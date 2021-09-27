Clear

DASH diet and exercise helps uncontrolled high blood pressure, study finds

DASH diet and exercise helps uncontrolled high blood pressure, study finds

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Nearly half of all Americans live with high blood pressure, a key contributor to diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, stroke and serious complications from Covid-19, according to the American Heart Association.

Popping a pill or two to control that hypertension is common, but is that enough? The answer is likely no for more than one-third of the adults in the United States currently taking blood pressure medications, according to a new study analyzing federal data on 13,000 adults.

Younger men from ages 20 to 49 were up to 70% more likely to have uncontrolled hypertension than women of the same age, the study found. However, risk shifted when women reached the age of 70, when women were 29% to 63% more likely to have uncontrolled hypertension than men, according to the study presented Monday at an AHA conference on hypertension.

Also called "resistant" hypertension, a person's blood pressure is considered uncontrolled when they still have high readings despite the concurrent use of three types of medications. The study defined high blood pressure using the AHA guidelines as anything above 130 systolic (top number) and over 80 diastolic (lower number).

"Blood pressure control remains a major public health challenge that impacts even those being treated for the disease," said study author Dr. Aayush Visaria, a postdoctoral research fellow at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in a statement.

Young men between the ages of 20 and 29 were 59% more likely to have uncontrolled hypertension than women of that age. Men between the ages of 30 and 39 were 70% more likely, and men ages 40 to 49 were 47% more likely to be uncontrolled.

"These results indicate that women 70 years and older and men less than 50 years with hypertension may have increased risk of uncontrolled hypertension and may benefit from more frequent blood pressure monitoring," Visaria said.

What to do?

But there is something people with stubbornly high blood pressure can do -- and it's more than just pop another pill.

In what authors are calling the first study of its kind, people were able to reduce resistant high blood pressure with a combination of diet, exercise and reducing salt intake. The study published Monday in the AHA's journal Circulation.

"Though we usually think about recommending lifestyle changes like losing weight and getting more physical activity before starting medications, this study provides important reinforcement that adding lifestyle changes in conjunction with medications -- and when medications alone are not doing the job -- is an effective strategy," said Bethany Barone Gibbs, an associate professor in the department of health and human development at the University of Pittsburgh, in a statement. Gibbs was not involved in the study.

DASH diet and exercise works

Over a four-month period, 90 adults with uncontrolled high blood pressure were given weekly dietary advice on how to follow the DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.

An award-winning eating plan, DASH has a simple premise: Eat more veggies, fruits and low-fat dairy foods; limit foods high in saturated fat; and limit your intake of sodium to 2,300 milligrams a day -- that's about 1 teaspoon of table salt.

The DASH meal plan includes four to six servings of vegetables and another four to six servings of fruit; three servings of whole-grain products; two to four servings of fat-free or low-fat dairy dairy products; and several servings each of lean meats and nuts, seeds and legumes each day.

In addition to the coaching and meal plan, the 90 people in the study engaged in intensive, supervised exercise training at a cardiac rehabilitation facility three times a week.

Another 50 people with resistant hypertension sat in on a single session with a health educator and went home with written guidelines on exercise, weight loss and nutritional goals to follow on their own.

The results? People in the guided group reduced their systolic blood pressure by at least 12 points, compared to a reduction of 7 points in the group who had no structured help.

"While some people can make lifestyle changes on their own, a structured program of supervised exercise and dietary modifications conducted by a multidisciplinary team of health care professionals in cardiac rehabilitation programs is likely more effective," said senior study author James Blumenthal, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, in a statement.

One important note: People did not stop taking their blood pressure medications during the study, but because of the reduction they achieved may be able to reduce medications after a discussion with their doctor.

"The most important point is that it is not too late to lower blood pressure by making healthy lifestyle choices," Blumenthal said. "Adopting a healthy lifestyle pays huge dividends, even for people whose blood pressure remains elevated despite being on three or more antihypertensive medications."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Forecast 9/26/21

Image

Full Weather Forecast 9/25/21

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Community Events