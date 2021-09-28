Clear

Home heating sticker shock: The cost of natural gas is up 180%

Home heating sticker shock: The cost of natural gas is up 180%

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Americans should brace for sticker shock on home heating costs as temperatures drop this fall and winter.

Prices for natural gas, the most common way to heat homes and a leading fuel source for generating electricity, have surged more than 180% over the past 12 months to $5.90 per million British thermal units. Natural gas hasn't been this expensive since February 2014.

The risk is that an early winter or extremely cold fall temperatures will force households to crank up the heat. That would further shrink the nation's below-average stockpiles of natural gas and could lift prices even higher.

"If we get an early frost, it could get ugly. It could get ugly fast," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

The natural gas spike is exacerbating the United States' first brush with inflation in more than a dozen years. Families are already dealing with surging prices on everything from used cars and gasoline to bacon.

The inflation surge is forcing the Federal Reserve to consider curtailing its ongoing support of the economy and leading some moderate lawmakers to question the need for the White House's ambitious spending plans. Meanwhile the energy crunch is making global investors nervous about economic growth and high prices.

"This would be bad enough even in normal times. But now there is this general fear about inflation," said Robert McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group.

About half of US households use natural gas for home and water heating, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

'Disastrous' gas crisis in Europe

The natural gas situation is far worse overseas: Europe and Asia are grappling with crippling increases in natural gas prices and shortages that have forced blackouts, shutdowns of factories and cast a shadow over the economic recoveries there.

"It's disastrous," McNally said.

Soaring natural gas prices forced a major US fertilizer maker to halt operations in the United Kingdom. Fearing food shortages from a lack of carbon dioxide production, the UK government stepped in to bail out the American company.

The impact in the United States is blunted by the fact that the nation is the world's leading producer of natural gas, a benefit of the shale boom that unlocked an abundance of cheap gas. In fact, the United States is a major exporter of natural gas.

"There's no way we're running out of natural gas. We're going to survive," Yawger said.

Supply can't catch up with demand

So why have natural gas prices gone up so sharply? The central problem is that while economic activity bounced back, natural gas production did not. That means demand is coming back faster than supply, forcing prices to go higher.

After years of losing money, natural gas producers have been cautious about ramping up production. Storage levels in the Lower 48 US states are slightly below normal, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Demand was further boosted by heatwaves across the country this summer. Hot temperatures drove up air conditioning usage and electricity demand.

Natural gas is the leading fuel source for the US power grid, supplying 40% of utility-scale electricity generation, according to the EIA.

The situation has been exacerbated by unplanned production outages in Norway and Russia as well as by Hurricane Ida, which knocked offline the vast majority of the Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas production.

'Perfect storm'

US supplies have been whittled down further by strong demand from overseas amid high international prices. US exports of liquefied natural gas are expected to average 9.6 billion cubic feet per day this year, up 48% from a year ago, according to the EIA.

And then there's the role of hedge funds and other big money traders on Wall Street. Yawger said speculators jumped in to bid natural gas prices higher when they realized storage levels were unusually low.

"It's been a perfect storm, with specs jumping in to take full advantage of this. It's spec nirvana," he said.

The good news is that some on Wall Street argue the natural gas spike may be getting out of hand.

Last week, Bank of America wrote that the winter risk premium built into natural gas prices has "reached excessive levels." The bank expects natural gas prices to drop during the final three months of the year and go lower next year.

The energy transition won't be easy

The natural gas price spike comes at a tricky time for governments around the world. Not only are they dealing with elevated inflation, global leaders are also trying to transition away from fossil fuels.

Environmental groups want to ban oil and gas fracking to prevent emissions from warming the planet. At least four countries in the Europe Union have enacted plans to end domestic fossil fuel production by 2050, according to IHS Markit.

President Joe Biden has set a target of carbon-free electricity generation by 2035, an ambitious goal that would require a dramatic shift away from natural gas and coal to solar and wind.

Today's high energy prices are a painful reminder of how addicted the world economy remains to fossil fuels — and how difficult, and potentially unpopular, it will be to wean off them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are local care facilities facing staffing shortages?

Image

10 Minnesota educators have now died from COVID-19

Image

Nursing Shortage

Image

More than 100 Minnesota drivers have violated school bus laws

Image

Sean's Weather 9/28

Image

HAWKEYE CYBERSECURITY VOSOT

Image

Donor diversity

Image

RPU proposed 2022 rate increases

Image

The University of Iowa will add a women's wrestling program in 2023

Image

Grizzlies start season 2-0

Community Events