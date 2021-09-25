Clear

Federal court temporarily blocks Covid-19 vaccine mandate for New York City teachers

Federal court temporarily blocks Covid-19 vaccine mandate for New York City teachers

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Kristina Sgueglia and Dakin Andone, CNN

A federal appeals court has issued a temporary injunction against a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for New York City educators set to go into effect early next week, temporarily blocking enforcement while the case is sent to a three-judge circuit court panel for review.

The judge's ruling Friday means the mandate -- which required all New York City Department of Education employees to provide proof of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Monday -- may not go into effect at its planned deadline, unless the case is reviewed before then.

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has issued a notice putting the motion on the calendar for Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Law Department.

New York City Department of Education officials do not expect a ruling before Wednesday, press secretary Danielle Filson said. But the department remains confident the mandate will be upheld "once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve."

CNN had reported that thousands of teachers might not be in their classrooms next Tuesday, the morning the mandate goes into effect. Unions representing teachers, principals and supervisors had said the mandate's introduction has been so poorly handled that many school employees would be suspended.

Currently, more than 82% of Department of Education employees are vaccinated, Filson said, "and we continue to urge all employees to get their shot by September 27."

The request for an injunction by the plaintiffs in the case was denied Thursday by US District Court Judge Brian Cogan. According to his order, the plaintiffs had, in part, argued the mandate was a violation of their constitutional rights. But Cogan wrote the mandate was a "rational policy decision" that would help protect children during the pandemic.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. On Friday, the temporary injunction was granted pending review of the motion by the three-judge panel "on an expedited basis."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the mandate in August, after the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech, making educator vaccination a key pillar of the Covid-19 mitigation strategy by the nation's largest school district. The mandate did not provide an option for employees to be regularly tested in lieu of inoculation.

CNN has reached out to de Blasio's office for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 72°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Image

Med City Mover

Image

Mayo expert speaks on 'highly scrutinized' boosters and vaccinations

Community Events