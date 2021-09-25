Clear

NBA's New York and Bay Area teams prepare for Covid-19 vaccine policies set by home cities

NBA's New York and Bay Area teams prepare for Covid-19 vaccine policies set by home cities

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 6:21 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 6:21 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

While the return of packed stadiums this year has brought a renewed sense of optimism in the sporting world that the worst of Covid-19 is in the past, certain teams must still adhere to vaccination mandates set by local governments.

The NBA had warned the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors that vaccine protocols set by their home cities would prohibit their players from participating in home games in New York City and San Francisco if they were not vaccinated or exempted. The cities' vaccination policies do not apply to players from visiting teams who compete at their arenas.

The Knicks have fully vaccinated all its players following the NBA's warning, CNN has learned, while the Nets and Warriors have yet to clear the threshold or gain exemptions otherwise.

Knicks general manager Scott Perry had a sit-down, off-camera interview with reporters Friday, the team told CNN, and said players along with coaches and staff are in compliance with New York City's required vaccination rules.

In Brooklyn, some of the Nets' players are not yet eligible, but general manager Sean Marks told reporters that he's confident everyone will be allowed to participate by the start of the NBA season on October 19. Training camps for NBA teams start Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors sought to be exempt from the vaccination rules over religious reasons, but the NBA denied his request, the league said Friday in a statement.

"Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements," the NBA said.

CNN has reached out to Wiggins' representation for comment. The Warriors on Friday declined to comment.

Players are not required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to play, a source with knowledge of negotiations between the league and the players' union told CNN earlier this month.

No major professional sports league in the United States has required its players to be vaccinated, but a relaxing of Covid-19 safety procedures have often been granted after a threshold of vaccination is reached.

The NBA announced last month that it would require referees and other personnel who work with players during the 2021-22 season to be fully vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption.

"The referees have also agreed to take any recommended boosters," the league said in a statement last month. "Any referee who does not get vaccinated and is not exempt will be ineligible to work games."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Image

Med City Mover

Image

Mayo expert on boosters and vaccinations

Community Events