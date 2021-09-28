Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Every single time I lift the bar, I'm just lifting my country up': Shiva Karout's quest for powerlifting glory

'Every single time I lift the bar, I'm just lifting my country up': Shiva Karout's quest for powerlifting glory

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 5:01 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 5:01 AM
Posted By: By Don Riddell, CNN

Shiva Karout says that the best moment of his life lasted just 17 seconds.

It's a barely a moment in time, but for a power lifter, 17 seconds is an eternity.

At the 2019 World Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden, the 31-year-old Lebanese lifter reached down to the barbell, attempting to deadlift more than three times his own weight: 255 kg.

First, his hamstrings and gluteal muscles took the strain, and then his quads. As his lower back engaged to pull the weight farther off the ground, his blood pressure would have been going "through the roof," according to his coach Jose Brame.

With his entire body now quivering under the enormous stress, the agony was etched all over his face; his bulging eyes looked up, as if searching for inspiration, before he finally raised the weight to his thighs and locked his knees into place.

"I did not let go of those weights," he told CNN Sport, "Because, deep down, I was lifting my country up. This is why I kept going for a whole 17 seconds with 255 kgs in my hands. That's what I was feeling at the moment, and I will do that every single time I lift the bar, I'm just lifting my country up, day by day, year by year. That's it."

'Cars were flipped over'

The country of Lebanon and its nearly seven million citizens are in desperate need of a lift.

According to the United Nations, 82% of the population lives in multi-dimensional poverty. The economy has collapsed, prices are skyrocketing and according to Henri Chaoul, a former adviser to Lebanon's finance ministry, chaotic governance has put the country on a "train to hell." Earlier this year, Chaoul told CNBC that the metaphorical train was about to reach "the last station."

Few images could ever illustrate the catastrophic unraveling of a nation quite like the extraordinary explosion that rocked the port city of Beirut on August 4, 2020, when a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate exploded. In an instant, more than 200 people were killed, thousands were injured and 300,000 people were made homeless.

Stored in the port since it was confiscated in 2013, the explosive material left a 400-foot wide crater and a trail of destruction spreading more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the epicenter of the blast.

Why the volatile material was being stored there remains a mystery to the judge who is overseeing a criminal negligence investigation that has made little progress. Some former officials are being sought for questioning, according to state media.

A report published by Human Rights Watch in August, summed up some of the reasons why.

"A range of procedural and systemic flaws in the domestic investigation have rendered it incapable of credibly delivering justice. These flaws include a lack of judicial independence, immunity for high-level political officials, lack of respect for fair trial standards, and due process violations," the report found.

When it happened, Shiva Karout was just 700 meters away (2,297 feet). He was standing with his hands on his head outside his gym, Barbell House, transfixed by the huge clouds of smoke and what sounded like the crackling of fireworks. But then, he says that a normal day turned to the apocalypse; at 6:08 p.m., the sun disappeared.

"It was just a huge blast," he recalled. "It was like, it was a mushroom cloud." Karout compared the feeling to being in a video game when a player's avatar dies and regenerates. He says that when he woke up, his neighborhood resembled a war zone.

"Suddenly, it was gloomy, ashes everywhere. Cars were flipped over. Dead people were on the streets, people cut open. The gym looked like rubble."

It's been estimated by a team of experts at the University of Sheffield, that the blast was one of the most powerful artificial non-nuclear explosions in history.

The equivalent of more than a kiloton of TNT had been detonated in an instant, creating a shockwave that was felt in four neighboring countries, heard as far away as Cyprus, 150 miles to the northwest, and which the United States Geological Survey says generated a seismic event of a 3.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

A cell phone video shot by one of Karout's friends shows him watching the fire, then the immediate destruction and the chaotic aftermath. The powerlifter had borne the full force of the blast with his body, but he says he was lucky to have been on the street, outside.

He broke down with emotion as he described the scene of carnage back inside the gym: "It was upside down; everything was broken into pieces. We had plenty of casualties and a really dear friend of ours, he passed away."

