Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UEFA forced to drop disciplinary proceedings against remaining Super League clubs

UEFA forced to drop disciplinary proceedings against remaining Super League clubs

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 6:31 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 6:31 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

If you thought the idea of a European football Super League was dead and buried, then think again.

On Monday, European football's governing body UEFA was forced to drop its disciplinary proceedings against the three remaining Super League clubs.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona all refused to renounce the breakaway league when the project collapsed in April following widespread fan protests.

UEFA subsequently attempted to ban the three clubs from competing in the Champions League, but a Spanish court ruling forced UEFA to pause the disciplinary case in June.

"Following the stay of proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF, in the matter related to a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework in connection with the so called 'Super League,' the UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened," the governing body said in a statement.

The nine clubs that did pull out of the Super League project -- Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur -- were subsequently handed financial penalties by UEFA.

Collectively, the teams were to donate 15 million euros ($18.25M) to charities and to forgo 5% of the revenues they would have received from competitions. UEFA said the clubs have agreed to be fined up to 100 million euros ($121.7M) should they breach their UEFA commitments.

However, the new ruling means these fines cannot be applied.

READ: Nine of 12 Super League clubs recommit to UEFA and admit project was a mistake

New legal battle

In its ongoing legal battle with the Super League rebel clubs, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday that it "does not recognise the jurisdiction of the Court in Madrid" and will be making an appeal to a higher court in Madrid.

UEFA added it had made formal submissions to the Court in Madrid "evidencing its ongoing compliance with the orders."

"In addition, UEFA has filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings," UEFA said.

"In line with Spanish law -- and in the fundamental interests of justice -- UEFA fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion.

"UEFA will continue to take all necessary steps, in strict accordance with national and EU law, in order to defend its interests and -- most importantly -- those of its members and all football stakeholders."

READ: The European Super League was three years in making. It took 48 hours to unravel

The Super League's legal team did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

In May, the European Court of Justice said it had received a referral from the European Super League (ESL) that UEFA and FIFA were in "violation of EU Competition rules," regarding the reference from the Madrid Commercial Court.

The European Court of Justice case "could create a legal earthquake with deeper implications than the 'Bosman case,'" according to Spanish press agency EFE.

The Super League's defense is led by law firm Clifford Chance and lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont, architect of the "Bosman case" and the "Meca-Medina case," and also by the Belgian expert Martin Hissel, according to EFE.

Dupont was part of the legal team which represented Belgian player Jean-Marc Bosman, whose successful battle to switch clubs at the end of his contract with Standard Liege changed the face of the football transfer market. Players are now allowed to move on free transfers when their deals with clubs expire.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The University of Iowa will add a women's wrestling program in 2023

Image

Grizzlies start season 2-0

Image

Mayo Clinic researchers advocate for new approach to breast cancer prevention

Image

Mayo and Lourdes face off in girls' tennis

Image

Mayo Clinic backs breast cancer research

Image

Austin Public School Board implements a mask mandate

Image

Harvest update

Image

Mask mandate for Austin Public Schools

Image

Product shortages reminiscent of early 2020 are returning

Image

School COVID-19 policies concerning parents

Community Events