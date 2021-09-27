Clear

5 things to know for September 27: Covid-19, Congress, Germany, immigration, Huawei

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 6:41 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

Switzerland voted yesterday by a commanding majority to legalize same-sex marriage, making it one of the last Western European countries to do so.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Pfizer/BioNTech will ask for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in a matter of days, bringing the US one step closer to vaccinating an age group that has become increasingly vulnerable. Nearly 26% of all Covid-19 recent cases nationwide were reported in children. Meanwhile, Pfizer booster shots are a go for people 65 and older, those with a high risk of severe illness with Covid-19 and those at high risk of exposure at work. About 20 million Americans are eligible for a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine, the White House's Covid-19 coordinator said. Shots should be available at pharmacies, doctors' offices and sometimes at mass vaccination sites. One other thing to consider: The booster shot recommendation is for those who got their last Pfizer dose at least six months ago. The FDA and CDC will continue to consider widening the recommendations, and Moderna has asked the FDA to consider booster doses for people who got its vaccine.

2. Congress

The House will not vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill today as planned. Instead, it will vote Thursday -- the same day Congress needs to come to an agreement to avoid a lapse in government funding. So far, Democratic leaders have struggled to strike a deal among progressives and moderates on a topline figure for the infrastructure bill or for a solid outline of its programs. The House Budget Committee did, however, vote Saturday to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill out of committee and send it to the House floor. That bill has also divided Democratic ranks, with moderates nervous about the extent of its provisions and progressives saying it doesn't go far enough. As the bills linger, the future of President Biden's sweeping economic agenda remains uncertain.

3. Germany

Preliminary results of Germany's federal election are in, and the left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) has narrowly won the largest share of parliamentary seats. The SPD will now begin negotiations to form a coalition and put together Germany's next government. The question is, who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel -- of the centrist-right, conservative party -- as Germany's next leader? It's not clear yet, though SPD leader Olaf Scholz says voters wanted him to take the reins. Merkel will stay in her post until a government is formed. For reference, it took more than five months to form a government after Merkel's election win in September 2017.

4. Immigration

The Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas reopened this weekend, signaling the effective end of a weeklong crisis there that saw a surge of thousands of Haitian migrants. Some of those migrants were deported back to Haiti, some crossed the border back into Mexico, some entered the US and about 3,900 Haitians have been moved from the Del Rio camp to Customs and Border Protection custody or other border sectors to be processed. Still others were expelled from the US under Title 42, a controversial Trump-era policy that allows border officials to quickly remove migrants as a pandemic public health precaution. Though the crush of refugees has dissipated, Haiti's Prime Minister warned at the UN General Assembly that such migrations will continue "as long as there are pockets of wealth on the planet, while the majority of the world population lives in precarity."

5. Huawei

Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive who spent nearly three years in house arrest in Canada, has returned home to China after reaching an agreement with the US on fraud charges. The deal to defer her prosecution until 2022 could bring to an end to a legal saga that has complicated relations between the US, China and Canada. Meng's return inspired a swell of nationalistic pride in China, but the aftermath of her release did not sit as easily with Canada. Two Canadians detained by China for nearly three years were released directly after Meng gained her freedom. The imprisonment of Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur with business ties to North Korea, was widely seen as retaliation for Meng's detention. China consistently denied that the cases were connected.

TODAY'S NUMBER

10,500

That's about how many lorry drivers and poultry workers will be offered temporary UK visas in an attempt to avoid supply chain disruptions ahead of the holidays, the UK government announced.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The writing is on the wall. Why can't they read it?"

Sandra Willis, a volunteer with Neighbor2Neighbor, a nonprofit that has offered Covid-19 vaccinations to teens. Even with ample opportunities in many places, teens remain the least vaccinated of any eligible age group in the United States.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