Karout says the lifters who frequent the gym are more of a community than clients, more family than friends. "Everyone knows everyone in here, I've been training with this guy for four years straight, six days a week. I think of him every single day, honestly. Every single day."

More than a year later, he's still raw with emotion, and even if he wanted to forget, he can't: some of the blood just won't wash off the barbells.

'Hell on earth'

Shiva Karout followed his father into martial arts, telling CNN, "He believed that it makes a person humble, and it makes them a bit wiser."

From the age of three, Karout was involved in martial arts himself, also taking yoga classes with his dad, and at five, he ventured into karate and judo, winning "plenty" of fights and tournaments.

At the age of 21, he began fighting in Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing, winning some and losing some. "This is life," he reasoned. "We don't always win, [but] we [always] learn."

By 2015, he'd discovered powerlifting, and in 2018, he went professional, quickly finding success in only his second international competition in Dallas, Texas.

"I got awarded best lifter of the event and it was the first time I was sponsored. This is where my journey began and this is where I began hunting to become world champion."

Karout believes that anybody can lift weights, if they train hard enough, but what makes him special is his attitude. "What I believe I have different than most of the other people is the mental state," he said.

"What I've been through as a citizen of Lebanon, we've been through a lot. I believe that my mental game is much, much stronger than any other lifter out there.

"Being Lebanese is not just what you hold in your passport, it's something really deep inside, it's blood related." He goes on to describe the hardships that plague everyday life for so many of his compatriots, "As a Lebanese, you tend to survive every single day. You tend to survive life itself."

All over the world, gym walls are plastered with motivational slogans and Barbell House is no different. Step through the doorway at 435 Pasteur Street and you'll see the words "Love Your Pain" in large white letters on a black background. But Shiva Karout says the reality of training in Beirut these days is more like "Hell on earth."

"You don't get the electricity you need; you don't get the water you need. It's not even a third world country." He explains that the government is only able to provide three hours of electricity per day, after which the residents are on their own. Many try to keep the lights on with generators, but lately, the gas that powers them has also been in short supply.

He says that recently he has spent weeks training in the dark, without lights, fans, or air conditioning. "It's 31 degrees [88 degrees Fahrenheit], it's humid, you're training with a lack of oxygen and high pollution. It was really suffocating for me."

And then there's the economic situation, the crippling inflation which has made purchasing just the gas to keep the generators running impossible for many.

The World Bank estimated inflation to be at about 85% in 2020, raising the price of basic food by 400%. Karout explains that $700 in Lebanon is now worth just $60.

So, in addition to training for the World Championships in Sweden, Karout says he has two extra jobs: He works at the gym as a personal trainer from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., before returning home to work on his food preparation business -- "Shiva's Cuisine." Sometimes, he also waits tables in a restaurant, adding, "This is how I'm able to survive in this country."

READ: A city 'ruined in 30 seconds': Lebanese basketball great weeps for Beirut

'Excruciating pain'

Rarely has any athlete pursued the goal of becoming a world champion in such difficult circumstances, but to make matters worse, Karout also contracted Covid-19, spending one day in hospital, 11 days in bed and three weeks "in excruciating pain." He says that at the nadir of his suffering, he couldn't even hold his phone to speak with his friends and family.

The economic situation meant that he could no longer afford a trainer, but from 7,000 miles away, help came to him. Perhaps fittingly, that help is called "Raise the Dead." That's the name of a powerlifting team in Texas, trained by 32-year-old Brame, who has become one of Shiva's biggest fans.

They met a couple of years ago, when Karout was traveling alone in the US, and he asked Brame for some smelling salts -- a powerlifter's trick to help gain focus. Despite his intimidating appearance, Brame says he took to him immediately.

"He looks like one of the most intense men I've ever met," Brame told CNN Sport, describing his beard and neck tattoos. "But he's incredibly nice. Rocking personality. Something that is unfaltering about Shiva is that he is all about honor, to a T. When he lifts, he thanks his judges, he puts a smile on, he gets excited, and his energy is contagious."

Karout's sense of honor almost prevented him from working with Brame because the Texas coach was offering to help for free.

