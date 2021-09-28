Clear

Police chief resigns as 'inexcusable surge of violent crime' grips Louisiana city

Police chief resigns as 'inexcusable surge of violent crime' grips Louisiana city

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Young, Emma Tucker and Pamela Kirkland, CNN

The city is seeing a violent spike in crime, a troubling trend that experts say is largely due to socioeconomic issues exacerbated by the pandemic and one that led the police chief to resign from his position last month.

Gun violence incidents in Shreveport have increased 11% from the same time frame last year with 168 incidents so far in 2021, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit organization that tracks gun-related violence in the United States.

"Three of the highest crime cities in America -- Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans -- are all in Louisiana, which is among the poorest (states) in the country," said Edward Shihadeh, an expert on criminology at the Department of Sociology at the Louisiana State University.

"We have low rates of educational attainment and lack of education," he added. "Poverty is directly related to these issues, which interacts in times of social change to make things even worse."

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond resigned in August ahead of a no-confidence vote called for by Shreveport City Council members Jerry Bowman Jr. and LeVette Fuller.

"To blame me as chief of police for the violent offenders that are running our streets is ludicrous," Raymond said during his resignation speech.

Raymond said he would remain on the Shreveport police force but would take a demotion to the position of sergeant. He will be on leave until returning in November.

"We are experiencing an inexcusable surge of violent crime in this particular moment," Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said. "My number one priority is focusing on the future and making sure that each and every citizen of Shreveport is as safe as possible. The police department needs change."

Shreveport takes big city approach

The spike in violent crime prompted city officials to set up a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), which uses technology such as cameras to better track the violence in the streets, help speed up response times, and gather intelligence on crimes to find suspects and aid prosecution.

Shreveport, with a population of roughly 187,000 people, according to 2019 Census data, is one of the smallest cities employing advanced policing capabilities and becoming more in line with major cities such as New York, Chicago, Detroit and Austin that have implemented RTCCs to aid law enforcement in compiling data and responding more efficiently to crimes.

The city also launched an eight-week #SaferShreveport campaign aimed at decreasing crime. The initiative was a collaboration between the Office of the Mayor, Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department, Community Development, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation and Property Standards.

The campaign emphasized "programs that are available to improve the quality of life for all of our residents," Perkins said in a June news release. "Our goal is to connect citizens to valuable resources related to crime prevention, job placement, youth programs and mental health."

The shootings are so concerning that some first responders are asking to be equipped with bulletproof vests.

"I want any firefighter that asks for that level of protection to be able to receive it," Barbara Sellers, Shreveport Firefighters Association president, told CNN. "For each seat to be equipped with a vest, according to the fire chief last week, it would take $125,000."

Most of the perpetrators and the victims of gun violence in the city are Black men, according to Mayor Perkins.

Perkins, who grew up in Shreveport, said there's a "huge difference" in who is getting involved in the city's violence.

"There were adults doing it in the '80s and '90s," he said. "These are kids doing it."

Raymond told CNN he's not sure what's driving the increase in violent crime, which he said is "well above and beyond our average," while other categories of crime such as burglary, theft and auto theft have decreased over last year.

Raymond said his department is more than 100 officers short of normal staffing levels, mirroring a nationwide trend as agencies struggle with recruitment and retention as they face an anti-police climate and calls to defund police budgets. It's not just more police officers that are needed, Raymond said, but it's more convictions that can act as a deterrent.

A focus on predicting crime patterns

Police chiefs have blamed the violent crime rise across the country on the pandemic, as sectors of the criminal justice system that hold people accountable for their crimes have been disrupted over the past year. Jails, prisons, correctional facilities and court systems have been severely impacted by Covid-19 outbreaks.

Rodney Demery, a former Shreveport homicide detective, said individuals need to know if there will be consequences for their actions to determine whether they will commit a crime. "If someone has a high chance of getting away with murder, they are more likely to go through with it," he said. .

Shihadeh said the pandemic is not only severely disrupting communities, but law enforcement capacity to control violence in their communities. In Louisiana specifically, crime rates spiked after massively disruptive events such as Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and widespread flooding in Baton Rouge.

The Real Time Crime Center represents the shift in law enforcement interest from understanding the causes of crime to predicting crime patterns, according to Shihadeh. "It's not that they are callous, but they need technology, whether it's statistical technology like predictive analytics or cameras, to predict and stop the crime," he said.

Shihadeh said the initiative will likely be "labor intensive" and expensive to sustain in the long run, a common issue with law enforcement crime reduction programs.

Faith leaders in Shreveport have been hosting prayer nights to promote peace during the city's fight against gun violence.

Ronald Timothy Jones, a 23-year-old Black man and the son of the pastor at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, said many people his age, including himself, have lost friends to violence in the city.

Darwin Jones, a Shreveport resident and member of the church, said he's lost two nephews to gun violence since the beginning of this year.

"One of the things we have to do is first have some respect for human life, period," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are local care facilities facing staffing shortages?

Image

10 Minnesota educators have now died from COVID-19

Image

Nursing Shortage

Image

More than 100 Minnesota drivers have violated school bus laws

Image

Sean's Weather 9/28

Image

HAWKEYE CYBERSECURITY VOSOT

Image

Donor diversity

Image

RPU proposed 2022 rate increases

Image

The University of Iowa will add a women's wrestling program in 2023

Image

Grizzlies start season 2-0

Community Events