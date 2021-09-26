Clear

In the Elizabeth Holmes criminal case, the media is also on trial

In the Elizabeth Holmes criminal case, the media is also on trial

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business

For a time, Elizabeth Holmes was a media darling. The college dropout who started her blood-testing company Theranos at 19 graced the cover of magazines such as Forbes, Fortune, and Inc. in her signature black turtleneck to help cultivate her image as "the next Steve Jobs." She was upheld as a rare female founder who'd raised significant sums of capital to drive her startup towards an eye-popping $9 billion valuation.

Seemingly everyone was fascinated by the young entrepreneur seeking to revolutionize blood testing and who managed to attract a who's who of powerful men to buy into her lofty mission.

Now, Holmes' criminal case is underway in a San Jose federal court where her relationship with the media is also on trial.

Holmes, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a dozen counts of federal fraud and conspiracy charges, and up to 20 years in prison over allegations that she knowingly misled doctors, patients and investors in order to take their money. Part of the alleged scheme? That she and her ex-boyfriend, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani -- who served as Theranos' chief operating officer -- leveraged the media in their efforts to defraud investors. (Balwani faces the same charges, has pleaded not guilty and is set to be tried after Holmes' case concludes.)

In the government's opening statements, lead prosecutor Robert Leach called attention to Holmes' role in using the media and positive press coverage to propel her company and attract investors. "The defendant's fraudulent scheme made her a billionaire. The scheme brought her fame, it brought her honor, and it brought her adoration," Leach said.

The government alleged that Holmes even approved a 2013 piece by a Wall Street Journal opinion writer prior to its publication that offered a glowing look at Holmes and Theranos, but also contained misleading claims of the company's capabilities at the time. The article corresponded with a broader unveiling of the startup after years of operating in stealth and was leveraged by Holmes as external validation of the company. (In a statement to CNN Business, Journal spokesperson Steve Severinghaus said, "editors make publishing decisions based on their independent judgment."

The statement continued, "Our writer asked Elizabeth Holmes to confirm complicated facts on a technical subject, not to approve publication. Our writer visited Theranos, spoke with numerous sources in and outside the company about its technology, and had his blood tested on a Theranos machine that appeared to offer credible results. If that was all a deception, then the responsibility lies with Ms. Holmes and Theranos."

In his testimony Wednesday, retired four star general and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who served as a board member and invested $85,000 into the startup, shed light on the level of control Holmes asserted over what was revealed to reporters. Mattis testified that he asked what he was at liberty to share before speaking to the New Yorker's Ken Auletta, who profiled Holmes in December 2014. Holmes responded to Mattis in an email, shown in the courtroom, with a list of three topics she said the company didn't talk about on the record, including "How our technology works (ie that there is a single device that does all tests)."

"I thought we had been kind of out front that there's a single device and why would we want to hide that," Mattis testified Wednesday, while also noting that it "didn't bother me because I didn't consider myself a technological expert, and I wasn't going to talk about something I wasn't an expert in anyway." (Mattis is not directly mentioned in the New Yorker article.)

It was Auletta's article that ultimately led then-Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou to start digging. Carreyrou's investigative reporting would uncover significant flaws in the company's technology and capabilities that contradicted claims made by Holmes and Theranos. His work prompted broader scrutiny into the company leading to its eventual demise. Carreyrou also wrote a critically-acclaimed book "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" based on his reporting.

In the course of his own reporting, Auletta pressed Holmes on her claims -- particularly that Theranos was sharing data with the Food and Drug Administration. Holmes grew frustrated, according to audio recording of Auletta's interview of Holmes that aired on the latest episode of Carreyrou's podcast covering the trial. "You're getting into an area that's privileged," she told Auletta.

"For the media to become part of the story, that's less common"

The media both helped build up Holmes and Theranos and then played an important role in revealing what was really happening at the company, Margaret O'Mara, a historian of the tech industry and professor at University of Washington, told CNN Business in an interview this month. Holmes arrived on the scene as a rare female founder claiming to be "doing big things, changing the world ... at a time when Silicon Valley is starting to get heat -- rightly so -- for not having many women at the top." O'Mara said it was a storyline that Holmes leaned into.

According to Miriam Baer, a law professor at Brooklyn Law School, corporate fraud cases can often involve a charismatic actor who tells a compelling narrative. "It is not unheard of or infrequent for the media to discover fraud," she told CNN Business. "But for the media to become part of the fraud -- or part of the story, if you will -- that's less common."

Holmes' interactions with reporters may be put front-and-center if journalist Roger Parloff, a possible government witness, takes the stand. Parloff wrote the Fortune Magazine cover story on Holmes and Theranos in June 2014 -- the first of many favorable profiles. In Parloff's own words, the feature "helped raise to prominence" Holmes, as he later detailed in a column more than a year later titled "How Theranos Misled Me."

"Roger was first [to the story] and felt a tremendous amount of guilt," said Alex Gibney in 2019; Gibney is the prolific documentary filmmaker whose HBO film, "The Inventor," chronicled the rise and fall of Theranos. Gibney, who has said his work began with interviewing journalists who felt duped, has called Parloff the "beating heart" of his film. (CNN and HBO share a parent company.)

While Parloff has turned over audio recordings and notes from his interviews with Holmes and Balwani as part of a grand jury subpoena order, he's objected to a trial subpoena order by Holmes' defense team, citing reporter's privilege among other considerations.

According to a recent court filing, Holmes' defense team is seeking to compel Parloff to comply with the order, asking that he be required to turn over notes and recordings from interviews he conducted with others for his story. This evidence, Holmes' team believes, will serve to refute the claims that Holmes misled Parloff, and through him, investors. Holmes' team has called for a hearing on the matter on or around October 6. (According to Baer, "a trial subpoena contains more hurdles to collecting information than there are under a grand jury subpoena," adding that the outcome of the hearing "may well result in a much narrower field of documents that the reporter has to produce.")

There's also a chance Carreyrou will take the stand -- with Holmes listing him among her potential witnesses. Carreyrou, in a tweet, said his name appearing on her possible witness list -- along with three prosecutors and officials from the FDA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services -- indicate to him, "They're going to argue to the jury that this was a witch hunt."

In an interview ahead of the trial, Carreyrou said he'd "make a great witness for the prosecution and a terrible one for the defense," noting that he's "a bit concerned" about whether it would interfere with his ability to cover the trial through his podcast. He's yet to be subpoenaed.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Weather Forecast 9/25/21

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Image

Med City Mover

Community Events