacecraft to travel to Jupiter and return to Earth.

"Launching a spacecraft is almost like sending a child off to college -- you've done what you can for them to get them ready for that next big step on their own," said Hal Levison, the principal investigator of the Lucy mission, based at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, in a statement.

The mission borrows its name from the Lucy fossil, the remains of an ancient human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. The skeleton has helped researchers piece together aspects of human evolution, and the NASA Lucy team members hope their mission will achieve a similar feat regarding the history of our solar system.

"We view these objects as being the fossils of planet formation," Levison said.

Both the fossil and the mission are a nod to the Beatles tune, "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," which is why the logo for the Lucy mission includes a diamond.

The Lucy spacecraft is more than 46 feet (14 meters) from tip to tip, largely due to its giant solar panels -- each about the width of a school bus -- designed to keep up a power supply to the spacecraft's instruments. But Lucy also has fuel to help it execute some skilled maneuvers on the way to the asteroids.

Over 12 years, Lucy will travel nearly 4 billion miles (6,437,376,000 kilometers) moving at about 400,000 miles per hour (17,881.6 meters per second).

Lucy will specifically visit these asteroids, all named for heroes you might recognize from Homer's "The Illiad": Eurybates, Queta, Polymele, Leucus, Orus, Patroclus and Menoetius.

Though it's not one of the Trojans, Eurybates was chosen because it's the largest remnant of an ancient massive collision, meaning that it could reveal a look at what's inside an asteroid. Observations made using the Hubble Space Telescope revealed that the small asteroid named Queta is a satellite of Eurybates.

Each of the asteroids Lucy will fly by differ in size and color.

"Amazingly, many of these mysterious worlds have been altered very little in the 4.6 billion years since they first formed," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters."The relatively pristine state makes comets, asteroids and some meteorites wonderful storytellers that have preserved clues they can share with us about conditions in the early solar system."

Lucy will use three science instruments to study the asteroids, including color and black-and-white cameras, a thermometer, and an infrared imaging spectrometer to determine the composition of the asteroids' surface materials. The spacecraft will communicate with Earth using its antenna, which also can be used to help determine the masses of the asteroids.

Once the Lucy mission has finished, the spacecraft will remain in a stable orbit that retraces the path of its exploration between Earth and Jupiter, and it won't have a chance of colliding with either for over 100,000 years. Eventually, if the orbit does grow unstable, it will likely head on a doomed mission to the sun or get kicked out of our solar system.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Riverwalk project receives grant

Image

Albert Lea kicks off fall with a Fall Frenzy on Fountain

Image

Summer-like temperatures draw people outdoors

Image

Retiring From Fighting Fires to Fighting Cancer

Image

Fall Frenzy Food Festival

Image

Online learning sees success through pandemic

Image

October is Pedestrian Safety Month

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 9/28/2021

Image

RPU to offer public comment today to rate increases

Image

Are local care facilities facing staffing shortages?

Community Events