Clear

'World's best airline' for 2021 revealed by Skytrax

'World's best airline' for 2021 revealed by Skytrax

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: Francesca Street, CNN

It hasn't been a great year for airlines, thanks to Covid's impact on the aviation industry, but for one Middle East carrier it's just got a lot better.

Qatar Airways has taken the top spot in the latest ranking of the world's best airlines by Skytrax, a review body that also produces a hotly anticipated annual list of best airports.

The Doha-based airline latest accolade follows on the heels of its earlier win at this year's AirlineRatings.com awards.

Skytrax World Airline Awards are voted for by travelers via a customer survey, which this time ran from September 2019 to July 2021.

Travelers were asked about the performance and quality of more than 350 global airlines.

Number two on Skytrax's list went to Singapore Airlines, while ANA All Nippon Airways came in at number three.

This is Qatar Airways sixth time winning the Skytrax top prize. This year it was also awarded World's Best Business Class, World's Best Business Class Seat, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge and Best Business Class Onboard Catering.

"It is clear that Qatar Airways has maintained its high standards of innovation and service standards, both in more normal times and through the current global pandemic," said Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted in a statement on the results.

Rounding out Skytrax's top five are Emirates and Japan Airlines.

Flying during a pandemic

It's been a less than regular year for the aviation industry, with many carriers remaining grounded for much of the past 18 months. Skytrax swapped its usual in-person celebration for an online announcement this year.

Qatar Airways' planes have remained pretty active in the skies during the pandemic.

"We never abandoned our loyal customers when they needed us the most, we continued flying to get people home and implemented stringent biosafety measures to provide strong reassurance for travellers, all while continuing to innovate to ensure we remain the airline of choice for millions of passengers across the globe," said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker in a statement on the win.

Second place Singapore Airlines was also crowned Best Airline in Asia, and won for Best Cabin Crew, World's Best First Class, World's Best First Class Seat and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering. Third place ANA Al Nippon Airways was also recognized as home of the World's Cleanest Airline Cabins, World's Best Airport Services, Best Airline Staff in Asia and Best First Class Lounge in Asia.

Skytrax notes that "there have been some up and down movements versus 2019 results, although a core of airlines still dominate these higher positions."

Japan Airlines was absent from Skytrax's 2019 top 10, but this year came in at number five. Meanwhile Lufthansa and Thai Airways came in at number nine and 10 in 2019, but fell down the charts this year to 13 and 23 respectively.

Noteworthy firsts in this year's awards can be found in the low-cost market awards -- Singaporean budget carrier Scoot was named the World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline, while Spanish carrier Vueling Airlines won Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe, beating off competition from the likes of EasyJet.

Skytrax crowned Air France the Best Airline in Europe, while the French national carrier was also the only European airline to break into the overall top 10. British Airways was number 11 on the overall list, and won Best Airline in the United Kingdom, as well as Best Airline Staff in Europe and Best Premium Economy Onboard Catering.

In the US market, Delta Air Lines was crowned Best Airline in North America and was recognized for Best Premium Economy Class Airline Seat, Best Business Class in North America and Best Premium Economy Class in North America. Delta was also the top rated US airline overall, at number 30 on the overall list.

Skytrax Top Airlines 2021

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Cathay Pacific

7. EVA Air

8. Qantas Airways

9. Hainan Airlines

10. Air France

Skytrax World's Cleanest Airline Cabins 2021

1. ANA All Nippon Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Japan Airlines

4. Qatar Airways

5. EVA Air

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. Asiana Airlines

8. Korean Air

9. Hainan Airlines

10. Swiss International Air Lines

Skytrax Best Airlines by Global Region 2021

Northern Europe -- Finnair

Western Europe -- Air France

Eastern Europe -- Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Africa -- Ethiopian Airlines

Australia / Pacific -- Qantas Airlines

Central Asia / India -- Air Astana

China -- Hainan Airlines

Central America / Caribbean -- Copa Airlines

South America -- LATAM

North America -- Delta Air Lines

Asia -- Singapore Airlines

Middle East -- Qatar Airways

Europe -- Air France

Skytrax World's Best Low-Cost Airlines 2021

1. AirAsia

2. Southwest Airlines

3. Scoot

4. Vueling Airlines

5. IndiGo

6. EasyJet

7. Jetstar Airways

8. Ryanair

9. Jetstar Asia

10. Flynas

Skytrax World's Best Cabin Crew 2021

1. Singapore Airlines

2. ANA All Nippon Airways

3. Thai Airways

4. Garuda Indonesia

5. Japan Airlines

6. Hainan Airlines

7. EVA Air

8. Asiana Airlines

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Qatar Airways

Skytrax Best Airline Seats 2021

Economy -- Japan Airlines

Premium economy -- Delta Air Lines

Business -- Qatar Airways

First class -- Singapore Airlines

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HAWKEYE CYBERSECURITY VOSOT

Image

Donor diversity

Image

RPU proposed 2022 rate increases

Image

The University of Iowa will add a women's wrestling program in 2023

Image

Grizzlies start season 2-0

Image

Mayo Clinic researchers advocate for new approach to breast cancer prevention

Image

Mayo and Lourdes face off in girls' tennis

Image

Mayo Clinic backs breast cancer research

Image

Austin Public School Board implements a mask mandate

Image

Harvest update

Community Events