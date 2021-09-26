Clear

See who won at the Tony Awards

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Broadway is back and the 74th Tony Awards will finally be presented Sunday after long delay due to the pandemic.

The event will honor shows from the 2019-2020 Broadway season. "Jagged Little Pill," inspired by Alanis Morissette's 1995 album of the same name, leads among nominated productions with 15 nods.

See the full list of nominees below and check back for winners throughout the night.

Best Musical

"Jagged Little Pill"

"Moulin Rouge: The Musical"

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Play

"Grand Horizons"

"The Inheritance"

"Sea Wall: A Life"

"Slave Play"

Best Revival of a Play

"Betrayal"

"Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune"

"A Soldier's Play"

Best Book of a Musical

"Jagged Little Pill"

Diablo Cody

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

John Logan

"Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"A Christmas Carol"

Music: Christopher Nightingale

"The Inheritance"

Music: Paul Englishby

"The Rose Tattoo"

Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

"Slave Play"

Music: Lindsay Jones

"The Sound Inside"

Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, "Linda Vista"

Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Sea Wall/A Life"

Tom Hiddleston, "Betrayal"

Tom Sturridge, "Sea Wall/A Life"

Blair Underwood, "A Soldier's Play"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, "Slave Play"

Laura Linney, "My Name is Lucy Barton"

Audra McDonald, "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune"

Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Elizabeth Stanley, "Jagged Little Pill"

Adrienne Warren, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, "Slave Play"

James Cusati-Moyer, "Slave Play"

David Alan Grier, "A Soldier's Play" *WINNER

John Benjamin Hickey, "The Inheritance"

Paul Hilton, "The Inheritance"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, "Grand Horizons"

Chalia La Tour, "Slave Play"

Annie McNamara, "Slave Play"

Lois Smith, "The Inheritance" *WINNER

Cora Vander Broek, "Linda Vista"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" *WINNER

Derek Klena, "Jagged Little Pill"

Sean Allan Krill, "Jagged Little Pill"

Sahr Ngaujah, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Daniel J. Watts, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, "Jagged Little Pill"

Celia Rose Gooding, "Jagged Little Pill"

Robyn Hurder, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Lauren Patten, "Jagged Little Pill" *WINNER

Myra Lucretia Taylor, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, "The Inheritance"

Soutra Gilmour, "Betrayal"

Rob Howell, "A Christmas Carol"

Derek McLane, "A Soldier's Play"

Clint Ramos, "Slave Play"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, "Jagged Little Pill"

Derek McLane, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, "Slave Play"

Dede Ayite, "A Soldier's Play"

Bob Crowley, "The Inheritance"

Rob Howell, "A Christmas Carol"

Clint Ramos, "The Rose Tattoo"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, "Jagged Little Pill"

Mark Thompson, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Catherine Zuber, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, "Slave Play"

Jon Clark, "The Inheritance"

Heather Gilbert, "The Sound Inside"

Allen Lee Hughes, "A Soldier's Play"

Hugh Vanstone, "A Christmas Carol"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Justin Townsend, "Jagged Little Pill"

Justin Townsend, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, "The Inheritance"

Simon Baker, "A Christmas Carol"

Lindsay Jones, "Slave Play"

Daniel Kluger, "Sea Wall/A Life"

Daniel Kluger, "The Sound Inside"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, "Jagged Little Pill"

Peter Hylenski, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Nevin Steinberg, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, "The Sound Inside"

Stephen Daldry, "The Inheritance"

Kenny Leon, "A Soldier's Play"

Jamie Lloyd, "Betrayal"

Robert O'Hara, "Slave Play"

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Diane Paulus, "Jagged Little Pill"

Alex Timbers, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, "Jagged Little Pill"

Sonya Tayeh, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Anthony Van Laast, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, "Jagged Little Pill"

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Ethan Popp, "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical"

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