"He did not want to take my services because he valued me more than that," said Brame. "I had to combat him two or three times, saying 'I believe in you, I want to love on you, and I want to help get you back to worlds.' He thanked me highly and said, 'I think I want to do that.'

"Shiva's such a great guy and what he's had to go through is incredible. My heart really went out for him because no world class athlete should have to train uncoached."

Brame now watches videos that are sent from the gym in Beirut, providing feedback and helping with training schedules. He's impressed with how much stronger Shiva has become over the last four months and thinks that a top-10 finish is now well within reach.

'Traumatized'

Shiva says he doesn't know how many tattoos are covering his body; they're all connected to each other, pieces of art that represent his story, his life, and the way that he thinks. Anything on the right tends to be positive; the bad things go on the left.

His right arm is one of his favorites, bearing an image of his late father along with the Buddha, the Virgin Mary, a Hindu sign, a church and a mosque and a saying from the Quran. He says that he is highly spiritual and will never judge anybody based on their religion.

On his left leg, there is an image of his eye, which represents his view of the 2020 blast. Reflected within the eye, a depiction of the explosion and the tears which are running down his leg form the shape of the Lebanese map.

It's an event that still haunts him and which always motivates him. He told CNN: "Every single one of us had someone that either died that day or was wounded, and every single one of us that saw this explosion or lived this explosion is traumatized."

He describes the deaths as "murder," adding that more than a year later, there is still no explanation of how it happened or who was responsible.

Since then, he has trained in clothing bearing the names of all the victims. He says that's now all he thinks about when he trains.

"I don't think about anything else because I'm not doing it for self-pleasure or self-satisfaction. I'm doing it to represent my country. I'm doing it to represent my people, to give hope for my people. Regardless of whatever is happening to us, we can still get out there and achieve our dreams; we can still do it.

"I will never quit because, if I quit, I'd be quitting on my people and not on myself. There is no way I'll be quitting on them."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 699966

Reported Deaths: 8191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1431261869
Ramsey59611953
Dakota53221503
Anoka49151487
Washington31337316
Stearns25556242
St. Louis21005339
Scott20111146
Wright19048166
Olmsted16347112
Sherburne13912106
Carver1241853
Clay939697
Rice9317125
Blue Earth892047
Crow Wing8123103
Kandiyohi755892
Chisago736558
Otter Tail695597
Benton6672102
Mower579938
Winona566852
Goodhue563181
Douglas552484
Beltrami538272
Itasca534472
Steele523221
McLeod522565
Isanti503670
Morrison481263
Becker459561
Nobles457050
Polk447075
Freeborn440042
Lyon404654
Carlton400460
Nicollet389749
Pine385627
Mille Lacs364760
Brown361544
Cass357338
Le Sueur349430
Todd335135
Meeker315349
Waseca299926
Martin274133
Wabasha25175
Dodge25035
Hubbard244241
Roseau239224
Houston211817
Redwood208342
Renville205448
Fillmore205110
Pennington196522
Wadena195127
Faribault186125
Sibley181812
Cottonwood180524
Chippewa173639
Kanabec168929
Aitkin159839
Watonwan158111
Rock143619
Jackson136412
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine129820
Pipestone126327
Koochiching125919
Swift120719
Murray118010
Clearwater111618
Stevens109811
Marshall108719
Lake95121
Wilkin91214
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7389
Big Stone7044
Grant6938
Norman6889
Lincoln6774
Unassigned54593
Kittson54422
Red Lake5088
Traverse4465
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Warm for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The University of Iowa will add a women's wrestling program in 2023

Image

Grizzlies start season 2-0

Image

Mayo Clinic researchers advocate for new approach to breast cancer prevention

Image

Mayo and Lourdes face off in girls' tennis

Image

Mayo Clinic backs breast cancer research

Image

Austin Public School Board implements a mask mandate

Image

Harvest update

Image

Mask mandate for Austin Public Schools

Image

Product shortages reminiscent of early 2020 are returning

Image

School COVID-19 policies concerning parents

Community Events