Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'A really stressful situation': The people stranded by Britain's fuel crisis

'A really stressful situation': The people stranded by Britain's fuel crisis

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN Business

As well as dropping people off at nightclubs, train stations and shopping centers, David Lawrie's taxi drivers are relied upon to transport disabled passengers, and drive children to school. But as fuel stations across the UK run dry, those drivers are having to make difficult decisions about who does and doesn't get to travel.

The UK military is on standby to deliver gasoline to service stations after a shortage of truck drivers forced some to close last week, triggering a spate of panic buying by British motorists. Drivers have been forced to wait in line for hours at the pumps that are still open, and local media has reported instances of violence between irate customers as tensions rise.

But people who don't drive might be the most disadvantaged.

"The taxi industry takes the disabled passengers, and special education needs children to school, and doctors and nurses that don't drive, or when their car's broken down -- it is a vital community service that is 100% fuel dependent," Lawrie, director of the National Private Hire and Taxi Association, told CNN Business.

Lawrie said he had heard reports of taxi drivers in the English city of Colchester, who had to stop driving over the weekend in order to conserve fuel so they could ensure they would be able to transport students with special educational needs this week.

"We've got pensioners that are housebound, because we can't get to them," he added.

Some drivers attempting longer trips have been forced to abandon their cars after running dry, while essential workers have reported not being able to do their jobs without fuel.

The British Medical Association (BMA) on Monday called for emergency measures to allow healthcare staff priority access to fuel, warning that "there is a real risk that NHS [National Health Service] staff won't be able to do their jobs, and provide vital services and care to people who urgently need it."

"While the Government has said it is putting plans in place to alleviate the shortage of HGV [truck] drivers to transport fuel, the results of this won't be immediate. Healthcare and essential workers must therefore be given priority access to fuel so they can continue their crucial work and guarantee care to patients," Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said in a statement.

'Disabled people are really worried'

The long lines and confusion are causing extra stress for people with disabilities.

Emma Vogelmann, who has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a ventilator via a tracheostomy, told CNN Business on Tuesday that her carer contacted her to say she couldn't see her if she didn't get petrol.

"It's a really stressful situation for her and for me trying to figure out if she was going to be able to get here for a shift," Vogelmann, lead policy adviser for disability equality charity Scope, added.

Eventually, her carer was able to find fuel, but disabled people across the country are facing similar stresses.

"Disabled people are really worried that their carers won't be able to get to them. There have been a couple of people getting in touch with me to say that their carers for have only just been able to get to them," Vogelmann said.

She urged people who are filling up their tanks unnecessarily to think about the impact it has on others.

Workers could suffer

Motorists are also worried about how they will get to work.

"Right now, I have enough petrol but if I don't find any today or tomorrow, I can imagine not being able to take my car and that will turn my 25-minute journey into possibly about an hour and a half," medical student Priyanka Oza told CNN Business on Monday, adding that the greater London hospital she works at is poorly connected via public transport.

"I have to take a few buses, or even go into central [London] and come back out."

Lawrie said that if the problem isn't resolved soon, workers who rely on fuel for their livelihoods will suffer.

"If there isn't fuel there isn't any income because we don't use fuel to get to work we use fuel for work. So if we can't drive, we can't pick passengers up, but if we can't pick passengers, we have no income. So it's a massive problem," Lawrie added.

Worker shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which has a record 1 million job vacancies. The shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving trucking jobs and other occupations in the United Kingdom.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the The Petrol Retailers Association [PRA], which represents independent fuel suppliers, said in a statement to CNN Business that there were "early signs" that the crisis at pumps is ending, with more PRA members reporting that they are taking further deliveries of fuel.

"Fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals, although deliveries have been reduced due to the shortage of HGV drivers," he said, adding that a survey of members conducted Tuesday morning revealed "only 37%" of forecourts reported being out of fuel.

"With regular restocks taking place, this percentage is likely to improve further over the next 24 hours," he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has announced a series of emergency measures to address the fuel crisis, including issuing temporary work visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers and suspending competition law to allow suppliers to deliver fuel to rival operators.

The government said Monday that British Army tanker drivers had been "brought to a state of readiness" and could be used to deliver fuel where it is needed most.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of visas the United Kingdom is offering foreign truck drivers.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are local care facilities facing staffing shortages?

Image

10 Minnesota educators have now died from COVID-19

Image

Nursing Shortage

Image

More than 100 Minnesota drivers have violated school bus laws

Image

Sean's Weather 9/28

Image

HAWKEYE CYBERSECURITY VOSOT

Image

Donor diversity

Image

RPU proposed 2022 rate increases

Image

The University of Iowa will add a women's wrestling program in 2023

Image

Grizzlies start season 2-0

Community Events