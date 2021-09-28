Clear

Why the Trumpist election fraud conspiracy just won't die

Why the Trumpist election fraud conspiracy just won't die

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 12:31 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 12:31 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The Arizona audit was emptier than Al Capone's vault.

After months of promises from former President Donald Trump and others involved with the sham audit of votes in Maricopa County that the findings would show rampant fraud, it showed nothing of the sort. In fact, Joe Biden gained 99 votes in the audit, while Trump lost 261.

Which, surely, would put an end to Trump's flights of fancy that he had won Arizona -- and the election -- if only all the ballots were counted, uh, fairly?

Absolutely not! Quite the opposite!

"Massive fraud was found in the Arizona Forensic Audit, sometimes referred to as 'Fraudit,'" Trump said in a statement released just after the report went public. "The numbers are Election Changing!"

At a campaign rally Saturday in Georgia, Trump went even further; "We won on the Arizona forensic audit yesterday at a level that you wouldn't believe," he told the adoring crowd.

None of this, of course, is true. Trump lost the election -- both nationally and in Arizona. And yet, Trump and the forces aligned with him are already rewriting the history of their very own sham audit as they careen toward their next state of opportunity to fuel an increasingly wild conspiracy theory.

As CNN's Jeremy Herb and Fredreka Schouten write:

"Trump's allies are already demanding a new review of another Arizona county won by President Joe Biden. They are launching more partisan ballot reviews in other states following the Arizona playbook after passing laws making it harder to vote earlier this year. And they are calling for decertification of Arizona's 2020 election despite the lack of fraud, as part of a larger effort to validate Trump's 'Big Lie' and undermine the 2020 election results.

"The lesson they're taking from Arizona's Maricopa County ballot review is not that they failed and should stop, but rather that they should try to avoid the negative scrutiny that hounded the Cyber Ninjas' review and 'do it better' in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, even if there's no evidence of fraud, said Sarah Longwell, a conservative publisher and executive director of the conservative group Defending Democracy Together."

That's the thing about believing in conspiracy theories. You can always adjust the conspiracy to include any "bad" or counter-factual information. Using this distorted way of thinking, the Arizona audit either a) wasn't done right or b) wasn't reported on correctly. Which means you just have to do the next one better. You never have to confront the fact that you were just flat-out wrong.

And unfortunately for the country, the election fraud conspiracy theorists will get more chances.

In Wisconsin, there is already an active -- and wholly partisan -- investigation into the 2020 results in the state. The effort is being spearheaded by state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has allocated almost $700,000 to finance the effort.

In Pennsylvania, Republicans in the state Senate are conducting what they are calling a "forensic audit" of the 2020 results. They have already voted to subpoena millions of voter records.

And in Texas, Trump is actively pushing Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to bring up a bill authorizing a 2020 audit during the state legislature's special session. "Governor Abbott, we need a 'Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election' added to the call," Trump wrote in a statement via his Save America PAC. "We're quickly running out of time and it must be done this week."

Soon after Trump's statement, the Texas secretary of state announced that it would be conducting an audit of the 2020 election in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties. What a coincidence! (Biden won three of those four counties in 2020.)

What the aftermath of the Arizona sham audit proves is that this election fraud conspiracy theory just won't die. The true believers have ignored facts for so long that when presented with them -- even in an "audit" that they pushed and promoted -- they find ways to ignore them.

It's a sad state of affairs. And one that isn't going to be changing anytime soon.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are local care facilities facing staffing shortages?

Image

10 Minnesota educators have now died from COVID-19

Image

Nursing Shortage

Image

More than 100 Minnesota drivers have violated school bus laws

Image

Sean's Weather 9/28

Image

HAWKEYE CYBERSECURITY VOSOT

Image

Donor diversity

Image

RPU proposed 2022 rate increases

Image

The University of Iowa will add a women's wrestling program in 2023

Image

Grizzlies start season 2-0

Community Events