Clear

NTSB investigators arrive at the scene of a fatal Amtrak derailment in Montana

NTSB investigators arrive at the scene of a fatal Amtrak derailment in Montana

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 3:50 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators have arrived at the site of Saturday's Amtrak derailment in Montana that left three dead and at least seven hospitalized, officials said.

Eight cars from Amtrak's Empire Builder train 7/27 traveling from Chicago to Seattle/Portland jumped the tracks around 4 p.m. near Joplin, Montana, Amtrak said. Joplin is around 30 miles south of the Canadian border with a population of about 150 people.

The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars and there were about 141 passengers and 16 crew members on board, the company said.

In a statement Sunday, Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said the company was in mourning for those killed and injured.

"We have no words that can adequately express our sorrow for those who lost a loved one or who were hurt in this horrible event. They are in our thoughts and prayers," Flynn said.

He said Amtrak is "fully cooperating with the investigation" and working closely with the NTSB, Federal Railroad Administration, local law enforcement and response agencies.

"We share the sense of urgency to understand why the accident happened; however, until the investigation is complete, we will not comment further on the accident itself. The NTSB will identify the cause or causes of this accident, and Amtrak commits to taking appropriate actions to prevent a similar accident in the future," the statement reads.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg will brief reporters on the incident late Monday afternoon, the agency tweeted Sunday evening.

Passenger describes shock of derailment

Megan Vandervest, a passenger on a sleeper car on the train, had been taking a nap when the derailment jolted her awake.

"I would describe the experience as kind of extreme turbulence on an airplane but louder, and there was kind of a lot of smoke smell. The first thought I really had when I woke up was, 'Oh my God we're derailing,'" she told CNN.

"It was probably 10 or 15 seconds of rocking back and forth and tons of noise, and then we came to a stop. Really we didn't know what was going on for a couple minutes."

Vandervest said she was evacuated within 10 minutes of the incident and only then understood the extent of the damage.

"We kind of thought maybe the car behind us had slightly come off or something like that, but it ended up being much, much worse and a lot more jarring to see when we got off the train," she said. "The car behind ours was slightly off and then the one behind that was kind of in between two sets of railroad tracks, and the one behind that one had like completely tipped over and fallen over and that was kind of the most shocking part."

Seven people hospitalized

Injured passengers were taken by ambulance to the towns of Havre, Shelby, Great Falls and Fort Benton, with those in critical condition flown for treatment, said Amanda Frickel, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Hill County, Montana.

Sarah Robbin, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Liberty County, said five people were in a stable condition at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, with others treated and released from a variety of local hospitals.

Sunday afternoon, a spokeswoman from Logan Health in Kalispell confirmed their facility had two additional patients, bringing the total hospitalized to at least seven.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte offered "thoughts and prayers" to the individuals impacted by the "heartbreaking event."

"In the face of tragedy, Montanans did what they so best," Gianforte said at a news conference Sunday. He thanked the community at large for coming together, saying it was "an all of the Hi-Line effort."

The Empire Builder train travels between Chicago-St.Paul/Minneapolis and Spokane-Portland/Seattle, according to Amtrak's website, and offers passengers a chance to "experience the rugged splendor of the American West."

"Traveling between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest along major portions of the Lewis and Clark Trail, the mighty Empire Builder takes you on an exciting adventure through majestic wilderness, following in the footsteps of early pioneers," the website adds.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Forecast 9/26/21

Image

Full Weather Forecast 9/25/21

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Community Events